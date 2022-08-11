Which Dallas Cowboys should you draft for your fantasy football team?

Who’s the most valuable player on the Cowboys ?

Dak Prescott? Nope.

Ezekiel Elliott or CeeDee Lamb? No, no.

Woud you believe Dalton Schultz?

Yep, if you are among the nation’s millions fantasy football competitor s, you should consider drafting Schulz before selecting Prescott or Elliott or Lamb.

Most fantasy league mock drafts rank Schultz higher at in his tight end position higher than any other Cowboy at their position.

So if you are die-hard Cowboys fan and want to have some of your favorite players on your roster, here are a few tips:

Consider many other quarterbacks before taking Dak: Yes, Prescott is the MVP of the Cowboys. Their 2022 success evolves greatly on how he well he performs. While he will supply steady numbers each week, so many other quarterbacks need to go first.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are clearing the top of the class. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson is a good pick if you think he’ll stay healthy. The ageless Tom Brady is a better pick than Prescott, but do you really want to have mixed emotions the first week of the season when Brady and the Bucs visit the Cowboys?

The choice here: If you have an opportunity, pick one of the big three (Allen, Mahomes, Herbert). If not, go for a top running back or wide receiver in the first round and take Prescott in the second or third rounds.

What about Zeke? Elliott is betting on himself to have a big bounce-back year. The fantasy pundits don’t think so. He’s ranked anywhere from 15-30 in the preseason fantasy running back rankings. Why? There are quite a few better (Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor should be at the top of your board; Tennessee’s Derrick Henry should be a close second).

And let’s face it, teammate Tony Pollard is going to be involved in the offense. Thus, Elliott’s numbers will be impacted.

The choice here: Zeke is a good second-tier running back. Grab him in the fourth-sixth round. Want another tip? Avoid Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey. The injury-proned Panther has ruined my team’s season the past few years. And pick up Pollard in the middle rounds.

CeeDee is no lamb: The Cowboys’ star receiver does not get the same fantasy attention as the Rams’ Cooper Cupp, the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson or the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase. But he’s definitely in the next level. His numbers could be positively or negatively impacted because the Cowboys have few other receiving options. If teams double-team him, expect his numbers to be lower than expected. That said, Dak has few other options so a majority of the Cowboys’ touchdown receptions and big plays will involve Lamb.

The choice here: To me, he’s clearly a second-round fantasy pick. No other Cowboy receiver should hold a roster spot on your team.

And what about Schultz? He doesn’t compare to the league’s elite tight ends Chief’s Travis Kelce or the Ravens’ Mark Andrews. However, Schultz’s numbers will rank close behind this season . Why? Again, it’s the Precott-and-company impact. Outside of Lamb, the Cowboys offense has few other receiving options. There are going to be some weeks when Schulz delivers the fantasy numbers of any tight ends this season.

The choice here: If you can’t get Kelce or Andrews, take Schultz. He may be the only Cowboy on your fantasy roster, but one you’ll be happy you have.

Kicking choices : Um, no. Today’s kicker may not be on the starting roster when the Cowboys open against the Bucs on Sept. 11.