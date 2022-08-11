Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car. According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.
WIBW
Two arrested for meth after driver identified as warrant subject
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were booked into jail after Jackson Co. officials found meth in their vehicle when they identified the driver as the subject of a warrant. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, deputies stopped a Nissan that was...
WIBW
Topeka man already arrested for burglary attempts to run, gives fake name
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who was arrested after multiple burglaries attempted to run from officers after they had already arrested him and gave them a false name. Around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Topeka Police Department says officials were called to the 400 block of NE Arter Ave. with reports of a home burglary.
Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after it was found that he was intoxicated when he smashed into an SUV occupied by a Topeka woman and her infant on Highway 40. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on...
WIBW
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
WIBW
RCPD searches for information about stolen catalytic converter
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are searching for information about a catalytic converter stolen from a man’s car over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, officers were called to the 1100 block of Westport Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.
WIBW
RCPD searches for person responsible for $500 broken window at auto store
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Riley Co. are searching for the person responsible for breaking a $500 window at Steve’s Custom Auto Trim. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 300 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff: Search continues for Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
WIBW
Man threatens woman after running into light pole, dumping booze at 9 a.m.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials say a man threatened a woman after he ran into a light pole and dumped out the booze from his car at 9 in the morning. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the intersection of Stone Grove and Highland Ridges Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.
WIBW
$25K SUV reported stolen from Manhattan Hertz
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A $25,000 SUV was stolen from the Manhattan Hertz after it was not returned for nearly a month. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, officers were called to the Hertz at 1826 Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a theft.
WIBW
Emporia police investigating two unrelated shootings
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department is investigating two different cases of firearms being discharged at occupied dwellings. According to officials, between midnight and 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to the first call at the intersection of 1st and Market St. The house located at 202 E 1st was struck by gunfire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Burglar leaves empty-handed after breaking in while tenant was home
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A would-be burglar left an Ogden apartment empty-handed after he broke in while the tenant was home. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, officers were called to the 300 block of Eighth St. in Ogden with reports of aggravated burglary and criminal trespassing.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man arrested on suspicion of threatening police officer with a knife
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with wielding a knife at a law enforcement officer. Michael Anthony Cook, 54, faces one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interfering with law enforcement.
WIBW
$900 lost after three cars keyed in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $900 was lost after three cars were keyed outside of a Manhattan home on Monday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 900 block of Moro St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage.
WIBW
Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
WIBW
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Police Dept. is asking the public’s help to find a teen who ran away from home. Trinity is 15-years-old. Wamego Police say she left a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022. They describe her as a white girl, 5″2″ and last seen...
Kansas attorney smuggled heroin to an inmate lover
KANSAS CITY – A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced in federal court this week for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo., with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the United State's Attorney. Juliane L. Colby, 44, was sentenced by...
Kansas woman jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman in connection with a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Chelsie D. Sisk, 26, Atchison, in the 1300 Block of Locust Drive in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being...
Comments / 1