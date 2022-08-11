Read full article on original website
Why A 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0L AMG Hammer Coupe Sold For $761,800
A mere two weeks ago, we reported on a one-of-13 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0L AMG Hammer Coupes being auctioned. When we wrote the initial article, the bid stood at $275,000. The offer ended on 4 August, and somebody paid a grand total of $761,800 for this iconic AMG model. To give...
Buy A Cosworth F1 Engine And Make A 20,000 RPM Coffee Table
Gearheads get all hot around the color when you mention Cosworth. This plucky British engineering firm has built enormously successful F1 powertrains and engines for road cars. Its customers include Lotus, Jaguar, McLaren, Williams, and Gordon Murray Automotive. The Cosworth V12 in the rear of the T.50 sounds glorious, revving...
BMW Invents Manual Gearbox That Makes Money Shifting A Problem Of The Past
As the age of electrification draws near, both the manual and the automatic gearbox are soon to be relegated to the annals of history. Thankfully, we're still at least a decade away from the true death of combustion, and that means more time to explore the joys of a manual gearbox. And even when ICE is history, companies like Toyota and Lexus want us to feel the fun of shifting gears in an EV.
Watch New BMW 7 Series Struggle Around The Nurburgring
The all-new BMW 7 Series and i7 were unveiled in New York earlier this year and went into production a little over a month ago. So why is BMW running a fleet of 7s at the Nurburgring?. At the unveiling of the new 7, BMW said it would start shipping...
Huge Dodge Developments, New Bugatti Drop-Top, Aston Martin DBR22 Revealed, Porsche's F1 Future: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to a high-horsepower installment of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. Since yesterday's recap, we've heard that the BMW M3 may go electric and came across a video of a two-seater Red Bull F1 car. We've also heard that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Evo while filming for The Grand Tour and seen a new teaser for Bentley's Mulliner Batur.
Dodge Challenger Convertible Returns After 50-Year Wait
Since the 1970 and 1971 Dodge Challenger Convertible, if you wanted to buy a drop-top four-seater muscle car from Detroit, you had to stick with Ford or Chevrolet. Both the Mustang and Camaro offer a convertible body style, but curiously the retro-modern Dodge Challenger has only been available as a coupe from the automaker... until now. Though Dodge was never convinced to build a modern Challenger Convertible from the factory, several aftermarket companies have emerged to offer them to eager customers since the car's debut. But for the 2023 model year, Dodge will streamline the process, making it easier than ever to purchase a drop-top Challenger.
TEASED: New Dodge Model Will Be Last Of Its Kind
Dodge has been in the news a lot of late as rumors surrounding the future of the Challenger and Charger swirl. Among the news that we know to be true is that these cars' successors will not be powered by V8 engines. Beyond that, we've been getting clues as to the new form that Dodge muscle cars will take, thanks to the filing of trademarks for the Fratzog name. But there's still plenty that we don't know for sure. Some say that the Hellcat swansong will run on ethanol. Others say it will produce over 900 horsepower.
Watch A Hyundai Sedan Drive Over A Lamborghini Performante Spyder
Some crash footage emerged from the UK this week, and it's dividing the internet. It's the ultimate battle between England's upper and lower classes, as a Lamborghini allegedly plowed into an innocent Hyundai i40. The Lamborghini in question is a Huracan Performante Spyder, which is no longer in production. It...
2023 Chevrolet Silverado Arrives With New ZR2 Bison And Upgraded Duramax Diesel
Earlier this year, Chevrolet introduced the Silverado 1500 ZR2. While the rest of the range is quite good, the ZR2 received a lukewarm reception because of its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine and recommended retail price. Chevy charges $70,195 for the ZR2, which makes it $360 more expensive than the famous F-150 Raptor. When you compare the two, the Ford comes out on top.
Toyota Crown Coming In Sexy Coupe And Convertible Flavors
Toyota clearly realizes how lucrative a legendary nameplate can be. We're referring to the Toyota Crown, recently unveiled as a quirky high-riding sedan bound for the United States. The Crown is not only Toyota's longest-running passenger-car nameplate but was the first Toyota to be exported to the USA. Last month,...
Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe Spied But We Don't Know Which One
Earlier this year, Mercedes revealed the new GLC, a compact SUV that competes with the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. The company will soon reveal the coupe version, which will rival the Q5 Sportback and X4, and two AMGvariants, including the flagship GLC 63 and a mid-level model with a name that's currently under debate. We aren't sure if it will use the existing "43" nomenclature or adopt a new "53" naming scheme.
Porsche Confirms F1 Future With New F1nally Trademark
It's no longer a secret that Audi and Porsche will join the F1 grid in some capacity in 2026 when the new regulations come into play. There are several rumors, most of which are the worst-kept secrets in F1 history. Audi is set to buy the Alfa Romeo team and will slowly transform it over the next four years, while Porsche has been tied to Red Bull from the start. An announcement about the deal was expected to occur at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this year, but it was delayed due to the 2026 engine regulations not being finalized yet.
Audi USA Endorses Tuning Upgrades From Abt
We recently got the outstanding news that Abt Sportsline's take on the Audi RS3, the limited-edition RS3-R, is coming to America. With 500 horsepower on tap, it's quite an attractive proposition, but not everyone needs to enhance the performance of their RS. Sometimes, simply upgrading the styling is enough, and the German tuner has plenty on offer from an aesthetic point of view. But where can you get these parts?
This Could Be The Honda Civic Type R's Perfect Spec
The hot hatchback king is back in the form of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. A recently leaked brochure showed us that the new Type R would make 326 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, making it slightly more powerful than before. What has changed more than the outputs is the design. Whereas the outgoing Type R was as brash as it gets, the new one is a touch more sophisticated and restrained.
2023 Corvette Z06 Will Be Hit With Gas Guzzler Tax
This should come as no surprise to anyone out there, but the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be hit with the dreaded gas guzzler tax. Chevrolet has yet to reveal the go-faster Corvette's EPA-estimated fuel consumption figures, but GM Authority reports that insiders close to the matter expect the American supercar to be penalized. That means the entire Corvette range will be subject to the gas guzzler penalty, including the standard C8 Coupe and Convertible. The upcoming E-Ray hybrid has the best chance of finally beating the system.
All-Electric Luxury Trailer Costs More Than An Aston Martin
While camping remains a popular leisure activity, those looking for an upmarket and eco-friendly alternative should check out the all-new Volterra RV by Bowlus. While it retains the classic good looks thanks to the streamlined, riveted aluminum design, the Volterra is anything but old-fashioned. Touted as the world's first all-electric RV, Bowlus claims its latest travel trailer boasts a 100% increase in battery capacity compared to previous models, along with the first application of AeroSolar in the segment. This, says the company, allows for completely off-the-grid adventures, without compromising on comfort or luxury.
TAG Heuer Smartwatch Is An Extension Of Your Porsche
A car-themed timepiece is a great - and often expensive - way to tell the time and retain some kind of connection to your sports car when you aren't driving it. Some of these stylish watches are engineering marvels, with brands like Bugatti and Rolls-Royce often leading the way in this area. You can add Porsche to that list, too, as the German marque has had a long and successful relationship with TAG Heuer. The Swiss luxury watchmaker has now come up with yet another Porsche-branded watch called the Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition. It's the extent to which this connected watch can sync to your Porsche and control many of its features that is particularly impressive, though.
Take A Taxi Ride In Red Bull's Two-Seater F1 Car
The Red Bull F1 team has more money than most, which is why it converted a pre-2006 naturally aspirated V10 car into a two-seater. It's the only way to fully experience what F1 drivers go through during a race. The car is currently on a world tour, which started with...
New BMW 5 Series Shaping Up To Be A Seriously Athletic Sedan
As good as it is, the current generation G30 BMW 5 Series is starting to feel a bit long in the tooth, which is doubtless why the Munich-based automaker has been readying a replacement for some time. Recently, we caught a glimpse of the production-ready head- and taillights but now we get to see what the upcoming E-Class rival is like at high speeds.
The Infiniti Q60 Coupe Is Being Killed Off After 2022
Infiniti announced today that it will not carry the Infiniti Q60 into the 2023 model year, killing one of the last genuinely sporty vehicles it makes. From here on out, the brand will focus on its more popular models, including better-selling crossovers and SUVs. Infiniti told CarBuzz that production would run through the end of this year.
