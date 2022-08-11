Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
How to install Android 13 on your Pixel phone
Android 13 has landed a bit early for Pixel devices and brings some important updates to the platform, especially by way of polish to some of the new bits found in Android 12. This is one of the big benefits of having a Pixel smartphone as your daily driver -- you get the latest and greatest release of Android before everyone else. In fact, for Samsung devices, the upgrade might not arrive until next year. So for those who like to always have the latest release of a mobile OS, a Pixel is the way to go.
ZDNet
Linux 6.0 arrives with performance improvements and more Rust coming
Linux creator Linus Torvalds has announced the first release candidate for the Linux kernel version 6.0, but he says the major number change doesn't signify anything especially different about this release. While there is nothing fundamentally different about this release compared with 5.19, Torvalds noted that there were over 13,500...
ZDNet
Canonical adds .NET to Ubuntu 22.04
Microsoft and Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, have announced native .NET availability in Ubuntu 22.04. While open-source .NET has long been available in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions, this collaboration by Microsoft and Canonical will better secure the .NET software supply chain with enterprise-grade support. Specifically, .NET 6 developers can...
ZDNet
Microsoft Surface Duo and Duo 2 receive August firmware update
Microsoft's Android-based, dual-screen mobile devices, Surface Duo and Duo 2 have received Microsoft's latest firmware update. The August 2022 update introduces the latest Android security fixes, as well as device stability improvements. Though the update does not include any brand-new features, new firmware for the Surface Duo 2 will improve video call quality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Back to school? Consider this $199 HP Chromebook deal
Target is offering a limited-time deal on an HP Chromebook, now available for only $199.99 -- just in time for students going back to school. In recent years, Chromebooks have become a popular laptop option for students and workers alike. While Chromebooks originally left much to be desired (generally suffering poor battery life and a less-than-impressive user interface), manufacturers have now stepped up their game and made this type of device an excellent choice for many of us.
ZDNet
Google's Pixel 6 is $100 off on Amazon right now
As a fan of the Google phone family, it's always exciting to see one drop in price (they usually don't). With $100 savings on the Google Pixel 6 you can add it to your Google ecosystem for $100 off its original $599 price tag. Right now, it's only $499. The...
ZDNet
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Which Pro phone should you buy?
The battle of the Pro phones is here: The Google Pixel 6 Pro versus the iPhone 13 Pro. Both of these smartphones are equipped with features that can make you enhance your daily activities while empowering your professional endeavors. With the cameras being the focal point of both units' external designs, you can expect some of the best in mobile photography to come from the two.
ZDNet
What are Flatpak and Snap and why are they so important to Linux?
For the longest time, Linux received a bad rap for not just being difficult to use, but for not having the software necessary to be productive. I remember, back in the early days of using Linux (I started in '97), those issues were very much true. Not only was Linux complicated to get up and running, but installing software generally required a nightmare of dependency installations and manually compiling software.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
New Windows 10 21H2 build improves ransomware protection and language management
Microsoft has released Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1947 to the Release Preview Channel for Insiders on the 21H2 version of Windows 10. This is a non-security update, tagged KB5016688, which brings two new features for enterprise use. First, Microsoft has 'enhanced' Defender for Endpoint to better "identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks", according to its blogpost.
ZDNet
Microsoft is shutting down its 'Olympia Corp.' Windows Insider enterprise test bed
Microsoft is notifying participants in its "Olympia Corp." test lab for Windows enterprise users that it will be shutting down the program. Officials are not commenting as to why they're doing so. Chris Gahlsdorf, a Windows Insider Most Valuable Professional (MVP) tweeted last week about the pending shutdown. He linked...
ZDNet
Get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for $200
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Modern smartphones let us listen to audiobooks, stream TV shows, check our email, and more. However, some activities simply require a proper computer. But when those times aren't enough to warrant carrying even an extra four pounds of machinery, the solution is an ultralight notebook. And if you're shopping for a laptop, you may as well get one with an excellent screen to display your content beautifully.
ZDNet
Is Elementary OS your best first Linux distribution?
For about three years of my life, Elementary OS was my go-to operating system. The only thing that dragged me away from that Linux distribution was the purchase of my first System76 hardware (a beautiful Leopard Extreme). Since that initial purchase, I've since stuck with System76 desktops (the Thelio is, in my opinion, the finest desktop computer on the market). Because I use the System76 hardware, its Pop! OS just makes perfect sense.
ZDNet
Broadcom unveils Tomahawk 5 chip to unlock the AI network
For some time now, specialists in the area of computer networking have been talking about a second network. The usual network is the one that connects client computers to servers, the LAN. The rise of artificial intelligence has created a network "behind" that network, a "scale-out" network to run AI tasks such as deep learning programs that must be trained on thousands of GPUs.
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
ZDNet
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is down to $169 -- nearly 50% off
If you've been looking for a great smartwatch deal, there's good news. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 on sale for only $169, or nearly half off its original price. The Galaxy Watch 4 features a larger, 44mm silicone band that secures to your wrist and uses...
ZDNet
Apple's next billion-dollar idea? Showing more ads on your iPhone
Apple's next ambition to boost revenues is to deliver more ads to your iPhone through placements in the App Store, Apple Maps, Apple Books and Podcasts, according to reports. Bloomberg's Apple-watcher Mark Gurman reports that Apple's vice president for advertising, Todd Teresi, who joined Apple in 2012 from Adobe, wants to significantly expand the ad business beyond its current rate of $4 billion a year to double digits.
ZDNet
This NEWYES Smart Pen bundle can make virtually anyone be more efficient
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There are all kinds of technological innovations that improve your productivity. But when it comes to note-taking, in most cases, we still use pen and paper just like we did 50 years ago. Wish there was a 21st-century option? Well, good news, there is. And it's discounted right now to only $151.05, so it's very affordable too.
ZDNet
How do I keep my iPhone battery health at 100%?
It seems like iPhone owners are completely obsessed with the health of their batteries. I've lost count of the number of times I've been asked how to keep an iPhone's battery at 100% health, and there are countless YouTube videos and articles telling owners how to do this. I have...
ZDNet
Vulnerability wholesaler cuts disclosure times over poor-quality patches
The Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), a vulnerability wholesaler, has reduced its disclosure timelines for incomplete patches in a bid to push vendors into improving the quality of their security updates. ZDI, a brand owned by security firm Trend Micro, is making the move because of what says is a "disturbing"...
ZDNet
Android 13 arrives on Google Pixel, bringing over 130 fixes
Google has officially released Android 13 to the Android Open Source Project, and has kicked off the Android 13 rollout for Pixel phones, bringing over 130 fixes to its hardware. Some key features coming with Android 13 include the ability to customize third-party apps to match the phone's wallpaper, per-app...
Comments / 0