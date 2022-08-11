Road, ramp closures, detours surround Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport this weekend

Work zones and closed portions of Route 143 will make travel tricky this weekend for drivers near Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists with plans to use Route 143 this weekend to allow extra time and be ready to use detours while crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve improvement project set up work zones and conduct utility work.

Southbound SR 143 will be closed between Loop 202 and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug 14. The following ramps will also be closed:

• The ramps from Loop 202 to southbound SR 143.

• The southbound SR 143 on-ramps at Washington Street, Sky Harbor Boulevard and University Drive.

Northbound SR 143 will be closed between I-10 and Washington Street from 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug 15, according to ADOT.

The following ramps and local streets will also be closed:

• The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143.

• The northbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive.

• Northbound 48th Street between Broadway Road and I-10.

Drivers on eastbound I-10 will not be able to access northbound SR 143.

Detours

• Southbound SR 143 detour: Use westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 to access destinations south of the closure.

• Northbound SR 143 detour: Use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access destinations north of the closure.

Airport traffic : From westbound I-10, use eastbound Buckeye Road to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. East Valley drivers should use 44th Street to get to the airport.