Watauga Number 8 in the State for Kindness
A study performed by SmartAsset measured how much money people in each county donate as a percentage of their net income as well as the proportion of people in those counties who make charitable donations. According to the study, Watauga County ranked among the most generous places in North Carolina.
Boone Police Department hosts Summer Blast
BPD has “Summer Blast”. One of the ideas America was founded on is community. It is important for all parts of a community to maintain some sort of relationship in whatever form that may take, and it's protectors are no different. The Boone Police Department is dedicated to keeping a strong relationship with it's community and to remind people that though they are here to enforce the law they are just as human as you or me. Last week members of the BPD gathered at Meadow Hill for the second annual “Summer Blast”.
Episcopal Church Treasure Sale
The Episcopal Church Women of the Holy Cross Church in Valle Crucis are holding a “Hidden Treasures” Sale. This is a woman run rummage sale held at the 180-year old parish where church members can sell goods to raise money for their congregation. In previous years attendants would bring armloads of their used goods from their closet's and garage's. Once people dropped off their donations the church ladies were responsible for sorting, grading, pricing, and displaying the articles for sale.
Higher Parking Citation rates in Banner Elk
For many years Watauga and the surrounding counties have been expanding. This expansion can be attributed to many different things, one of which being Appalachian State University taking in more students. As a result, smaller towns like Banner Elk have experienced higher rates of street traffic and tourist traffic. In a Banner Elk Town Council meeting on Monday the 8th, Police Chief Kevin Hodges proposed an amendment to allow his department to ticket people for blocking handicap parking spots with things like building materials, personal property, items associated with said operation of the business, or any other materials which would impede use of the handicap parking spaces as opposed to just vehicles. Hodges also requested that they raise the parking citation fine range of $15 to $50 to a minimum of $50 to as high as $150. The council voted to accept these new ordinances. The council is also working with zoning administrator Riley Pudney to allow more access to food trucks in Banner Elk. Pudney said “The last two or three weeks we’ve been collaborating with business owners and those who operate or utilize food trucks, and between them, the town and the Planning Board, they’ve seen these changes, they are the ones that brought the ideas to us,” Pudney said. “It’s been a collaborative effort and everyone that we’ve spoken to in that area has been pleased.” For more information on these ordinances visit townofbannerelk.org.
$10.7 Million allotted to NC Bridge Infrastructure
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced that 166 projects throughout the country will receive funding from a Federal $2.2 Billion Infrastructure bill. $10.7 million of said bill has been allotted to NC -The bill gives money to the state for the reconstruction of 28 low-water bridges in six counties including Watauga, Ashe and Avery. With these improvements made to Low-water bridges they should be able to better withstand the rivers in times of flooding. Other improvements to the bridges will include trying to increase the weight limit allowing emergency vehicles, school buses, and agricultural vehicles to more easily use them, as well as use the bridges to hold fiber optic cables giving better internet access to underserved communities. State Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said “We are very appreciative of our federal partners for helping advance transportation in North Carolina. These RAISE grants will greatly benefit our economy, strengthen supply chains, and make travel safer and easier, whether you’re driving, bicycling, walking or riding the train.” For more information on this infrastructure bill, visit www.transportation.gov/sites/dot.gov/files/2022-08/RAISE%202022%20Award%20Fact%20Sheets_0.pdf.
AppalCart Will be Reducing Routes till Friday
Students and locals who use AppalCart as their primary means of transportation around Boone should know that till Friday the 19th AppalCart will be on a break schedule. This means for this period of time the busses will only run express, gold, green, orange, pop 105, purple, red, pink 1, silver, and State Farm Routes. Night Owl routes will continue as of Thursday the 18th. For more information about AppalCart routes and closure information visit www.appalcart.com.
Road Closures Throughout Boone
Starting tonight flagging operations will begin on King Street from 10PM and end on 6AM. The operations will reduce traffic to one lane. This is in addition to the the south bound lane of Depot Street, beginning at the intersection of King Street and Depot Street near the Shoppes at Farmers, and ending at the intersection of Depot Street and Howard Street near Boone's Fly Shop, being closed the business week of August 15th from 7:00am to 4:30pm every day, for sidewalk construction. The entrance to the private parking lot behind Shoppes at Farmer's off of Depot Street will be closed during the construction period, however the parking lot will continue to be accessible through Howard Street. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes. For more information on this closure and future closures call the Town of Boone Administration Department at (828)-268-6201 or Public Utilities at (828) 268-6250.
