Smithfield, RI

WPRI 12 News

Maddie Potts Field House opens at Chariho HS

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Maddie Potts Memorial Field House” opened this morning at Chariho High School. Maddie was 17-years-old and in her senior year at Chariho, when she died suddenly on the soccer field from an aneurism, back in 2017. The field house in Wood River Junction officially opened during a ceremony at 10:30 […]
RICHMOND, RI
Valley Breeze

Barbara L. Bowes – Smithfield

Mrs. Barbara L. Bowes, 94, died Friday, Aug. 12, at the Village at Waterman Lake in Smithfield, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Born in Haverhill, Mass., to Eugene and Mary Lawler, Barbara was the older sister of the late Gene Lawler Jr.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Dale N. Payson – Cumberland

Dale N. Payson, 76, passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 14, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Diane (Gladu) Payson. They have been married for the past 56 years. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Harold and Mildred (Roberts) Payson....
CUMBERLAND, RI
1420 WBSM

Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed

Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Smithfield, RI
Smithfield, RI
Smithfield, RI
North Smithfield, RI
North Smithfield, RI
ecori.org

Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River

Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

RIDOH recommends closing Slacks Pond Beach due to high bacteria

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended, on Friday, closing Slacks Pond Beach in Smithfield for swimming due to high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line at 401-222-2751. A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
fallriverreporter.com

Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
JAMESTOWN, RI
WTNH

U.S. Coast Guard cutter Barque Eagle returns to home port in CT

(WTNH) – After making stops all summer, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Barque Eagle is back in its home port in Connecticut tonight. Known as America’s Tall Ship, it has served as a classroom at sea for future cadets since 1946. Photojournalist Ryan Bernat was on board as the ship arrived in New London on […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
consultant360.com

A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla

1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
PROVIDENCE, RI

