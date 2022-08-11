The annual Great Canoe Race is both fun and historic

Read full article on original website
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
Electric scooter rideshare company appears to have lost interest in Riverhead after town adopted safety regulations, councilman says
Bird Rides, a rideshare company interested in bringing its electric scooter program to Riverhead last year, appears to have abandoned its plans after expressing to local officials that the town’s regulations on electric scooters were too restrictive, according to Councilman Ken Rothwell. Rothwell said Bird has not contacted the...
longisland.com
Hilltop Kitchen & Bar in Syosset Getting Closer to Opening
Replacing the old Friendly’s restaurant at 150 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset, Hilltop Kitchen & Bar is getting ready to open its doors soon, according to posts on social media. Located on the southeast corner of Jericho Turnpike and Gordon Drive on 1.18 acres, the site has been in development...
longisland.com
Stranger Things Skate at United Skates
Roll back to the 80s on Tuesday, August 16 as the United Skates roller rink in Seaford transforms into Rink-O-Rama from the series Stranger Things Season 4. This all-ages event features skating to 80’s music from Stranger Things, Stranger Things trivia, an Eggo waffle bar, and more. Dress as your favorite character from the show or from the 80s for a chance to win prizes.
Man crossing Long Island parkway fatally struck by vehicle: officials
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian attempting to cross a parkway on Long Island Monday night.
Herald Community Newspapers
NICE buses burn in Seaford
Nassau County Police and firefighters from both Wantagh and Bellmore rushed out to a back lot in Seaford over the weekend to find several Nassau Inter-County Express buses were on fire. The fire was reported just after 6 p.m., on Saturday, at Cedar Creek Park, 3340 Merrick Road. Reports were...
'I think that’s disgusting.' Antisemitic flyers found in Freeport neighborhood
The discovery comes weeks after similar flyers were found in Rockville Centre, Long Beach and Oceanside.
Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire
The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
longisland.com
Man Drowns in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
longisland.com
Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms
Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
Water company shames the Hamptons’ billionaire water hogs
Tsk, tsk, Tisch! The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the top water users upon request from media organizations under FOIL — and readers will be stunned to learn a number of billionaires are on it, with Jonathan Tisch near the top. While the average home uses 130,000 gallons of water a year, the Southampton mansion belonging to the Loews honcho gulped down seven million gallons last year. Other aquatic offenders include media mogul James “Sprinkelstein” Finkelstein at four million and real estate guru Robert “The Tub Man” Taubman (we assume he takes a lot of baths) at six...
Cardboard + duct tape = boats that float. (Mostly.)
It was a perfect day on the Peconic riverfront for the perennial favorite summer event, Riverhead’s cardboard boat races. As always, the races delighted the big crowd lined up along the river to cheer the captains of dozens of boats constructed only with cardboard, duct tape and acrylic paint. From the very simple to the extremely elaborate, most of the — mostly — seaworthy vessels held up pretty well as their captains paddled their craft up the river, around a buoy and back to the floating dock. They made good time — even as fast as under a minute-and-a-half for the quickest entries.
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone, SCPD Commissioner Harrison Announce $250,000 State Grant Funding for Mobile License Plate Readers
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joined with Assemblyman Steve Stern and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison to announce that the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) will receive a $250,000 grant for additional mobile license plate readers in the SCPD’s Second Precinct, which patrols the Town of Huntington. The license...
Riverhead is passed over for federal DOT grant, where it sought $34 million for downtown projects, including parking structures
The Town of Riverhead was passed over for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant it sought to help fund two parking structures downtown, flood resilience on the Peconic riverfront and other projects. The town applied for $34.3 million in total for five projects connected to its revitalization efforts for Downtown...
News 12
Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries
Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
longisland.com
History: Former World’s Fastest Talking Man is From Long Island
We’re about to take a trip down memory lane. But put on your running shoes because this is all about speed. When he was a kid in Uniondale, John Moschitta Jr. honed his talent for fast-talking just to try to win a world record for Guinness. He didn’t make the book that year because the record keepers didn’t have a way to test his talent. But people liked his schtick so Moschitta Jr. continued to hone it.
Coop Strong - Clam eating contest benefits baby boy diagnosed with rare cancer
People ate as many clams as they could to raise thousands of dollars for 7-month-old boy Cooper Graham, who was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer.
82-year-old man drowns while fishing for crabs on Long Island, officials say
WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old Sayville man drowned while fishing for crabs on Long Island Friday, officials said. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue when he went into the water at 2:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Bystanders pulled Zdenek out of the water […]
longisland.com
14-year-old Collides with Box Truck and is Airlifted to Hospital
The Public Information Office is reporting the details of a Vehicular Accident that occurred on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. in Roosevelt. According to Police, officers responded to an auto accident near the intersection of Babylon Turnpike and Fulton Ave. Upon their arrival, they found a 14- year-old male who had been in a collision with a box truck.
Suffolk County fire marshals share steps to increase vacation safety
After a tragic fire broke out in Noyac, the tragedy sheds light on fire safety precautions people should consider before unpacking their bags in an unfamiliar room or home and in general. When the Noyac fire broke out, a family of five from Maryland was on vacation, renting a single-family...
