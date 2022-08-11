Read full article on original website
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Police release final tally for 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis Police released their final tally of arrests and violations from this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The report showed 63 D-U-I arrests – up over last year’s 57, and 35 felony drug arrests – up from 20 last year. Illegal parking remained...
newscenter1.tv
One dead, another hospitalized after overnight shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after shots were exchanged in north Rapid City on Wednesday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., Rapid City Police were called to the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a man in an apartment who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEVN
Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man is dead, and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night. Police have not released the names of the men involved. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at an apartment on the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue.
newscenter1.tv
Authorities identify man who died in Sturgis motorcycle accident
STURGIS, S.D. — Authorities have confirmed the identity of a man that died Tuesday night in a motorcycle accident in Sturgis. Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Helene Duhamel confirmed that 59-year-old Ron Brevka died after being transported to Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City on Wednesday. NewsCenter1 has...
KELOLAND TV
Injuries reported in weekend crash near Hermosa
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple departments responded to an injury crash in Custer County Saturday. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the injury accident happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Highway 79, north of Hermosa. No further details on the accident or injuries have been...
newscenter1.tv
A Day on the Water: Pennington County deputies on summer lake patrol in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Lakes can be a great way for locals and visitors from out of town to escape the heat. And with the summer season winding down, people are squeezing in every last second of fun before heading back to the old grind. However, safety is always...
KELOLAND TV
One dead in shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night. The Rapid City Police Department responded to a shooting incident at an apartment in the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue. Police found two men had been shot, one fatally and the other with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
KEVN
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
newscenter1.tv
Urgent water restrictions issued for Box Elder residents
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder issued urgent water restrictions for Box Elder residents Monday due to the distribution system that is used to move water from Rapid City to Ellsworth Air Force Base being under repair because of a leak. Box Elder has started to...
newscenter1.tv
Overnight crashes in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two crashes involving vehicles in Rapid City occurred during the evening hours of August 10. The first crash occurred around 10:00 pm. Rapid City police were called to an area along Omaha and 3rd Street regarding a report of a passenger vehicle heading westbound on Omaha Street that had hit a pedestrian. Medical units arrived on-scene and brought the pedestrian to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
hubcityradio.com
Final numbers from the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 06, 2022, to 6 a.m. Sunday August 14, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date.
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation releases final rally vehicle counts
STURGIS, S.D. – Final vehicle numbers from the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been released by the Department of Transportation. The D-O-T obtained their numbers from nine counters placed at nine locations entering Sturgis. The department reported a ten day total of 497,835 vehicles entering Sturgis. While that...
Black Hills Pioneer
One of two Spearfish men sentenced in assault, theft case
DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing assault and grand theft charges pleaded guilty to lesser misdemeanor charges and was sentenced Aug. 4 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Nathanial Blake Baker, 23, was co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May...
KEVN
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
ABC7 Chicago
'Freak accident': Bison attacks woman in South Dakota park, leaving her partially paralyzed
CUSTER, S.D. -- A British tourist is recovering in the hospital after being charged and gored by a bison. Amelia Dean, 19, said the bison attacked while she and a friend were hiking in Custer State Park in South Dakota. Dean said the nearly 2,000 pound animal charged her from...
KEVN
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
newscenter1.tv
Charges pending in Sturgis semi-vs-house crash
STURGIS, S.D. — A Sturgis man got an unexpected visitor Wednesday morning when a semi-truck drove off Interstate 90 and crashed into his home. South Dakota Highway Patrol tells NewsCenter1 that shortly after 6 a.m., a semi-truck and trailer headed east, left the interstate, hit a chain-link fence, crossed Dickson Drive, and plowed into the man’s home.
newscenter1.tv
Water-use restrictions in place at Ellsworth Air Force Base
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Problems at the Rapid City Water Metering Facility forced Ellsworth Air Force Base to put restrictions in place. The problem stems from what the base calls a catastrophic failure at the metering facility on Saturday, making the plant inoperable. The metering facility is the plant that supplies the base with its water.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
newscenter1.tv
Redrum Motorcycle Club takes to the road to help homeless veterans
RAPID CITY, S.D. — In the second year of a partnership between Indian Motorcycles and Redrum Motorcycle Club, what they call the Veteran Warriors Honor Ride took place as riders took to the road to help Rapid City’s homeless population. Members part of the Veterans Affairs on Pine...
