You’re never supposed to sleep on the job — even if you’re a suspected drug dealer. According to a press release from the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, on August 12, 2022 at 3:12 a.m., Jeff Davis deputies approached a vehicle that had been parked with the engine running in the Circle K parking lot for a long period of time. Deputies approached the vehicle and noticed a female who appeared to have fallen asleep or was heavily intoxicated behind the wheel with Nerds gummy cluster candy in her lap.

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO