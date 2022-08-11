Read full article on original website
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
Back to school shopping at Goodwill
(WFRV) – It’s time to start back to school shopping and at Goodwill, there’s always something new in store at a fraction of the cost. Local 5 Live visited the Ashwaubenon location with a peek at what you can find in store helping you get ready for the new school year.
Construction to close road in Shawano, detour given
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Police Department is letting the public know that construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Wisconsin city. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the project is allowing crews to work on the roadway/railroad crossing. Officials said the railroad will be able to raise its crossing and will hopefully eliminate the bump in the lane going south.
Governor Tony Evers visits Oconto, announces $10M clean drinking water grant
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers was in the City of Oconto on Tuesday to announce a new $10 million grant program to improve access to clean drinking water across the state. The program will expand eligibility beyond the current Well Compensation Program to support more private well...
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
Wine Dinner with local winemakers celebrates 10 years of Wisconsin Ledge AVA
(WFRV) – Pop a bottle of bubbly, it’s time to celebrate ten years of the Wisconsin Ledge AVA. Retired Rambler Steve De Baker stopped by Local 5 live with a look back at the last decade plus details on the ‘A Wine Dinner with Local Winemakers’ event.
Packerland Drive homicide victim identified
The victim of a homicide that was discovered on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick L. Ernst.
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
Trendy Tuesday: Animal print top for fall
(WFRV) –Animal print is still making a statement for fall. Today’s Trendy Tuesday features a top that is one of many new transitional pieces you can add to your wardrobe. Stop in for their huge end of summer sale. Shop local, either in store, curbside pick-up, or through shipping at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Police identify Green Bay murder victim
Temperatures will be typical for the middle of August. It may feel slightly humid early, but the afternoon should be comfortable. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. Appleton holds community meeting on mental health. Updated: 18 hours ago. An alderman organized the meeting after...
MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021
(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
Village of Ashwaubenon celebrates 150 years in spectacular way
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Happy Birthday, Ashwaubenon!. On Sunday, community members came together to celebrate the village turning 150 years old. The celebration was held in the Ashwaubenon Community Center and featured live Polka music, a vendor fair, and a delicious Pancake and Porkie breakfast served by paid on-call firefighters.
Sip, Shop, Socialize at Fresh and Fancy on the Farm this week in De Pere
(WFRV) – It’s time to get fresh and fancy on the farm. Local 5 Live gets details on a fun event coming up at P’ri CBD along with some vendors who join in on the event. Fresh and Fancy on the Farm is Thursday, August 18 from 5:30 – 8 pm at P’ri CBD, 861 Overland Road in De Pere.
BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
‘Design of the future’: a self-unloading bulk carrier to dock in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first bulk carrier built on the Great Lakes in over 35 years, will dock in the Port of Green Bay overnight on Sunday. The Mark W. Barker, a 639-foot-long, self-unloading freighter will arrive around 11 pm on August 14, and will only stay docked for 7 hours.
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
