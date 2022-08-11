Fort Worth Police are asking the community for help after they say a driver hit and killed a 75-year-old man crossing a residential street Friday night before driving off. It was around 9:50 Friday night when 75-year-old Juan Garcia crossed the intersection of Avenue H and Vaughn Boulevard. Police said he had the right-of-way when a driver struck Garcia before driving off, heading north on Vaughn. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO