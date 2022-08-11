Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
Barricaded man with active warrants out is arrested in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with active warrants out on child abuse charges who barricaded himself in his bedroom was arrested over the weekend, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. on Sunday to a home on Poplar Springs Road. […]
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
supertalk929.com
TBI investigation use-of-force incident involving 75-year-old man in Kingsport
Local authorities have requested a TBI investigation into a use-of-force incident at the Kingsport Kroger involving a 75-year-old who had a confrontation with a police officer. The Aug. 8th incident began when a disturbance call was made concerning Edris Marrero who the officer said was beating on the windows of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police ask public for help in shooting investigation
Johnson City Police are asking the public for help following a shooting last week at Monarch Apartments that left one injured. According to a report, the JCPD responded to the shooting on Thursday night at around 11:30, where one person was shot in the leg in the hallway of the third floor.
Lincoln County deputy fired after ‘series of excessive force incidents’, authorities say
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was terminated last week after what authorities called a “series of excessive force incidents,” including in the arrest of a road rage suspect in Lincolnton last May.
Body camera video shows Lincoln County deputy's use of force during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was found to have used excessive force, including a chokehold and stun gun, against a man he was arresting in Iron Station. That deputy, and a sergeant, are both being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
WBTV
Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell health officials report three more deaths attributed to COVID-19; more than 500 new cases confirmed last week
Three more deaths in Iredell County have been attributed to COVID-19. The Iredell County Health Department reported the latest deaths last week, increasing the number of lives lost in the county since March of 2020 to 487 people. The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to increase with about 500...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
Cleveland County mom can fulfill dream to buy family home after $1 million lottery win
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County mom’s dream to buy a house for her family can now come true after winning $1million in the lottery. Kenya Sloan, a 40-year-old McDonald’s manager from Shelby, bought the Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Curve View Express on West Warren Street in Shelby.
carolinacoastonline.com
Highway Patrol identifies motorcyclist in Beaufort fatality
BEAUFORT - North Carolina Highway Patrol officers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 as 71-year-old Rev. Dr. Robert C. Peurifoy of Sugar Grove. According to the investigating officer's report, the retired United Methodist pastor was eastbound on Live Oak Street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
supertalk929.com
$10M for Hard Rock Bristol means $704K for localities
The Virginia Lottery reports the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock posted $12 million in adjusted gross revenue for its first month of operation. Consumers played the slots the most with a $10 million take during those weeks while table games at the facility on Gate City Highway saw $1.4 million in wagers.
FOX Carolina
USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
thewilkesrecord.com
Charges pending in fatal logging truck accident
Charges are pending against a Purlear truck driver who was involved in an accident in which a woman and her 4-year-old son were killed. Sgt. Fletcher Pipes of the N.C. Highway Patrol told The Wilkes Record that the accident occurred on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, at around 5:45 a.m. Pipes...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Alexander County names new health director
TAYLORSVILLE — Billie Walker has been appointed to serve as health director of the Alexander County Health Department. She was named interim health director in May following the retirement of Leeanne Whisnant. Walker has worked her way up the ladder at the health department since 2003 when she was...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Hickory to 6 miles west of Morganton to 5 miles south of Marion, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Rutherfordton, Longview, Valdese, Spindale, Maiden, Icard, Drexel and Hildebran. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FOX Carolina
Crash causes delays in McDowell County
MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Some people say they don't like fudge, until they try Merrill Mischief Fudge
MORGANTON, N.C. — Why would a couple from Vermont choose the small town of Morganton in the Foothills of North Carolina to move to and open a downtown store? "Because we fell in love with the town within a few hours of visiting," Sarah Merrill said. Sarah and Craig...
Comments / 0