The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sodus man following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Dondavis E. Lane, 41, of N. Centenary Road in the Town of Sodus as a result of the domestic incident. It is alleged that Lane violated an Order of Protection issued by Wayne County Family Court, Honorable Judge Nesbitt. Lane did so by sending text messages to the protected party. Lane was charged with 1 count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, 1 Count of Aggravated Family Offense. Lane was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail where he awaits CAP Arraignment, before the presiding judge.

SODUS, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO