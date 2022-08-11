ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coleman, FL
City
Spring Hill, FL
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Floral City barricaded person in custody after standoff

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A man barricaded inside a Floral City home with a gun was arrested after a standoff with deputies, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in an update. The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Cameron Stanhope was taken into custody. He will be arrested on his Ohio warrant for theft, criminal use of personal identification and illegal use of credit card.
FLORAL CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Detective K#Hcso#Christian
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man pleas open ahead of attempted-murder trial

Moments before attorneys were due to give opening statements in his trial for striking two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives and then a motorcyclist while driving away from a traffic stop, Johnny Travis Wilson decided not to fight the accusations against him. Instead, the Crystal River 42-year-old and his...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
douglasnow.com

Suspected drug dealer nabbed sleeping in convenience store parking lot

You’re never supposed to sleep on the job — even if you’re a suspected drug dealer. According to a press release from the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, on August 12, 2022 at 3:12 a.m., Jeff Davis deputies approached a vehicle that had been parked with the engine running in the Circle K parking lot for a long period of time. Deputies approached the vehicle and noticed a female who appeared to have fallen asleep or was heavily intoxicated behind the wheel with Nerds gummy cluster candy in her lap.
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy