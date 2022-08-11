ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive

Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAWq9_0hDYf2Gr00

Do you have old or broken electronics that you’re ready to get rid of? Bring them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, where you can safely and responsibly dispose of your unwanted electronics in a convenient drive-through format.

Denver7 is partnering with Techno Rescue for the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, sponsored by AAA , on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 7:00 a.m. to noon in Parking Lot H at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (Quebec Street entrance) in Commerce City.

Bring your TVs, computers, DVD players, VCRs, cell phones, fax machines, boom boxes, alarm clocks, small appliances and more. Almost anything that plugs into the wall or uses a battery can be recycled at this event.

While you are strongly encouraged to remove all data from your devices before bringing them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive (details on how to do that follow below), you can rest assured that all collected items will have the data destroyed by a three-pass data wipe and/or physical destruction of the device by Techno Rescue.

Cost is $5 per carload with additional fees for the following items:

$5 for each LCD monitor

$20 for each TV or CRT monitor 21” and smaller

$45 for each TV or CRT monitor 22” and larger

$45 for each floor model printer

$90 for each DLP/Projection or Console TV

Techno Rescue has reduced their prices for this event, making it one of the least expensive ways to recycle your electronics. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Denver7

Why should I recycle my electronics?

By recycling your electronics, you’re saving energy and space in landfills, while also preventing the environmental pollution that occurs when electronic waste is simply tossed in the trash. Plus, the raw materials in your electronics can be repurposed by producing new devices. (It’s also illegal to throw electronics in the trash in Colorado.)

Why do I have to pay to get my items recycled?

Some electronic devices contain chemicals that are dangerous to the soil, groundwater and air. These chemicals can accumulate in our bodies if not handled properly. The processes for handling electronic devices in a way that protects the environment and workers’ health and safety is not inexpensive, therefore Techno Rescue will be charging a small fee (with additional charges for some items) to help cover their costs.

What can be recycled?

Anything that plugs into the wall or takes a battery, with the exclusion of a few items listed below.

What items cannot be recycled?

Broken or exposed CRT TV or projection TV tubes • Alkaline or household batteries • Large household appliances • Light bulbs • PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls) ballasts or other PCB containing material • Freon equipment including refrigerators and air conditioners • Mercury or equipment containing Mercury • Gasoline or other combustible fuel equipment • Pressurized tanks or canisters • Aerosol cans • Office furniture • Paper • Books • Cardboard • Plastic • Glass • Tires • Fluids • Paint • Solvents • Chemicals • Smoke detectors • Carbon monoxide detectors • Thermostats • Neon signs • Radioactive equipment or materials • Un-sanitized healthcare or medical equipment • Items containing asbestos

How should I prepare my electronics to be recycled?

First, back up all data to your cloud, external hard drive or a new device. Then reset the device as follows:

  • For Windows based computers: type “reset” in the search bar at the lower left corner of their screen. Then click “reset this PC” followed by “get started” and then “remove everything”. Follow prompts until completed.
  • For Apple computers: click here for complete instructions.
  • Chromebooks and Android devices (cell/tablet) should be logged out of Google account and factory reset
  • Apple cell phones/tablets log out of Apple ID account and factory reset. Click here for further instructions.

Techno Rescue will perform an additional data wipe on all items collected at this event.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indenvertimes.com

5 Upgrades to Make Before Selling Your Denver Home

If you’re gearing up to sell your Denver home, you will want to know about these five easy upgrades to make before you list your home. Making the right upgrades can help you to attract qualified buyers that are eager to pay your asking price. These five upgrades come highly recommended by professional real estate agents.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Commerce City, CO
CBS Denver

Golden woman 'cleans up' with Wipeys

A woman in Golden knows why Colorado is one of the best spots for female entrepreneurs. Kaitlin Moss is the creative mind behind Wipeys, cleaning wipes for your cell phone and your face.Moss has a simple motto: "Our mission is convenient cleanliness on the go. We are there to keep you germ-free."The Colorado-native realized just how dirty her cell phone and consequently her face, while she was planning her wedding. And she found a niche that existed."I kind of looked at the market to see what natural-leaning wipe is out there to clean my phone that was safe for my...
GOLDEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Electronic Devices#Recycled Material#Aaa#Parking Lot H#Lcd#Console Tv Techno Rescue
wcsx.com

Dog Poop Leads To Dude Poop

Have you ever had a crazy neighbor? How about THIS crazy? A guy in Denver named Andrew Roush was sick of people letting their dogs poop outside his home and not cleaning it up. There’s a strip of rocks next to the sidewalk out front, with signs asking people to...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Google
CBS Denver

King Soopers host first ever farmer's market

Colorado farmers and other vendors were on display at the King Soopers in Parker. This is the first time that King Soopers has hosted a farmers market. There were free samples, face painting, and cooking demonstrations. "At King Soopers, we're committed to supporting local," said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager for King Soopers & City Market.King Soopers made a donation to Parker Task Force, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity. They received $5,000, and 50 pallets of fresh produce to feed families in the Parker community. "Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission is really important to us. We know right now that about 33 percent of Coloradans are struggling with hunger, and we want to be apart of the solution," Trowbridge added. In addition to farmer's market, King Soopers held a corporate tradition, the annual corn shucking competition. Champions from 10 districts across the state competed to see who could shuck the most corn in the shortest amount of time. The Grand Prize winner gets a trophy and $500.  
PARKER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver homeless who live in cars part of distinct culture

During the year I spent homeless in Denver, and even today living in housing for the formerly homeless, I have come to know people who live in their cars. Looking back on my own spiral into homelessness, I kind of wish I had kept my car so I could have safely slept somewhere when the money ran out. Homeless shelters proved violent and dangerous for me.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy