Cayuga County, NY

police1.com

Off-duty LEOs barred from carrying concealed firearms at N.Y. state fair

ALBANY, N.Y. — Off-duty police officers will no longer be allowed to carry concealed firearms at the New York State Fair this year. The policy change, according to MidHudsonNews.com, was sent out in a department memo on the heels of the annual event taking place from August 24 to September 5. Previously, off-duty officers have been permitted to carry concealed firearms with valid credentials. On-duty officers at the state fair will still be allowed to carry and display their firearms.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FL Radio Group

Geneva Police Officer Disciplined for Salamendra Screensaver

A Geneva Police officer has been disciplined for violating the department’s general orders by creating a disparaging screensaver of Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra. That screensaver, which was saved on a police booking area computer, showed Salamendra with the letters ‘GPD’ across her forehead. The Finger...
GENEVA, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Farmington Man Sentenced for Gun, Drug Possession on Victor School Grounds

A 21-year-old Farmington man will spend the next 18 months in prison for an incident that happened at a local school late last year. Benyadiel Merced was found to be in possession of a loaded ghost gun along with 16 bags of marijuana hidden in a compartment behind the car’s radio after being stopped by police last December 9th while driving on the Victor Central School campus. Because he had a controlled substance on his person and admitted at the time he was an unlawful user of marijuana, Merced was prohibited from legally possessing ammunition.
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Search For Newark Bank Robber Underway

Newark Village Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man that robbed the Citizens Bank on West Miller Street last Thursday afternoon. The man described as a white male wearing a blue surgical mask, a green neon shirt, red shorts, and black sneakers handed the teller a note and left with an unknown amount of cash.
NEWARK, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
OGDENSBURG, NY
#Guns#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
FL Radio Group

Hemlock Man Arrested on Yates County Warrant

A Hemlock man wanted on a warrant out of Town of Potter Court is in Yates County Jail after being arrested by State Police. 42-year-old Jeremy Payne was turned over to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop by State Police. Payne had an outstanding warrant for a violation of his conditional discharge.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Romulus Man Arrested on Starkey Town Court Warrant

A Romulus man turned himself into Yates County authorities after learning he had a warrant out for his arrest from Starkey Town Court. 25-year-old Kenneth Saunders was being held at the Yates County Jail on criminal contempt and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charges. Get the top stories...
ROMULUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested After Sending Text Messages

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sodus man following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Dondavis E. Lane, 41, of N. Centenary Road in the Town of Sodus as a result of the domestic incident. It is alleged that Lane violated an Order of Protection issued by Wayne County Family Court, Honorable Judge Nesbitt. Lane did so by sending text messages to the protected party. Lane was charged with 1 count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, 1 Count of Aggravated Family Offense. Lane was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail where he awaits CAP Arraignment, before the presiding judge.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario Man Arrested on Failure to Appear Warrant

An Ontario man was arrested Friday on a bench warrant issued out of Wayne County Court. 32-year-old Justin Elliott was issued a warrant after he failed to appear in Ontario Town Court to answer charges of criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and harassment. The charges stem from a domestic incident at the Brown Square Apartments in Ontario last December. Elliott failed to appear in Ontario Town Court to answer the charges in June of 2022 and a warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.
ONTARIO, NY
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
