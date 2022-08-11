Read full article on original website
Singh: I just witnessed the most humbling and heartwarming event of the year
EDINBURG, Texas – Dr. Manish Singh, CEO of DHR Health, said he was thrilled to participate in his favorite healthcare event of the year. The event saw around 200 high school students from across the Rio Grande Valley receive internship certificates from DHR Health Institute for Research and Development and Region One Education Service Center.
Pharr barbershop offering free haircuts for students
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr United Public Safety Association has partnered with El Catrin Barbershop to provide free back to school haircuts to students enrolled in the Pharr area. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at El Catrin Barbershop, 122 E. Newcombe Ave. Haircuts will be […]
McAllen ISD provides free meals to all students
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District will be providing free meals to all students for the 2022-2023 school year. The school district will continue to operate with the Community Eligibility Program, a non-pricing meal service option for schools and students in low-income areas. The program approach helps ensure that all students receive […]
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
RGV Venom Hype Squad to host open auditions
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Venom Hype Squad is hosting open auditions for its upcoming season. Registration for auditions begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the DHR Sports Center, located at 315 E. Palm Drive. Applicants must be 18 years old by Dec. 15 to audition. Registration is $15. Those interested must also […]
laferianews.net
COMMEMORATIVE AIRFORCE – RIO GRANDE VALLEY WING
FOR VISITORS FLYING INTO THE AIRSHOW OVER SOUTH PADRE ISLAND AUGUST 26 – 28, 2022. We cordially invite you to utilize the FBO facilities — including self-service (CC) refueling – Our home base is Port Isabel – Cameron County Airport (KPIL), located in Los Fresnos, TX 78566.
KRGV
Back-to-school drive-thru event to be held in Weslaco
A Weslaco business is working to help send students back to school in style with a drive-thru party. Karla Saenz, manager at Advanced Urgent Care, says what started out as a small event has grown, even gaining popularity outside of the country. “It can be for anyone," Saenz said. "They...
IMAS prepares students for the upcoming school year
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Art and Science and McAllen Public Utility are partnering together to prepare students and family members for the upcoming school year with their Back to School Blast Off event. Children and family members will be able to participate in hands-on art and science activities, inquire at community […]
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 Pounds Found in Texas… Pass the Seasonin’ & Corn!
Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
Sharyland ISD brings back lunch applications
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland Independent School District will require parents to complete lunch applications for the 2022-2023 school year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. However, those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Sharyland ISD […]
KRGV
Federal program offering discount on internet bill for low-income households
Eligible Pharr residents who use the city's internet service can get their bill fully reimbursed. Pharr leaders recently partnered with the Federal Communications Commission through its $14.8 billion affordable connectivity program. "As we're coming out of the pandemic a little bit more, we're seeing that internet services continues to be...
Parking lot incident leads to shooting at BISD school
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance at Porter High School. According to BISD, school officers responded to the school to help as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present. Authorities said […]
riograndeguardian.com
New lanes, infrastructure, coming to Los Tomates port of entry
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A large-scale infrastructure improvement project is happening at Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. The project is being undertaken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the General Services Administration (GSA), Cameron County, Texas, and the...
KVUE
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
School districts hiring to fill in staff vacancies
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is ready to hire for the 2022-2023 school year to help fill in teacher and bus driver vacancies. Maricela Franco, the Director of Human Resources for BISD said the district is currently in need of 30 bus drivers. “Bus drivers are very important to the […]
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: More retail, commercial, and housing development coming to Peñitas
PEÑITAS, Texas – There is more development coming to the city of Peñitas, over and above the big new Liberty Corners retail project. That is the prediction of Peñitas City Manager Humberto ‘Beto’ Garza, who says the catalyst for the growth is the long-anticipation La Joya bypass.
KRGV
Brownsville Independent School District prepares for first day of class, offering vaccines and testing for students and staff
As health officials get ready to start vaccinating against the monkeypox virus, we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly a dozen more Valley schools will head back to class Monday, including Brownsville Independent School District. The district says they plan to keep following federal recommendations and...
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port
Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port. The Anzalduas International Bridge in South Texas is set to become a full-service commercial port of entry after receiving over $81 million for a project that will add multiple lanes for trucks and new cargo bays for inspections. The bridge, which opened...
CBP: Migrant saves herself, 27 others in stash house
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A migrant woman was credited with saving herself and 27 others from a stash house. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol agents assisted a woman after receiving an emergency call claiming she was being held against her will at an Edinburg home, according to a news release from U.S. Customs […]
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas
Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
