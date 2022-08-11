Read full article on original website
Driver hits cyclist in Dover, leaves him to die, deputies say
Deputies are searching for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist Saturday night in Dover.
Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff
FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
Pasco County Sheriff Investigating Lutz Robbery Monday
LUTZ, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred around 9 a.m. on Monday at a business near the intersection of Dale Mabry Hwy. and County Line Rd. in Lutz. Investigators say the suspect is a white male, possibly age 50-60,
Pasco Man Who Was Missing From Court-Ordered Diversion Program, Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Robert Ballentine has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. On July 16, 2022, Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for Robert Ballentine, who was listed as missing from his court-ordered diversion program. Ballentine is 5’9”, around 190
Floral City barricaded person in custody after standoff
FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A man barricaded inside a Floral City home with a gun was arrested after a standoff with deputies, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in an update. The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Cameron Stanhope was taken into custody. He will be arrested on his Ohio warrant for theft, criminal use of personal identification and illegal use of credit card.
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman arrested by Dunnellon police after being found inside unoccupied residence
A 32-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Dunnellon Police Department after she was found hiding inside a bedroom closet in an unoccupied residence. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a DPD officer and corporal responded to the 20600 block of Park Avenue in reference to reports of a burglary in progress.
St. Pete handyman steals $11K in jewelry from client, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a handyman Sunday for stealing $11,090 in jewelry from a client, according to an affidavit.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Truist Bank Robbery In Brandon
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Brandon. On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., a male suspect entered the Truist Bank located at 11015 Causeway Blvd, in Brandon. The suspect handed the teller a
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man pleas open ahead of attempted-murder trial
Moments before attorneys were due to give opening statements in his trial for striking two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives and then a motorcyclist while driving away from a traffic stop, Johnny Travis Wilson decided not to fight the accusations against him. Instead, the Crystal River 42-year-old and his...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Citrus County
A 46-year-old man was arrested after barricading himself inside a home and causing residents in a Floral City neighborhood to be evacuated, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
douglasnow.com
Suspected drug dealer nabbed sleeping in convenience store parking lot
You’re never supposed to sleep on the job — even if you’re a suspected drug dealer. According to a press release from the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, on August 12, 2022 at 3:12 a.m., Jeff Davis deputies approached a vehicle that had been parked with the engine running in the Circle K parking lot for a long period of time. Deputies approached the vehicle and noticed a female who appeared to have fallen asleep or was heavily intoxicated behind the wheel with Nerds gummy cluster candy in her lap.
Deputy okay after being struck by vehicle in Polk County, official says
A Polk County deputy was taken to the hospital this weekend after being struck by a vehicle in Lakeland, authorities said.
East Lake High School Student Threatens Mass Shooting And Bomb Detonation
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On August 15, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m., deputies arrested an East Lake High School student for Written Threats to Kill or Conduct a Mass Shooting. According to deputies, 15-year-old Juan Martinez sent a threatening message to another student regarding a
Tampa police find man’s body in still-running vehicle
A man was found dead in Tampa early Sunday morning, according to police.
Clearwater woman stole tips from ice cream shop and hit owner on head with jar: deputies
A Clearwater woman was accused of berating employees at an Indian Rocks Beach ice cream shop, flipping them off, stealing their tips and hitting the owner with the empty tip jar.
‘We will not tolerate this’: Man accused of breeding roosters for fighting
A Citrus County man was arrested after deputies said he was breeding roosters for fighting.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Florida Woman “Tired Of His Behavior” Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Partner
A Florida Woman has been charged with domestic assault after throwing a raw steak at her partner during a confrontation last week at their home. Rochelle Wright, 42, and her partner of 20 years were in a verbal argument while they were both intoxicated, according
‘Sickening’: 3 wanted for robbing Tampa Circle K, attacking clerk, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for three people who robbed a Circle K gas station Tuesday morning. Surveillance video showed three men wearing hoodies and face coverings enter the gas station on Ehrlich Road at around 3:57 a.m. Deputies said one of the thieves held a sharp […]
HCSO searching for 3 suspects in Circle K gas station robbery
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is searching for three suspects who they believe robbed a Circle K gas station Tuesday morning.
