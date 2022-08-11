Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Beck Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Beck received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kids, Driver Escape Injury When Fort Worth ISD School Bus Overturns
Three students and a driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a school bus overturned in Fort Worth. According to the Fort Worth Independent School District, the school bus driver was cut off by another driver causing them to lose control and drive off the road. The bus flipped over...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sleeping Fort Worth Woman Shot in Her Home: Police
A Fort Worth woman was shot in her apartment Tuesday while she was sleeping Fort Worth police reports. Around 4 a.m., west division officers were accompanied by Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar when they were sent to investigate a shooting at the Carmen Apartments. When officials arrived, they discovered...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘I Hope They See Themselves': Artist Painting McKinney Silos Says Mural Could Be Done By End of Month
One of the largest works of art in North Texas is being painted right now in McKinney. For weeks, people have watched a mural come to life on the city's historic silos. On Friday night, a crowd gathered to grub, play guitar and gaze. “I hope they see themselves. That's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Person Fatally Shot Following Minor Car Crash in Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot following a minor car crash early Monday morning. At about 2:45 a.m., officers were called to a crash along University near the Interstate 30 overpass adjacent to Trinity Park. When officials arrived, they confirmed there had been an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Looking for Driver Who Struck Fort Worth Grandfather
Fort Worth Police are asking the community for help after they say a driver hit and killed a 75-year-old man crossing a residential street Friday night before driving off. It was around 9:50 Friday night when 75-year-old Juan Garcia crossed the intersection of Avenue H and Vaughn Boulevard. Police said he had the right-of-way when a driver struck Garcia before driving off, heading north on Vaughn. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Locate 9-Year-Old Critical Missing Child in Dallas
A 9-year-old child who was reported missing on Sunday has been found. According to Dallas police, Khalio Warren was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Prichard Lane in Dallas on August 14 at approximately 10:41 p.m. Police said Warren is described as a brown-haired, brown-eyed, 9-year-old male...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting Girlfriend's Son: Fort Worth Police
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his girlfriend's son during a dispute, police say. At about 6 p.m. Sunday, Fort Worth police were called to a shooting at the Fairview Apartments on Lackland Road. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Talon Connery had been shot in his back. Connery...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Looks to Crack Down on Overflowing Donation Boxes
Donation boxes in Dallas parking lots that sometimes overflow into a trashy mess may soon get regulation or even get banned. The Dallas City Council Quality of Life Committee Monday discussed the options and asked city staff to return to them with a plan to put regulations in place by the end of the year in time to take effect early next year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Arrested in White Settlement Motel Stabbing: Police
A woman is now in jail following a stabbing at a Motel 6 in White Settlement on Thursday night, according to police. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook was leaving a back-to-school event at Brewer High School, and Assistant Chief Denison was leaving a recruit testing even when they heard a stabbing call dispatched at Motel 6 with the suspect fleeing on foot. They both responded to the call to assist officers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Lancaster Coach Surrenders Monday
The brother of a retired NFL player wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took the life of a youth football coach during a game on Saturday surrendered to police Monday morning. Lancaster Police said 39-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib was identified as a suspect in the murder of 43-year-old...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
As Housing Market Cools, Realtors See More Buyer-Friendly Trends Emerge
As housing demand continues to decline following the uptick in mortgage rates, realtors and lenders are seeing signs of hope for people who have struggled in the competitive homebuying market. "We've never seen a market like this in Collin County over the last 18 months," said Amy Zambrano, a realtor...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lancaster Coach Remembered After Fatal Shooting, Suspect at Large
Lancaster police are looking for a man who they say shot a football coach after a disagreement between coaching staff Saturday evening. According to police, at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to multiple calls for service at 1749 Jefferson St. in Lancaster, commonly known as Lancaster Community Park. During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff was involved in a physical altercation, and one of the individuals involved discharged a firearm, striking an adult male, Lancaster police said.
