dailytrib.com
LCRA eyes community marina moratorium
A moratorium on accepting new and amendment applications for community marinas in any part of the Highland Lakes will become effective immediately if approved by the Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors at its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Austin. The moratorium is scheduled to last no later than June 1, 2023.
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs and Southwest Austin, including new market with restaurants, bars
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Clean Juice: 6611 S. MoPac, Ste. 600, Austin. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Estimated cost: $300,000. Timeline: Oct. 10-Dec. 31. Scope of work: tenant improvement consisting...
KVUE
State resources activated ahead of possible tropical weather, governor says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday announced the activation of state resources ahead of possible tropical weather in South Texas. "The National Hurricane Center expects very low potential for a tropical cyclone to develop from a cluster of showers and thunderstorms off the Texas coast, and threats into next week include significant rainfall and flash flooding," the Governor's Office said in a release.
Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
KVUE
Texas power grid operator ERCOT names new CEO
AUSTIN, Texas — Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday. Vegas becomes ERCOT’s first permanent chief executive in 16 months, since...
Interim AISD superintendent speaks as districts gets a B on TEA report card
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD found out about its report card from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). It’s the first time they've issued this report card since the pandemic. "The overall rating ended up being a B,” said interim Superintendent Anthony Mays. AISD got an 88. At...
Texas to receive millions for transportation projects
getting tens of millions of dollars from the Biden Administration to make transportation safer, and help with some supply chain issues across the state.
nypressnews.com
Evacuations underway as police respond to barricaded subject with reports of ‘rigged explosives’ in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock and Austin police are responding to a barricaded subject call in Round Rock, with reports of “rigged explosives” inside the residence. The RRPD first reported the incident before 1 p.m. on the 2300 block of Vernell Way. At the time, Bradley Lane and David Curry Drive were shut down to Bowman Road and Tiger Trail.
How Central Texas school districts are addressing safety and security concerns
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: See this full report Monday night on KVUE News at 10 p.m. Since the May school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers, federal and state leaders proposed, passed and ordered updated safety measures in hopes of preventing another mass killing on a campus.
Tesla plans to open fourth Austin showroom with $1.5M project
Construction is expected to finish in February 2023.
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas
AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
How to avoid a hefty fine when driving near a school bus
It's a good time to remind drivers of Texas law when driving around school buses; breaking the law could cost you.
60-acre fire in Williamson County full contained
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews have now fully contained a fire in Williamson County that began on Friday afternoon. Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, was off of County Road 492. That's southeast of Thrall. Varying reports from Williamson County...
Only three wildfires remain active in Texas
Just three wildfires are active in Texas this morning. The biggest is the 700 acre Pine Pond fire in Bastrop County now about 50% contained. Fire danger over 80% of Texas is low to moderate today
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
Authorities report that a 3-vehicle crash took place in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon just before 1 PM on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.
Three Austin bonds set for November ballot total more than $3 billion
AUSTIN, Texas — This November election, Austin residents will get to decide on three bond packages. The City of Austin, Austin ISD and Austin Community College all voted to approve bonds totaling more than $3 billion. The City of Austin's affordable housing bond is $350 million. Austin ISD's bond...
Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
Austin ISD moving forward with plans to create affordable housing for teachers, but not as part of bond package
AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers are crucial to a community but, right now, many Austin ISD teachers cannot afford to live in the communities they serve. “It’s so huge for our teachers to be able to live in the communities they serve. It helps them better understand the experiences of their students,” said Jeremy Striffler, the Austin ISD director of real estate. “We have a great diverse student population here and, so, being able to be part of the communities, rather than having to drive in 45 minutes or an hour-plus to get to the schools where they work at.”
2 killed in 3-vehicle collision off North SH 130
Two people were pronounced dead after Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a three-vehicle collision off North State Highway 130 Sunday afternoon.
