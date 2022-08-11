Read full article on original website
Packerland Drive homicide victim identified
The victim of a homicide that was discovered on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick L. Ernst.
WLUC
Green Bay police identify murder victim; Caleb Anderson is considered suspect
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Green Bay police have identified the victim of a homicide that’s believed to be part of an Iron County man’s string of crimes. Investigators say 65-year-old Patrick Ernst was found dead in his Packerland Dr. apartment on Aug. 2, and Caleb Anderson is considered a suspect.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits the UP State Fair
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s day two of the U.P. State Fair. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the midway for a look at Tuesday’s setup. But first, elephant ears. The fair has 28 rides this year. Tia and Elizabeth try to find what’s...
94.3 Jack FM
Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
WLUC
Rapid River teen crowned UP State Fair Queen
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Day 1 of the U.P. State Fair crowned a new queen. Kassey Labadie of Rapid River talks about the tradition of the fair’s pageant. Earlier Tuesday morning, Delta County Chamber of Commerce’s Vickie Micheau details Tuesday’s schedule. Watch your TV6 News for continued...
wearegreenbay.com
Sturgeon Bay man arrested, forged letters to get $4,200 from Brown Co. Sheriff
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sturgeon Bay is facing nine total charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly forged documents in an attempt to get money back from Brown County Sheriff. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 39-year-old Reginald Scott was arrested...
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair begins
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
WLUC
Veterans ride motorcycles to raise money for retired veterans
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcycle organization rode with a police escort to raise money for retired veterans on Saturday. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association started in Little Lake and ended at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans. After arriving the group then had a get together with food and residents touring the bikes.
WLUC
UP State Fair begins Monday evening, continues through Sunday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Monday at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon details the opening day schedule and wristband prices. The annual event is a celebration of agriculture and community. Trudgeon speaks to youth livestock exhibitors...
ironcountyreporter.com
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of breaking into elderly woman’s residence, not having pants on
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing five charges after he allegedly broke into an 86-year-old’s residence only wearing a single sock, t-shirt and ankle bracelet. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 58-year-old Todd LaTour was arrested on multiple charges...
wisfarmer.com
Man, 37, dies in crash with farm implement
RED RIVER TOWNSHIP – A 37-year-old Algoma man died on Aug. 6 after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the back of a farm implement on Kewaunee County AB. The crash was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. A haybine was traveling north on AB when it was struck in the rear by the Algoma man's pickup just south of Kewaunee County S, fatally injuring the pickup driver. He died at the scene.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WLUC
Pine Mountain Christian School kicks off 2022 school year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County Christian school had its first day of school Monday. 17 students and two teachers kicked off the 2022 school year at the Pine Mountain Christian School (PMCS) Monday. The school operates differently than a traditional public institution. “We don’t feel that purely...
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WLUC
Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show. The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify. It also gave first-time...
thebaycities.com
Litigants’ file restraining order against the City of Menominee siting violation of city charter ordinance
Litigants suing the City of Menominee over rewarding marijuana licenses added to their filing for a restraining order alleging that the City of Menominee violated the city charter ordinance at their Monday, August 8th Special Council meeting. Where they needed five yes votes and they only had four to amend the marijuana ordinance and to add a license. The plaintiffs also allege the city violates the Open Meetings Act frequently, and the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA). Joslin Monahan Attorney for Plaintiff O.I. Holdings and Higher Love Corporation says, “in their application, my clients proposed to construct their headquarters for CRA compliance in the City of Menominee. They didn’t get any points for that aspect of their application, though; they didn’t get any.”
