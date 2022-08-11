ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, IN

Indiana Police Chief Suspended for Arresting Political Foe on Bogus Rape Charge

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhv88_0hDYjMPc00
Brookville Police Department/Facebook

Two Indiana police officers were suspended Wednesday after they targeted a man running for town board who they believed had railed against the thin blue line. Brookville Police Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser arrested Trevin Thalheimer on possession of marijuana along with an old rape allegation; both charges were later dropped. Thalheimer would have had oversight of the police department if he was elected to the town board. Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp said he was disturbed by the investigation and the arrest, and has asked the Indiana State Police to investigate the matter. “I don’t know where they got that impression that I was [anti-police],” Thalheimer told local affiliate Fox19 Now. “I never had stated that. I was under the impression that, you know, when it comes to the Brookfield Police Department, that they’re all fair guys.”

Read it at Fox 19 Now

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBI Radio

Hertel decides against ghost employment charges against fellow prosecutor

Franklin, IN — A local elected official who served as Special Prosecutor in a South Central Indiana case will not bring ghost employment charges against the Johnson County Prosecutor. Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel made the determination following his review of an Indiana State Police investigation involving Joe Villanueva,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Brookville, IN
Brookville, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Bogus#Violent Crime#The Indiana State Police
WLKY.com

Police: 35-year-old man dies in Jennings County motorcycle crash

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A 35-year-old man is dead after authorities say his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Jennings County. According to police, Gerald Andrew Branam, of North Vernon, was riding his motorcycle on Aug. 12 on U.S. 50 near the intersection of N. State Road 3 when it crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WISH-TV

Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Female driver arrested after police chase in Mason

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase broke out after a driver failed to comply with a routine traffic stop on 1-71 on Saturday. The driver, Charlene Wilcoxson was arrested for attempting to flee from law enforcement officers after Mason police tried to stop her for a traffic violation, according to Mason Police Department Sgt. Jeff Wyss.
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy