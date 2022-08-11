Read full article on original website
Sony Earbuds, Headphones and Portable Speakers Are Up to 35% Off
If you're looking for some new gear to play your favorite tunes, now's a great time to score a deal. You can find price cuts on portable Bluetooth speakers that are compact and easy to carry, or great offers on sets of headphones or earbuds with robust sound and noise cancellation technology. So whether you're looking to upgrade your listening experience or just need a new way to take your music on the go, there are excellent deals to be had.
Grab a Free 17-Piece Beauty Bag With Any $75 or Greater Purchase at Ulta
Shopping for your favorite beauty products and trying out new items just got better at Ulta: right now the retailer is offering a free 17-piece set with any purchase of $75 or more on its site. You get to choose from one of two "beauty bags" during this deal, which is only valid through today or while supplies last.
Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way? Break These Habits Right Now
Charging your iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in -- as much as it seems like it should be. The most common way of charging your phone is with a wall charger, and that's a good way to do it, but there are so many other ways to charge your phone that can be better... or worse. It really depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on your phone.
Shop J.Crew Factory's Clearance Sale for an Extra 15% Off Today Only
There are retailers selling past season styles on clearance, and J.Crew Factory is one of them. Right now, there's a clearance sale for up to 60% off, plus an extra 15% off using the offer code STUDYBREAK through Aug. 16. Styles are varied and available for women, men and boys...
Snag a Refurb Pair of AirPods 3 or Pro for Up to 46% Off the Apple Price
Both of Apple's most recent pairs of earbuds, the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro, are featured on our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2022 thanks to their sleek design and impressive audio quality. These are some of the most popular earbuds on the market right now, but if you wanted to pick up a new pair, they'd set you back nearly $200 at most retailers -- and even more if you bought from Apple directly. But today only, Woot has a chance to snag a pair for up to 46% off Apple's price. Through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Woot has grade-A refurbished models of both the AirPods 3 and Pro starting at just $110. With limited quantities, there's always a chance they could sell out before then.
Need School Supplies? Uber and Office Depot Team Up to Deliver Backpacks, Binders and More
Summer break is coming to an end. As kids and teachers head back to the classroom, Uber is partnering with Office Depot to bring the option of on-demand office and school supplies to the ride-hailing company's delivery platform, Uber Eats. As of Monday, customers can shop at over 900 Office...
Best Washing Machine for 2022
There's the punchline about whether something, usually an expensive something, will also do your laundry for you, ostensibly to make it worth its expense. With an actual washing machine, that answer is basically yes. And some good news is, you don't actually have to shell out for a great washing machine to find one that will fit your lifestyle and budget, and, you know, do your laundry. While even the best washing machine may not be able to load itself and transfer your clothes to the dryer, with a bevy of smart-enabled units and all manner of functions and cycles to choose from, we may be getting close to the washing machine that actually does it all. (Now if we could also find a dryer that folds, we'd really be in business.)
Why You'll Regret Buying a New iPhone Right Now
September is fast approaching, which means Apple's rumored iPhone 14 lineup could likely make an appearance in the upcoming weeks. In most cases, Apple typically announces its new wave of iPhone models in September and releases them shortly thereafter. But even if you don't care about having the newest iPhone, there are good reasons to be patient before splurging on an iPhone 13 or 13 Pro.
Several of Anker's Nebula Projectors Are Back on Sale With Up to $480 Off
If you've got a blank wall just begging to be turned into a big-screen TV, Anker's latest sale on its Nebula projectors is for you. These are some of the biggest discounts we've seen at Nebula's Amazon store with as much as $480 off its projectors. Most of these models...
Woot's Dyson Sale Slashes Prices on Vacuums, Air Purifiers and a Luxury Hair Straightener
From fans to hair dryers to vacuums, Dyson makes some of our favorite home and personal appliances on the market. And right now, you can snag some of these top-rated appliances at a discount. Through the rest of August, Woot is offering up to 70% off a small selection of both new and factory reconditioned Dyson equipment, including fans, air purifiers and our overall favorite vacuum cleaner of the year. These deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Aug. 31, so be sure to get your order in before then.
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180
Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.
Save Hundreds on TVs, Smart Watches and More at Woot's One-Day Samsung Sale
Coming less than a week after the end of Samsung Unpacked, where we got a glimpse at Samsung's exciting new lineup of devices, Woot has declared today Samsung Day. No, it's not technically an official sale event, but that shouldn't stop you from taking advantage of the great deals on TVs, smart watches, earbuds and more. All discounts are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a good chance certain items will sell out before then. Be sure to get your orders in soon if you're hoping to take advantage of this sale.
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
Android 13 Is Now Rolling Out: How to Download It on Your Pixel Phone
You can now download and install Android 13 on your phone, as long as you own a compatible Pixel. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the full Android 13 release is here.
Be Prepared for Any Emergency Situation With Up to 61% Off These Power Stations
Almost all of the devices we use on a daily basis are powered with electricity, whether we plug them into outlets or use batteries to keep them powered. It may be easy to keep your devices full of charge in the comfort of your own home or the nearest coffee shop, but what happens if the power cuts or you're stuck in a situation where you can't access electricity? A portable power bank is a great resource in those sticky situations, and right now Woot is offering deals on some heavy-duty power stations.
Android 13 Has Arrived on Google Pixel Phones
Android 13 is now live, with Google's latest operating system rolling out Monday to Pixel phones and devices. People with Android devices from Samsung, Asus, Motorola and others will have to wait until later this year to receive the update. The Pixel lineup includes phones, watches and tablets made by...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: Improved Design Pays Dividends
When Samsung launched its original Galaxy Buds Pro noise-canceling earbuds, one of its headline marketing messages was the attention it paid to their sound quality. Indeed, they delivered on that front, but a certain subset of users, including me, found them to be a less-than-ideal fit for their ears. In my case, none of the included ear tips allowed me to get a tight seal, so I had to swap in a larger set of tips from a rival set of earbuds. So, needless to say, I was curious to see what Samsung's engineers had come up with for the second-gen Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ($230, £219, AU$349), suspecting they'd address that fit issue.
Best Window AC Units of 2022
Window AC units are designed to cool a specific room. Because of that, their installation is more permanent than portable air conditioners. We tested five window air conditioners -- two small and three large -- to see which ones stood out the most. Below we recommend three models that impressed us during testing. Keep scrolling past our list of favorites to learn more about each unit we tested, how we assessed their performance and how well each one did. (You can also check out our guide for how to buy a window air conditioner.)
Beats' Kim Kardashian Collaboration Fit Pro Earbuds Are Selling Fast
In case you missed it, Beats' limited-edition Beats Fit Pro earbuds collaboration with Kim Kardashian went up for preorder today and are now sold out at Apple. However, the buds' three new neutral color options -- moon, dune and earth -- are still available at Amazon. Beats has said the new colors will be available "while supplies last," but you figure that if they sell through quickly, we'll see Beats x Kim colors come back into stock in the not-so-distant-future. Still, if you want to be first with them, they seem to be moving fast.
Home Run Inn Pizza Recall: Check Your Freezer for These Frozen Meat Pizzas
About 13,000 pounds of Home Run Inn frozen meat pizzas are being recalled due to potential metal contamination. The product's meat topping "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal," according to a Sunday announcement from the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The recall applies to...
