Where do clots begin? McMaster researchers create device to replicate conditions in blood vessels after grafts

A cytokine named TRAIL binds to TRAIL receptors and kills cancer cells, but not normal cells. Therefore, various anticancer drugs targeting TRAIL receptors have been developed and gained great attention as a promising cancer therapeutics, but a certain population of cancer patients does not respond to the therapy. Therefore, many researchers have tried to identify a key molecule that determine the sensitivity of cancer cells to the TRAIL therapy.

