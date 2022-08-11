Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is down to $169 -- nearly 50% off
If you've been looking for a great smartwatch deal, there's good news. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 on sale for only $169, or nearly half off its original price. The Galaxy Watch 4 features a larger, 44mm silicone band that secures to your wrist and uses...
ZDNet
Samsung Watch 5 Pro deal alert: Get a $60 gift card when you pre-order at Best Buy
Great news out there for fitness enthusiasts: You can officially pre-order its latest Smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. If you're looking for a great deal on this watch, check out Best Buy. Right now, when you pre-order to watch, you can get a $60 gift card with your purchase. We...
ZDNet
The 5 best dehumidifiers: Breathe free
If anyone knows humidity, it is this writer and her home state of Florida. However, humidity can happen anywhere, and when it does, you will be wishing you had some way of relief from the blistering, sweltering, suffocating heat around you. You will be wishing for a dehumidifier, but not just any one will do.
ZDNet
The 7 best early Labor Day deals you can shop right now
The kids are back in school, the pools are closing, and that can only mean summer is coming to a close. With summer's end, however, comes the final summer event of the year: Labor Day. If you've been holding off the entire season for some great deals on major purchases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Back to school? Consider this $199 HP Chromebook deal
Target is offering a limited-time deal on an HP Chromebook, now available for only $199.99 -- just in time for students going back to school. In recent years, Chromebooks have become a popular laptop option for students and workers alike. While Chromebooks originally left much to be desired (generally suffering poor battery life and a less-than-impressive user interface), manufacturers have now stepped up their game and made this type of device an excellent choice for many of us.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
ZDNet
Majority of online shoppers choose mobile to make purchases
The majority of online shoppers across global markets such as China, Singapore, Australia, and the UK are turning to their mobile phones to make their purchases. Some 57% also make cross-border buys, with consumers in China and the US mostly doing so from merchants in each other's market. Online shoppers...
ZDNet
The 6 best ergonomic mice: Upgrade to a comfier mouse
An ergonomic mouse can be a quick, easy, and affordable way to make your home office or professional workspace more comfortable. Many feature vertical or tilted designs that put your arm, wrist and hand in a more neutral position to reduce muscle and tendon strain. Others use thumb-positioned trackballs for cursor movement, eliminating the need to move your whole arm to navigate programs and web pages. While many ergonomic mice are right-handed, you can find models with dedicated left-handed or ambidextrous designs, though they may be more expensive. I've gathered a list of the best ergonomic mice available and broke down their features to help you find the best one that fits you and your work style.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
The best early Labor Day deals on appliances: Save $150 on a Roomba
Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, but whether or not you missed this sale or are not a Prime member, Labor Day represents another opportunity to grab a bargain during the summer months. The holiday is a few weeks away, officially happening on September 5. However, ahead of the...
ZDNet
Get these wireless earbuds with a charging case for just $26
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. If you've been waiting for a great bargain on wireless earbuds, your wait is over. While developed for fitness enthusiasts, anyone can enjoy the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds, which come with a wireless charging case that doubles as a power bank. The entire package is on sale for just $25.99.
ZDNet
After two years of remote working, Apple employees will finally return to the office
Apple employees have been asked to return to the company's Cupertino headquarters at least three days a week starting September 5th. According to reports from Bloomberg, Apple is requiring employees to work in the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays and a regular third day that will be assigned by individual teams. The new policy will begin in Silicon Valley and then be applied to other offices.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review: More like semi-Pro
Samsung announced two versions of its Galaxy Watch 5 this year, but unlike previous years where we saw a standard model and one with a physical rotating bezel, Samsung is doing away with the physical dial and has introduced a "Pro" model. The Pro marketing of this watch is a...
NFL・
ZDNet
Get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for $200
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Modern smartphones let us listen to audiobooks, stream TV shows, check our email, and more. However, some activities simply require a proper computer. But when those times aren't enough to warrant carrying even an extra four pounds of machinery, the solution is an ultralight notebook. And if you're shopping for a laptop, you may as well get one with an excellent screen to display your content beautifully.
ZDNet
This NEWYES Smart Pen bundle can make virtually anyone be more efficient
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There are all kinds of technological innovations that improve your productivity. But when it comes to note-taking, in most cases, we still use pen and paper just like we did 50 years ago. Wish there was a 21st-century option? Well, good news, there is. And it's discounted right now to only $151.05, so it's very affordable too.
ZDNet
Wirelessly charge three devices at once with 26% off this foldable magnetic charger
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. , stream content, and so much more these days, so it doesn't take long to blow through their battery life. And if you can charge these devices wirelessly, ditching all your cables and charging pucks can feel liberating.
ZDNet
Microsoft is shutting down its 'Olympia Corp.' Windows Insider enterprise test bed
Microsoft is notifying participants in its "Olympia Corp." test lab for Windows enterprise users that it will be shutting down the program. Officials are not commenting as to why they're doing so. Chris Gahlsdorf, a Windows Insider Most Valuable Professional (MVP) tweeted last week about the pending shutdown. He linked...
ZDNet
Apple's next billion-dollar idea? Showing more ads on your iPhone
Apple's next ambition to boost revenues is to deliver more ads to your iPhone through placements in the App Store, Apple Maps, Apple Books and Podcasts, according to reports. Bloomberg's Apple-watcher Mark Gurman reports that Apple's vice president for advertising, Todd Teresi, who joined Apple in 2012 from Adobe, wants to significantly expand the ad business beyond its current rate of $4 billion a year to double digits.
ZDNet
The 5 best meat thermometers (including the smartest): Get grilling
Grilling can be hard work. Even for the experienced grill master, it can be a wild guess when trying to determine just how well done your meats and veggies are at any moment. That is where we come in. We have exhaustively studied today's market to find the very best meat thermometer worthy of your kitchen and grill.
ZDNet
Is Elementary OS your best first Linux distribution?
For about three years of my life, Elementary OS was my go-to operating system. The only thing that dragged me away from that Linux distribution was the purchase of my first System76 hardware (a beautiful Leopard Extreme). Since that initial purchase, I've since stuck with System76 desktops (the Thelio is, in my opinion, the finest desktop computer on the market). Because I use the System76 hardware, its Pop! OS just makes perfect sense.
ZDNet
Realme 9 Pro+ review: An eye-catching and affordable mid-range 5G phone
The Realme 9 Pro+ is yet another mid-range 5G smartphone – a sector that's packed with choice, but also contains some traps for the unwary. At £349 in the UK the Realme 9 Pro+ offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 50-megapixel main camera and 90Hz Super AMOLED screen among its key features.
Comments / 0