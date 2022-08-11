ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts and Freddie Freeman Discuss First Loss of August

Sunday afternoon happened and there’s no denying it. The Dodgers lost their first game this month, snapping their 12 game winning streak. LA losing the game wasn’t a surprise, it was how they lost the game. Kansas City’s Brady Singer held the Dodgers to one hit through the six innings as the Royals blanked LA 4-0. One Saturday, LA crushed six home runs in a victorious 13-3 romp.
Dodgers News: Insider Talks Freddie Freeman’s Influence on Mookie Betts

A winning formula for any championship team consists of strong chemistry and iron sharpening iron. The professionalism displayed by Dodgers newly acquired first baseman Freddie Freeman, who’s currently third in the league with a .320 batting average, has already made a difference for their outfielder Mookie Betts despite the huge success Betts has already brought to the team.
Dodgers News: Dustin May Not Viewed as a ‘savior’ by Dave Roberts

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May, whose UCL injury on May 1 of last year led to Tommy John surgery, is finally ready to return after nearly 16 months on the shelf. After five outstanding rehab starts in the minors — 19 innings, 4 earned runs, 1.89 ERA, 1.053 WHIP, 33 strikeouts, 6 walks — May will take the mound at Dodger Stadium this Saturday against the Marlins.
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Out for Season, Freddie Freeman the Mentor, Prospect on the Rise & More!

After unfortunately having their 12-game win streak broken by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday by being shutout 4-0, the Dodgers quickly jumped back in the win column on Monday. Los Angeles arrived in Milwaukee and handed the Brewers a 4-0 shutout to become the first team to reach the 80-win mark. They’ve been able to stay red hot in August without the presence of some big names and might be without one for the rest of the season, yet one big prospect is making a case to rise up and take his place. There’s also the offense clicking on all cylinders thanks in part to the trio of Mookie, Trea, and Freddie, yet there are plenty of other players finding their stride.
Dodgers: Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone & Nick Nastrini Get Minor League Promotions

The Dodgers are a pitching factory, and the assembly line did some important work yesterday, with three right-handed pitching prospects receiving minor league promotions. Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone were promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and Nick Nastrini heads to Tulsa from High-A Great Lakes, according to Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser.
