Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia College graduates wed

By Jennifer Wing
 5 days ago
Nicole and Bryan Sperling

Nicole Foster, daughter of Ms. Shawn Toombs, of Delmar, and Mr. Mark Foster, Sr., of Ballston Lake, N.Y., married Bryan Sperling, son of James and Sandra Sperling, of Montgomery, N.Y., on May 29, 2022, at The Views at Mount Fuji in Hillburn, N.Y.

The ceremony was officiated by The Rev. Shawn Toombs and The Rev. Maribeth Eckenrode, aunt of the bride. Lauren Sperling, sister of the groom, was bridesmaid. Mark Foster, Jr., brother of the bride, was best man. Emily and Kelsey Foster, sisters of the bride, were flower girls.

The newlyweds are both 2014 graduates of Cazenovia College.

The live in Schenectady, N.Y.

