Dodgers’ Schedule Wackiness: Next 14 Games to be Played Against Just 2 teams
The 2022 Dodgers schedule has had plenty of weirdness already, most notably playing the Giants just five times before the All-Star break and the Padres just seven, leaving 14 and 12 against San Francisco and San Diego, respectively, in the final 72 games of the season. But there is more...
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Dodgers: Trea Turner Has Quickly Learned that Tony Gonsolin is No Paper Tiger
During Friday night’s game,Tony Gonsolin took care of business, as he normally does. The right handed pitcher, who debuted in only 2019, pushed a no-hit bid into the seventh inning at Kaufmann Stadium. This was his second time this season he dealt a hit-less 5 innings or more. This...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts and Freddie Freeman Discuss First Loss of August
Sunday afternoon happened and there’s no denying it. The Dodgers lost their first game this month, snapping their 12 game winning streak. LA losing the game wasn’t a surprise, it was how they lost the game. Kansas City’s Brady Singer held the Dodgers to one hit through the six innings as the Royals blanked LA 4-0. One Saturday, LA crushed six home runs in a victorious 13-3 romp.
Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Gives Positive News About Clayton Kershaw's Balky Back
Los Angeles Dodgers starter, Clayton Kershaw, landed on the injured list last week due to his back injury once again flaring up. Manager Dave Roberts has seen signs that make him optimistic the long-time ace will be returning soon.
Dodgers News: Insider Talks Freddie Freeman’s Influence on Mookie Betts
A winning formula for any championship team consists of strong chemistry and iron sharpening iron. The professionalism displayed by Dodgers newly acquired first baseman Freddie Freeman, who’s currently third in the league with a .320 batting average, has already made a difference for their outfielder Mookie Betts despite the huge success Betts has already brought to the team.
NBA Rumors: KD Denies Lack of Trade Action Could Lead to Retirement
The Brooklyn Nets are at a standoff with their superstar forward, Kevin Durant. Despite inking the former MVP to a multi-year extension just last summer, Durant told the Nets he would prefer a fresh start rather than continue playing for the organization. Reports have indicated that Durant doesn’t ...
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw, David Price & More Dodgers Visit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium for the first time since 2014, manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a contingent from the team to visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Hanser Alberto, Yency Almonte, Tyler Anderson, bullpen coach Josh...
MLB・
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Throws One of His Best Games Yet
While the Dodgers struggled to warm up at the plate on Sunday afternoon, top LA prospect Bobby Miller was throwing heat in the minor leagues. The 23-year-old, who is currently 8-8 this season, had one of his best outings since he was drafted by the Dodgers in 2020. Despite a...
Dodgers News: Dustin May Not Viewed as a ‘savior’ by Dave Roberts
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May, whose UCL injury on May 1 of last year led to Tommy John surgery, is finally ready to return after nearly 16 months on the shelf. After five outstanding rehab starts in the minors — 19 innings, 4 earned runs, 1.89 ERA, 1.053 WHIP, 33 strikeouts, 6 walks — May will take the mound at Dodger Stadium this Saturday against the Marlins.
Dodgers: Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman Set the Standard for Durability
The Dodgers haven’t had a player play in all 162 games since Cody Bellinger in 2018, and Bellinger only started 135 of those games. They haven’t had a player start every game of a season since Eric Karros in 1997. But 113 games into the 2022 season, both...
Dodgers News: LA Keeps Perfect August Intact Thanks to the Bats and the Bullpen
What could be better than a new franchise record 11-game winning streak? Adding another one to it. And what’s better than another win? An absolute beatdown. On Saturday night, the Dodgers secured a 13-3 win over the Royals to take game two of the series and extend their winning streak to 12, their longest since 1976.
Dodgers vs Brewers: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 16
The Dodgers have only lost back-to-back games once since June 28, and they avoided adding a second time by taking the first game in Milwaukee yesterday. The odds are a little worse for them today, as they send inconsistent rookie Ryan Pepiot to the mound against Brewers co-ace Brandon Woodruff.
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Out for Season, Freddie Freeman the Mentor, Prospect on the Rise & More!
After unfortunately having their 12-game win streak broken by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday by being shutout 4-0, the Dodgers quickly jumped back in the win column on Monday. Los Angeles arrived in Milwaukee and handed the Brewers a 4-0 shutout to become the first team to reach the 80-win mark. They’ve been able to stay red hot in August without the presence of some big names and might be without one for the rest of the season, yet one big prospect is making a case to rise up and take his place. There’s also the offense clicking on all cylinders thanks in part to the trio of Mookie, Trea, and Freddie, yet there are plenty of other players finding their stride.
Dodgers News: Doc and Lux Reflect on the Team’s Current Success
Every time we think the Dodgers can’t get any better from here, they do, and now they’re just showing off to the rest of the league. On Saturday, there were 6 homers hit by 6 different players in one night while the club extended its winning streak to 12 for the first time since 1976.
Dodgers News: Fans React to News of Walker Buehler’s Season Ending Surgery
All is going right for the Dodgers. Best record in the league, Dustin May is slated to come back and the postseason is right around the corner. Nothing can possibly ruin the vibes these days!. Well, I hate to break it to you, but unless you live under a rock...
Dodgers: Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone & Nick Nastrini Get Minor League Promotions
The Dodgers are a pitching factory, and the assembly line did some important work yesterday, with three right-handed pitching prospects receiving minor league promotions. Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone were promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and Nick Nastrini heads to Tulsa from High-A Great Lakes, according to Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser.
Dodgers News: LA Finally Loses in August, Carlos Correa Gets Roasted, Yasiel Puig’s LA Dream & More!
The Dodgers winning streak had to end some time, and that time, was Sunday in Kansas City. After reeling off 12 straight wins, LA fell in a 4-0 shutout loss to the young Royals. Even after the loss, LA still owns the best record in baseball 79-34, but there was plenty of other news besides a boatload of victories this past week.
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
Dodgers: Rangers Fire Manager Who Was a ‘Huge’ Factor in Recruiting Corey Seager
As the MLB playoff picture comes into focus in the second to last month of the regular season, organizations no where near to contending must make some big decisions. For the hapless Detroit Tigers, that decision was firing general manager Al Avila. For the struggling Texas Rangers, that decision was axing manager Chris Woodward.
