Apex Legends: Hunted Legend Nerfs And Buffs
Apex Legends: Hunted introduces not only a new Legend but also adjustments to previous Legends as well. Here are all the Apex Legends: Hunted Legend Nerfs And Buffs happening in season 14. VTOL Jets Changes. Acceleration on activation decreased by about 8%. Fuel consumption on activation increased by 33%. Aerial...
League of Legends Steel Valkyries Skins Take to the Skies
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are finally bringing out a the Steel Valkyries skins. The champions getting new Skins are Camille, Lucian, Nasus and Janna . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Steel Valkyries Skins.
KOFXV Team Awakened Orochi Release Aug 8
New DLC Teams and Season Two for KOFXV were revealed at EVO 2022 SNK Panel, including the release date for Team Awakened Orochi on Aug 8. While pools were underway SNK, a panel full of news for King of Fighters XV, and other SNK titles were up on the main stage at Mandalay Bay.
League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes: Ninjas Unite
The new League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes address many of the frustrations players have had with the game for a long time. There’s a massive amount in these League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.15 Patch Notes. League...
League of Legends K’Sante: Shuriman Tank Revealed
During the latest LoL Pls, a new champion roadmap was explained to viewers. It talked about the new Shuriman Top Laner, Aurelion Sol’s remake and some other champions on their way, including a new Darkin champion. To start off the section about upcoming champions they discussed the tank. The Shuriman Tank’s name was revealed, K’Sante will be making his way to League of Legends soon.
Does Overwatch 2 Have Cross Progression ?
With the launch of Overwatch 2 getting closer Blizzard announced a feature that fans of the title have been asking for. Overwatch 2 Cross Progression has now been officially announced. With the launch of cross-progression, players can now finally merge their multiple Overwatch accounts to carry progression and in-game cosmetics...
Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities: The Space Dragon Is Coming
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities so far.
MultiVersus Season 1 Buffs And Nerfs
As MultiVersus launches into Season 1, certain characters will be receiving adjustments. These adjustments come in the forms of both buffs and nerfs. Here is the full list of the MultiVersus Season 1 buffs And nerfs. Key. + = Buff. – = Nerf. ~ = Change. Arya. + Air/Ground Up...
When Is The Modern Warfare 2 Early Access Beta?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received a surprise announcement regarding the Modern Warfare 2 beta. This information includes how to get early access to the beta along with its various play sessions. The Open/Closed Beta Dates. The first weekend of the Modern Warfare 2 beta will begin with Playstation...
Are Dota 2’s Heroes Getting More Complex?
On the whole, Dota 2 has always been more of a macro game. While a player’s choice of hero is important, it’s never a decision made in a vacuum. Skilled players will know when and how to use each hero, depending on the situation. While heroes have always been the main attraction, they have never been the sole factor in victory. Lately, however, it seems Valve have changed their design philosophy when it comes to new heroes. Looking at the latest releases, it seems Dota 2’s heroes are getting more complex.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Rollback Netcode Went Live
The rollback netcode update for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax that much anticipation is now live for Steam and PS4. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, originally released in 2013 in Arcades in Japan, and PS3, and Xbox 360 worldwide. It since had a re-release on Steam, Switch, and Playstation 4, however, it was using the original delay netcode.
VALORANT Reaver 2.0 Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Reaver 2.0 Skins.
Bridget Launches Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 2
Releasing a day after Evo Grand Finals, Bridget from Guilty Gear launches Season 2 for Guilty Gear -Strive-. The announcement came before the intense top 8 for Guilty Gear -Strive- at Evo 2022. The game’s producer Ken Miyauchi came onto the stage and introduced a new music video for the...
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Teased
At the beginning of the year, the Riot Games skins team for League of Legends allowed for the fans to vote again. This time though, it was to bring back an older skin line. One that had essentially been forgotten about and one that they felt could have some big changes. The one that won was the Gothic skin line. Now though, the League of Legends Skin team decided to change things and have them be the Fright Night skins. Here is what was shown so far.
With the Help of Shroud, Sentinels Break Viewership Records
The Sentinels lost their first Last Chance Qualifier match on August 4 against The Guard. They were knocked down to the lower bracket, but they still found a sort of victory. The broadcast of their match broke viewership records for North America VALORANT streams with an astonishing peak of 623,475 viewers. The stream was listed seventh in the top ten largest VALORANT competitions of all time thanks to some help from Shroud and Sentinels.
New Season 2 DLC and Crossplay For KOFXV in 2023
SNK release details about season 2 for KOFXV including new DLC characters, and crossplay in 2023. While pools were underway SNK, a panel full of news for King of Fighters XV, and other SNK titles were up on the main stage at Mandalay Bay. Alongside news regarding team pass 2,...
VALORANT Challengers 2023 Revealed
VALORANT Esports fans have been wanting to get news on the franchising model for some time now. It would seem as though, the Riot Games leaders at VALORANT Esports have revealed quite a lot. Here is a look at VALORANT Challengers 2023 and what was revealed. Read the entire article...
Mash and Neco-Arc Released Aug. 19 for Melty Blood
The newest characters for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Neco-Arc, and Mash Kyrielight will release on Aug. 19. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
Everything To Know About Fortnite Dragon Ball Event
After months of rumors and speculations, along with a week full of leaks, the Fortnite Dragon Ball Event has become a reality. Goku, Vegeta, Lord Beerus, and Bulma all have dropped into the battle royal bringing new Dragon Ball-themed cosmetics, challenges, and weapons. Here is everything players should know about the crossover event.
New Fatal Fury/Garou Title in Development
At Evo 2022, SNK teases that the newest Fatal Fury/Garou title is in development. The game will be a sequel to the 1999 arcade title Garou: Mark of the Wolves from SNK. It’ll also serve as the newest title in the Fatal Fury franchise. Returning After 23 Years. Fatal...
