How to comfort dogs during thunderstorms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As summer continues across western Massachusetts so do our chances of thunderstorms. If you have a dog, you know how thunder could impact them.

With the dog days of summer rolling on, summertime thunderstorms are very common and could be having an effect on your pets. While loud noises can be a factor in your dog’s anxiety about thunderstorms, dogs can also sense the static buildup in the air ahead of a thunderstorm causing them to get nervous.

One way that is known to help calm them down, is music.

“A lot of times when the thunder starts or the fireworks I usually will put classical music on for her and just anything to keep her distracted from the noise.” Isabel Smidy, Amherst

In recent studies, it has been found that playing soft music can reduce a dog’s anxiety with less barking, lower respiratory rates, and lower levels of stress hormones. The two best types of music found to work are classical and soft rock. The biggest stress reliever found though was giving your dog attention and letting them know they are not alone.

“Praise her before we leave the house and when we get back she’s very excited and she jumps. I’m trying to work on her with that so she is not so anxious when we get home.” Krystle Kulig, Amherst

Another way to mitigate your dog’s anxiety is to keep up to date with the weather and have a plan in place when storms are forecasted.

On days that severe weather is expected it is a good idea to keep an eye on your pets and also the sky even when it is nice and sunny out. Know the signs of incoming thunderstorms such as darkening skies, changes in wind direction, and sudden drops in temperature. Knowing these simple signs could greatly help you and your dog prepare for stormy weather.

