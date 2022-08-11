Where do clots begin? McMaster researchers create device to replicate conditions in blood vessels after grafts

Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Sugar chain on cell surface directs cancer cells to die
A cytokine named TRAIL binds to TRAIL receptors and kills cancer cells, but not normal cells. Therefore, various anticancer drugs targeting TRAIL receptors have been developed and gained great attention as a promising cancer therapeutics, but a certain population of cancer patients does not respond to the therapy. Therefore, many researchers have tried to identify a key molecule that determine the sensitivity of cancer cells to the TRAIL therapy.
bioengineer.org
Chagas: less neglect for a neglected tropical disease
One thing you might want even less than a ‘kiss’ from a kissing bug is its feces. Scientifically referred to as triatomine bugs, these blood-sucking insects can carry in their feces and pass on to humans the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi that causes Chagas disease, a lifelong infection that takes a heavy toll on community health in poor populations, particularly in El Salvador.
bioengineer.org
WVU studies link between pregnancy, sedentary behavior, disease risk
For reasons scientists don’t fully understand, women in their 20s, 30s and 40s tend to develop cardiovascular-disease risk factors much faster than men of similar ages do. West Virginia Universityepidemiologist Bethany Barone Gibbs is exploring what role adverse pregnancy outcomes — like preeclampsia and gestational diabetes — play in that disparity. She’s also exploring whether physical activity can reduce or eliminate it.
bioengineer.org
How the brain gathers threat cues and turns them into fear
LA JOLLA (August 16, 2022)—Salk scientists have uncovered a molecular pathway that distills threatening sights, sounds and smells into a single message: Be afraid. A molecule called CGRP enables neurons in two separate areas of the brain to bundle threatening sensory cues into a unified signal, tag it as negative and convey it to the amygdala, which translates the signal into fear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
A doctor’s journey through constraints and creativity in the ER
“Tornado of Life is a tour de force. It features patient narratives, sketches of the ER, self-portraits of [Baruch’s] development as a provider throughout [his] career, and [his] reflective and analytical essays on the multidirectional relationships between narrative and healthcare. It’s a many-faceted collection.”. —Synapsis Journal. “Through stories...
bioengineer.org
Old drug, new trick: Researchers find combining antiviral drugs and antibody therapy could treat seasonal flu and help prevent next flu pandemic
Hamilton, ON, Aug. 16, 2022—Researchers at McMaster University have found a class of well-known antiviral drugs could be part of a one-two punch to treat seasonal influenza and prevent a flu pandemic when used in combination with antibody therapies. Hamilton, ON, Aug. 16, 2022—Researchers at McMaster University have found...
bioengineer.org
Peptide delivered by nasal spray can reduce seizure activity, protect neurons in Alzheimer’s, epilepsy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 16, 2022) – A novel peptide augments the brain’s natural mechanism to help prevent seizures and protect neurons in research models of both Alzheimer’s and epilepsy, scientists report. AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 16, 2022) – A novel peptide augments the brain’s natural mechanism to help...
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
Comments / 0