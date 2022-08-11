ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

Leaky Bathtub Raising Health Concerns in Uniontown

A Uniontown couple claims a leaky bathtub in their apartment is causing major safety and health concerns — for their family. Michael Pope and Jenae Honorable — and their four children — live in a public housing unit in Uniontown. The couple says — every time anyone uses the bathtub — water leaks from underneath it.
UNIONTOWN, AL
lowndessignal.com

Items stolen during Jonathan Daniels Pilgrimage

A day centered around rememberance and prayer ended with a dark stain on the days events. As people from Lowndes County and surrounding areas joined together to remember Jonathan Daniels, Episcopal seminarian who was murdered in Hayneville in 1965 while working for civil rights. Twelve kneeling cushions with the Deciples...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama jury awards $15 million in wrongful death of 8-year-old foster child

A Montgomery County jury has returned a $15 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit involving an 8-year-old boy who had sickle cell anemia. The verdict was returned Aug. 5 against two defendants following trial. The defendants were Kristi Kelley, who the lawsuit said was a social worker from the state Department of Human Resources, and Becky Van Gilder, who the lawsuit said was a foster care provider for the child.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lowndes County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Lowndes County, AL
Government
WSFA

Montgomery man convicted in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal jury has found a Montgomery man guilty of committing three armed carjackings in 2020. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, was found guilty Friday of three counts of carjacking and three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence, according to Doug Howard with the U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
aldailynews.com

With record ETF, Alabama leaders are considering tax rebates

The state is set to have record and excess tax revenue in the Education Trust Fund when the 2022 fiscal year ends in late September and leaders are discussing potential uses for the unspent funds. An income tax rebate is an option, the chairman of the Senate education budget committee...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appreciation Day#Drinking Water#Cotton Candy
WSFA

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Chauncey Robinson?

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Chauncey Robinson as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. A $5,000 reward is being offered to help solve the killing of Robinson,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Can You Identify This Person? Multiple Agencies investigating Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card reports

UPDATED! This subject is now wanted for questioning by multiple agencies including Millbrook, Prattville and Hoover. If you can identify this person, please notify CrimeStoppers. FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD. Walmart. 100 Block of Kelley Boulevard. Millbrook, Alabama. Case: MBPD22-0700166. Millbrook Police Department. 334-285-5603. FROM CENTRAL ALABAMA CRIMESTOPPERS. The...
MILLBROOK, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSFA

DA: Over 250 homicide cases backlogged in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of murder victims and their families are awaiting justice in Montgomery County as the judicial system faces an ongoing backlog in cases. Nearly all jury trials were put on hold for months due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a major delay in prosecutions. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Cheryl Graham of Montgomery

In April of 2018, Cheryl Graham, a former nurse and case manager, decided to start an organization called Amazing Grace Health Ministries, Inc. after seeing a need for senior care. She helps senior citizens by giving out groceries, taking them to the doctor, and helping them with prescriptions. “You know,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Montgomery police looking for suspect of strong arm robbery

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect of a strong arm robbery that occurred at a business. According to a post on Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the suspect walked into the business at the 3600 block of Eastern Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 8 at 3:27 p.m. and stole property.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Juvenile dies in crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
LUVERNE, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Montgomery Murder

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a man’s murder from earlier this year. Police say they’ve charged 50-year-old Erskine Jackson of Montgomery with murder. Jackson is charged with killing 57-year-old Enrico Coleman of Montgomery. Coleman was shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West on March 28 and died April 8.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy