Stars of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Talk New Season

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.'Raising Kanan' CastActors Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis joined Cheddar News' Hena Doba this week ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The duo talked about what to expect from the upcoming season and how their characters have progressed in the show. Miller also talked about her return to the Great White Way as she...
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with George R.R. Martin saying that he was left out of the loop towards the end of the "Game of Thrones" HBO series, Nicki Minaj releasing her new single “Super Freaky Girl” with samples of Rick James, Jon Batiste leaving “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, and more.
Stan have dropped the first trailer for its gripping new Original Series Last Light, which is set to premiere on September 8. Based on the bestselling novel by Alex Scarrow, the survival thriller centres on a family's desperate bid to reunite as the world is brought to near collapse during an energy crisis.
There were superheroes aplenty at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s latest Disney+ entry, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Tatiana Maslany, who plays the green-tinted title character as well as her civilian persona Jennifer Walters, was front and center alongside her onscreen cousin Mark Ruffalo — who, of course, reprises the “Professor Hulk” version of his character.
Also in attendance was Xochitl Gomez who portrayed a powerful newcomer to the MCU, America Chavez, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
She-Hulk co-stars Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra and Griffin Matthews walked the red carpet, as well.
Viola Davis is set to take on perhaps her most villainous role yet in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel film to the Hunger Games trilogy expected to hit theaters in 2023. The news was confirmed in an Instagram post by the movie's official account. Davis has been tapped to take on the role of Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head game maker and the original facilitator of the deadly Hunger Games tournament. She joins an already-loaded cast that includes Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, and Rachel Zegler.Based on author Suzanne Collins' 2020 book with the same name, The...
'Games of Thrones' Slip Explained?Well Thronies, we might have an explanation as to why the final seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones were not as well received as the earlier ones. Author George R.R. Martin told the New York Times he was "pretty much out of the loop" by Season 5 and 6. It's no secret that the final episodes saw enormous backlash from fans, and it could be partially attributed to the adaptation outpacing Martin's ability to finish the novels. Only the first few seasons stuck somewhat close to his writings. Now, Martin is involved in the spinoff prequel...
Sherri Shepherd is slated to take over Wendy Williams' daytime talk show slot with "Sherri" launching this fall. Shepherd joined Cheddar News’ Hena Doba to talk about her preparations ahead of the premiere and what she has learned from past daytime talk show giants like Williams, Ellen Degeneres, and more. As she hones in her own skills and plans for the new hour-long program, she said she is thinking about who her dream guests would be. Shepherd has also teamed up with Hertz rental cars who are helping her with the big move to New York City.
The streaming space is seeing another shakeup as Walmart announces a partnership with Paramount+ to add streaming content to the Walmart+ subscription program. Walmart has reportedly been looking into adding streaming to its membership program in order to compete with Amazon Prime, which already boasts shipping, grocery, and streaming perks. Will this deal be enough to make Walmart competitive with Amazon, and will it make Paramount a bigger player in the streaming space? How could it alter the streaming landscape? Seth Schachner, Digital Business Executive and Managing Director at StratAmericas, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
The July jobs report revealed that employment in the U.S. is back to pre-pandemic levels. The U.S. economy smashed expectations by adding 528,000 jobs in the month of July. Bartie Scott, senior editor of Economy at Insider Barney, joined Cheddar News to discuss.
We are less than a month away from the return of the NFL, and it will come as online gambling continues to surge across the country. Earlier this year, New York approved online sports betting, which will allow state residents to place bets on the NFL throughout an entire season for the first time ever. The change, along with online gambling recently becoming legal elsewhere, will likely lead to record levels of sports betting on pro football this year. “We will no doubt see the most sports betting wagers in the history of regulated American online sports betting in a few weeks when the NFL Week One kicks off,” says Charles Gillespie, founder and CEO of Gambling.com Group, as he joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what to expect in sports betting this football season.
Despite the pressures of supply chain issues and inflation that have plagued many companies over the last few months, Wingstop had a great Q2, reporting a 7.5% sales increase year over year. Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth spoke one-on-one with Cheddar News to discuss the chicken fast-casual brand’s recent success and how stabilizing wing prices signal a promising outlook for the rest of the year. “The leading indicators that we have in front of us suggest that they'll stay at these prices through the balance of this year and into 2023, which sets a beautiful backdrop for Wingstop in that we've set two record quarters of net new restaurant openings in 2022 and this year is stacking up to be a record year. We expect to deliver a 13% unit growth for the brand,” he said, noting also that Wingstop is expanding its menu options, including a new chicken sandwich this fall.
The city of New Orleans is shaking up emergency response for its residents -- and it's much needed at this time, as mid-August to September usually marks the height of the city's hurricane season. Individuals in New Orleans who are elderly, have physical or mental disabilities, or specific medical needs can now utilize Smart911, a new emergency response system recently implemented by the city that allows people to provide additional information for first responders, so they can receive help that is specific to their needs in an emergency situation. Tyrell Morris, Executive Director at the Orleans Parish Communication District, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
A Connecticut couple had a change of plans when their daughter was born prematurely and subsequently had to spend the next 100+ days in the hospital’s NICU. In turn, they had to postpone their wedding — twice. After a suggestion by a nurse, the couple decided to get married with their daughter as their witness and threw an impromptu ceremony at the NICU. Luckily, daughter Drew was then able to head home with her parents only a few days later.
As Bitcoin once more languishes below the $24,000 threshold, altcoins like CEL, KUJI, EWT, and others are seeing a recent, seven-day boost in price movement. What's driving the action, and will the optimism around these coins linger beyond a brief rally? Caitlin Cook, Head of Marketing and Communications at Hxro, joins Closing Bell to discuss altcoin movement, investor risk, and more.
Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland announced that he is stepping back from social media for his own mental health. It's the latest example of Hollywood elites taking a break, and it refocuses the spotlight on the negative effects that the internet and social can have on wellness. Holland revealed in an Instagram post that the overstimulation from mindless scrolling and the numerous comments about his personal life began to take a toll on him. He joins a long list of celebrities who have taken breaks from social media in order to protect their mental health, like model Chrissy Teigen,...
Voters in seven states across the U.S. might decide on cannabis legalization during November’s midterm elections. Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Oklahoma could vote on adult-use cannabis, whereas voters in Nebraska look to consider medical cannabis legalization.Should voters approve cannabis in those states, it would represent a red wave of cannabis legalization. With the exception of Maryland, the six other states voted Republican in the 2020 election, according to 270 to Win. According to Pew Research Center, cannabis legalization is an increasingly popular and bipartisan issue. Some 91 percent of adults say cannabis should be...
In another sign that builders are putting down their tools, housing starts — or the number of homes that began construction in a given period — declined a sharp 9.6 percent in July, with single-family homes leading the drop-off. This is the second indicator in as many days that the housing market is entering a slow period, and possibly a recession. On Monday, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) /Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures builder confidence, dropped into negative territory. "A housing recession is underway with builder sentiment falling for eight consecutive months while the pace of single-family home...
Rising mortgage interest rates are hitting the brakes on a red-hot U.S. housing market, but in the long run, it may bring a whole new world of hurt for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage loan jumped to 5.22 percent this week, according to Freddie Mac. That's up from around 2.8 percent this time last year, and the higher rate is already translating into reduced demand and signs that homebuilders are pulling back: Construction spending fell 1.1 percent in June from the month before, while housing starts fell 2 percent, and housing completions dropped 4.6 percent, according to the...
