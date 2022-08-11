ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Back to school shopping at Goodwill

(WFRV) – It’s time to start back to school shopping and at Goodwill, there’s always something new in store at a fraction of the cost. Local 5 Live visited the Ashwaubenon location with a peek at what you can find in store helping you get ready for the new school year.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Construction to close road in Shawano, detour given

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Police Department is letting the public know that construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Wisconsin city. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the project is allowing crews to work on the roadway/railroad crossing. Officials said the railroad will be able to raise its crossing and will hopefully eliminate the bump in the lane going south.
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Governor Tony Evers visits Oconto, announces $10M clean drinking water grant

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers was in the City of Oconto on Tuesday to announce a new $10 million grant program to improve access to clean drinking water across the state. The program will expand eligibility beyond the current Well Compensation Program to support more private well...
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
GREEN BAY, WI
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
MICHIGAN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Animal print top for fall

(WFRV) –Animal print is still making a statement for fall. Today’s Trendy Tuesday features a top that is one of many new transitional pieces you can add to your wardrobe. Stop in for their huge end of summer sale. Shop local, either in store, curbside pick-up, or through shipping at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Police identify Green Bay murder victim

Temperatures will be typical for the middle of August. It may feel slightly humid early, but the afternoon should be comfortable. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. Appleton holds community meeting on mental health. Updated: 18 hours ago. An alderman organized the meeting after...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen ‪in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Village of Ashwaubenon celebrates 150 years in spectacular way

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Happy Birthday, Ashwaubenon!. On Sunday, community members came together to celebrate the village turning 150 years old. The celebration was held in the Ashwaubenon Community Center and featured live Polka music, a vendor fair, and a delicious Pancake and Porkie breakfast served by paid on-call firefighters.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sip, Shop, Socialize at Fresh and Fancy on the Farm this week in De Pere

(WFRV) – It’s time to get fresh and fancy on the farm. Local 5 Live gets details on a fun event coming up at P’ri CBD along with some vendors who join in on the event. Fresh and Fancy on the Farm is Thursday, August 18 from 5:30 – 8 pm at P’ri CBD, 861 Overland Road in De Pere.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE

