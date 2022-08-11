Read full article on original website
police1.com
Off-duty LEOs barred from carrying concealed firearms at N.Y. state fair
ALBANY, N.Y. — Off-duty police officers will no longer be allowed to carry concealed firearms at the New York State Fair this year. The policy change, according to MidHudsonNews.com, was sent out in a department memo on the heels of the annual event taking place from August 24 to September 5. Previously, off-duty officers have been permitted to carry concealed firearms with valid credentials. On-duty officers at the state fair will still be allowed to carry and display their firearms.
Cayuga County Sheriff on Bringing SF Chief Peenstra Onboard in 2023
Several local law enforcement agencies will see some changes within their ranks at the start of 2023. In Cayuga County, Sheriff Brian Schenck will welcome a new Undersheriff, current Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra. Sheriff Schenck says the transition process for Chief Peenstra will likely begin in December. Peenstra...
Geneva Police Officer Disciplined for Salamendra Screensaver
A Geneva Police officer has been disciplined for violating the department’s general orders by creating a disparaging screensaver of Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra. That screensaver, which was saved on a police booking area computer, showed Salamendra with the letters ‘GPD’ across her forehead. The Finger...
Police: Canandaigua Man Displayed Ax in a Threatening Manner
The investigation into a disturbance at Woodland Park Circle in Canandaigua resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old Canandaigua man. Lucas Jacobson is accused of displaying a small ax in a threatening manner and was also in possession of brass knuckles during the incident. Jacobson was charged with menacing and...
Farmington Man Sentenced for Gun, Drug Possession on Victor School Grounds
A 21-year-old Farmington man will spend the next 18 months in prison for an incident that happened at a local school late last year. Benyadiel Merced was found to be in possession of a loaded ghost gun along with 16 bags of marijuana hidden in a compartment behind the car’s radio after being stopped by police last December 9th while driving on the Victor Central School campus. Because he had a controlled substance on his person and admitted at the time he was an unlawful user of marijuana, Merced was prohibited from legally possessing ammunition.
Search For Newark Bank Robber Underway
Newark Village Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man that robbed the Citizens Bank on West Miller Street last Thursday afternoon. The man described as a white male wearing a blue surgical mask, a green neon shirt, red shorts, and black sneakers handed the teller a note and left with an unknown amount of cash.
New Bill Aims To Ban Guns In Many Public Places In New York State
A new bill introduced in New York State aims to ban people from carrying guns in many public places. Even though the United States Supreme Court sided with gun owners who sued the state about its concealed carry laws, this new legislation could make it harder for gun owners to carry their weapons.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
Hemlock Man Arrested on Yates County Warrant
A Hemlock man wanted on a warrant out of Town of Potter Court is in Yates County Jail after being arrested by State Police. 42-year-old Jeremy Payne was turned over to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop by State Police. Payne had an outstanding warrant for a violation of his conditional discharge.
Why was Le Moyne rape suspect out of jail? Computer problems and human error, review says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man accused of raping a Le Moyne College student in her dorm was out of jail because of incompatible court computer systems and human error. That’s the conclusion of a review by the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office into why Jerel Walker, 35, was let out of jail just three days before police say he raped a woman on June 7.
Romulus Man Arrested on Starkey Town Court Warrant
A Romulus man turned himself into Yates County authorities after learning he had a warrant out for his arrest from Starkey Town Court. 25-year-old Kenneth Saunders was being held at the Yates County Jail on criminal contempt and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charges. Get the top stories...
Sodus Man Arrested After Sending Text Messages
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sodus man following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Dondavis E. Lane, 41, of N. Centenary Road in the Town of Sodus as a result of the domestic incident. It is alleged that Lane violated an Order of Protection issued by Wayne County Family Court, Honorable Judge Nesbitt. Lane did so by sending text messages to the protected party. Lane was charged with 1 count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, 1 Count of Aggravated Family Offense. Lane was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail where he awaits CAP Arraignment, before the presiding judge.
Ontario Man Arrested on Failure to Appear Warrant
An Ontario man was arrested Friday on a bench warrant issued out of Wayne County Court. 32-year-old Justin Elliott was issued a warrant after he failed to appear in Ontario Town Court to answer charges of criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and harassment. The charges stem from a domestic incident at the Brown Square Apartments in Ontario last December. Elliott failed to appear in Ontario Town Court to answer the charges in June of 2022 and a warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.
Gov. Hochul announces 93% increase in Red Flag applications
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, that within the past three months, there has been a significant rise in Red Flag, or Extreme Risk Protection Order, applications.
Central NY student charged with bringing gun onto school bus, police say
Update 1:40 p.m.: The 18-year-old student, accused of bringing a gun on a school bus after school, was attending summer school at East Syracuse Minoa High School, police said. It is unknown if Elijah Cruz Ogando had the gun throughout the school day, Manlius police spokesperson Capt. Tina-Marie Stanton said.
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
No More Care Packages for Incarcerated Individuals in New York
According to a report by Maysoon Khan of The Associated Press, New York has restricted package deliveries to incarcerated individuals to combat illegal drugs and other contraband in state prisons. Incarcerated individuals will no longer be able to receive packages directly from friends or family either by mail or in...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Flash Your Headlights In New York State?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
2 Syracuse men fake armed robbery of $3,700 bank deposit, deputies say
Onondaga, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested for faking an armed robbery at a bank in the town of Onondaga Sunday, deputies said. Josh J. Phillips, 31, of Syracuse, called 911 at 1:38 p.m. to report the robbery from the parking lot of Key Bank at 4892 West Seneca Turnpike, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
