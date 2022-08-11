ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

New mural coming to downtown Johnson City

By Trey Adams, Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXcFr_0hDYl95q00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November.

According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission to fund the project.

Neighbors of proposed Johnson City subdivision win victory at planning commission

The mural project has a total budget of $9,600, and the release states that “local and regional artist[s] will be given preference.” City leaders hope local students will help participate in its completion.

According to CDJC, the wall that will bear the mural is located at 106 S. Commerce St., the address listed for Mid City Grill. The location is close to Founders Park, the downtown pavilion that hosts Johnson City’s farmer’s market and several local businesses. The space for the piece is 42 x 12 feet.

LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways

From the applications, up to three finalists will be chosen. Finalists will submit final mural proposals that depict at least one of the following five keywords:

  • Agriculture
  • Community
  • Food
  • Growth
  • Nature

The chosen artist will direct local youths during the actual painting of the mural before executing the finishing touches.

CDJC plans for the mural to be complete by November 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Columbian Coffee Exchange closing permanently

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities business has announced that it will be closing its doors for good. The Columbian Coffee Exchange posted to Facebook to say that due to rising costs, and the inability to find staff, they will be closing. The company says that many small businesses are struggling to survive in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Agriculture#Tennessee#Fish#Art#Connect Downtown#Cdjc
WJHL

Two more South Fork Utility District commissioners resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two more commissioners of the embattled South Fork Utility District in Sullivan County have resigned, leaving just one original member on the utility district’s board of commissioners. The state comptroller’s office was notified of the resignations of commissioners Barry Jessee and Tim Leonard on Aug. 11. While Jason Webb is the […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Splash Pad closed Monday & Tuesday for repairs

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Splash Pad will be closed for a few days while repairs are made. A release from Kingsport Parks and Recreation states that the splash pad will be closed Monday and Tuesday while the drain in the pump room is repaired. The City of Kingsport expects the splash pad to […]
KINGSPORT, TN
John M. Dabbs

Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month

Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities skate scene grows, new Bristol park in the works

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee. Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one. Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Greeneville nonprofit sends truckload of donations to flood victims

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit has put together a truckload of donations for Kentucky flood victims. The Greeneville based nonprofit, Gifts for Kids – with the help of local businesses and the public – were able to send a trailer of essential items to victims of the devasting floods in Kentucky on […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
elizabethton.com

First Baptist Elizabethton to host free food bag distribution

First Baptist Church in Elizabethton will be hosting a free food bag distribution on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The distribution will be outside as a drive-through pick-up. First Baptist Elizabethton is located at 212 E. F St. For more information, please call 423-543-1931.
993thex.com

Marion, Virginia: Historic building demolished following vehicle crash

A historic building in the Town of Marion has been demolished following an early-morning crash. According to town officials, the “Happys” building located on North Main Street was hit by a vehicle involved in a high speed chase on Monday morning. The incident resulted in the closure of N. Main St. between Chatham Hill Road to Wilden Road.
MARION, VA
WJHL

VA Lottery: Bristol Casino generated almost $12 million in July

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino run by Hard Rock generated nearly $12 million in its first month off of table games and slots alone, according to a report published by the Virginia Lottery. Southwest Virginia city and county officials said they’ll receive a cut of gaming tax revenue, and it could be transformative […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Docs show new details in JC pedestrian crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night crash left a juvenile injured in Johnson City, crash report details shed more light on what led to the incident. According to a crash report compiled by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and obtained by News Channel 11, the crash took place across from a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy