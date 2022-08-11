ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Family Cat Dies in Goleta House Fire

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 5700 block of Gato Ave in Goleta. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, crews arrived at the scene of a fire inside a one story residence. It took crews approximately ten minutes to knock the fire down and check for extension...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Airport Adds Lactation Pod for Traveling Parents

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is proud to announce the newest amenity for a traveling parent in need of a private space to breastfeed or pump while utilizing our Terminal, a secure and private Lactation Pod. This new facility can be found on the second floor of the Terminal building, past the TSA Security Check Point, and just to the right of Gate 2.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

StonePark Capital acquires The Waterman Hotel in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone

StonePark Capital is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Waterman, a 31-room hotel, located in the Funk Zone neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, at 12 E. Montecito Street. Built in 2014, The Waterman has been a welcome addition to the region, offering visitors a unique lifestyle hospitality option. The property features stylishly fun guest rooms and lively common areas, including a swimming pool and an outdoor gathering area directly on State Street.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Break
Politics
kclu.org

Central Coast man shot to death

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Deer Hunter Rescued in ATV Collision

Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued a deer hunter who crashed their ATV in the Los Padres National Forest. At 1:13 a.m. Saturday, fire crews, Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue, and a ground ambulance responded to a report of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crashing over the side of a mountain road in the Upper Oso area of the Los Padres National Forest.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County jail inmate dies

Ventura County Jail officials say a female inmate has died after she was injured in a fall. Deputies say Rose Mae Denley fell in the day room of the jail housing unit at the Todd Road Jail Facility Sunday morning. They immediately started to provide first aid, as did a jail nurse who was nearby.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
SANTA MARIA, CA
santabarbaraca.com

20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara

Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

