ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindenhurst, NY

Man Stabs 2, Crashes Stolen Vehicle In Lindenhurst, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owngb_0hDYjXsN00
730 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 36-year-old man was charged after police said he stabbed two people and crashed a stolen vehicle on Long Island.

James Domanico, of Copiague, was arrested following an incident that began at about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said Domanico stabbed his roommate, a 36-year-old woman, multiple times outside of New Village Laundromat, located at 730 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

Domanico and the victim then got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was owned and driven by an acquaintance and traveled to Miramar Boulevard, where Domanico stabbed a 37-year-old man who was also a passenger in the Jeep, police said.

SCPD said Domanico then took the Jeep and fled the scene, crashing into a tree on Albert Street in Lindenhurst about 15 minutes later.

Police said he drove away, and the Jeep was found abandoned in the northbound left lane of New York State Route 231 near Hale Road.

Domanico was taken to an area hospital by another acquaintance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

SCPD said the two victims who were stabbed were also hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Domanico was charged with:

  • Two counts of second-degree assault
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • One count of third-degree grand larceny

He is set to be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 11, SCPD reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

3 Injured In Hempstead Shooting

An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting on Long Island. Officers responded after shots were fired in Hempstead in the area of 90 Maple Ave. at 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Police Seize Teen In Rash Of Thefts, Vandalism In And Around Hackensack Parking Garage

A rash of thefts and vandalism to vehicles in a Hackensack city parking garage was the work of a 15-year-old boy who was nabbed during a stakeout, authorities said. Hackensack detectives thoroughly canvassed the area around the Atlantic Street Parking Garage, including adjacent apartment building lots that had also been targeted, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Crossing Roadway Struck, Killed By Car In Shirley

Police on Long Island are investigating a crash that killed a man overnight. It took place in Shirley around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15. According to Suffolk County detectives, Frank Brandimarte was crossing William Floyd Park Parkway from west to east when he was struck by a southbound 2016 Honda Civic driven by Aristides Baires,
SHIRLEY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Copiague, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lindenhurst, NY
City
Montauk, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Copiague, NY
Lindenhurst, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
BOHEMIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stabs#Long Island#Violent Crime#Jeep Grand Cherokee
Daily Voice

SUV Fatally Strikes Man Walking On Hudson Valley Road

A 53-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV while walking on a Hudson Valley roadway.Troopers in Orange County responded to Neversink Drive in Deerpark at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, for a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, New York State Police said.Investigators foun…
DEERPARK, NY
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 5 Injured In Head-On Woodbury Crash

One person was killed and five injured during a head-on, three-car Hudson Valley crash. The crash took place in Orange County around 8:30 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 15 in Woodbury, on Route 6. An initial investigation of the crash revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on Route...
WOODBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
Daily Voice

SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Sought In Fair Lawn Stabbing

Fair Lawn police sought witnesses in the stabbing of a local man by a group of assailants. Officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife in the rear parking lot of the Radburn Plaza Building found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound in his abdomen shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
339K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy