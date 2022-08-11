Patriots running back and former Super Bowl hero James White retires from NFL at 30

The greatest receiving back in Patriots franchise history has hung up his cleats.

After a hip injury cost him most of last season, James White announced his retirement on Thursday. The 30-year-old had been trying to work his way back from the lower body injury, which ended his 2021 season after three games, but he instead opted to walk away from the NFL after eight storied years with the Patriots.

“New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful,” White wrote on his social media accounts . “This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next.”

A fourth-round pick in 2014, White didn't play much as a rookie but took over for Shane Vereen as the Patriots' third-down back the next season. He quickly earned Tom Brady’s trust and put up receiving numbers that have never been matched by a running back in Patriots team history. In 2018, White finished with team records in receptions (87) and receiving yards (751). His seven receiving touchdowns that season also tied the Patriots team record (Larry Garron in 1964).

White finishes this career second among Patriots running backs in receptions (431) and receiving yards (3,255). Both marks finish behind Kevin Faulk, who played 13 years with the Patriots. White also finishes his career in eighth place on the Patriots' all-time receptions list with 381.

Super Bowl-winning Patriots captain leaves a legacy

Along with being a longtime captain, White also put up historic numbers in the playoffs. He set Super Bowl records with 14 receptions and 20 points scored (two rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and a 2-point conversion) against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. White also finished with 110 receiving yards that night before scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

New England Patriots' James White celebrates after scoring the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) The Associated Press

“James defines the term consummate professional,” Bill Belichick said in a statement. “His dependability, consistency, unselfishness and performance under pressure are elite. Combining great intelligence, quickness and elusiveness, James was a perfect fit for our pass offense. While soft spoken, he brought exceptional leadership and competitive toughness to the team. He was a multi-year team captain and one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached.”

“James White has always been one of the most reliable and dependable players on the field,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “He’s a soft-spoken leader who has led by example and was the best at what he did, leading all NFL running backs in receptions and receiving touchdowns over the past seven years. Our fans will remain eternally grateful for his record-setting performance in Super Bowl LI when he helped the Patriots overcome a 28-3 deficit by scoring 20 points, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime. As great of a player as James has been for us, he’s an even better person."

James White's stats

After his 87 receptions, 751-yard performance in 2018. White caught 72 passes during the 2019 season. He is the only running back in Patriots history to have three seasons of over 60-plus catches and the only back to have two seasons of 70-plus receptions.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with James White after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) The Associated Press

Last season, White caught 12 passes (six in each) in the first two games before suffering a season-ending hip injury in Week 3. He was missed as the Patriots had just two more games where a RB caught six-plus catches in the next 15 games. The Pats will attempt to replace White this season with the likes of Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong.

White exits the NFL with three Super Bowl championships in New England.

“To say that Foxboro will always hold a special place in my heart is an understatement," White wrote.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Patriots running back and former Super Bowl hero James White retires from NFL at 30