After unfortunately having their 12-game win streak broken by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday by being shutout 4-0, the Dodgers quickly jumped back in the win column on Monday. Los Angeles arrived in Milwaukee and handed the Brewers a 4-0 shutout to become the first team to reach the 80-win mark. They’ve been able to stay red hot in August without the presence of some big names and might be without one for the rest of the season, yet one big prospect is making a case to rise up and take his place. There’s also the offense clicking on all cylinders thanks in part to the trio of Mookie, Trea, and Freddie, yet there are plenty of other players finding their stride.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO