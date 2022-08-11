Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Related
Maddie Potts Field House opens at Chariho HS
RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Maddie Potts Memorial Field House” opened this morning at Chariho High School. Maddie was 17-years-old and in her senior year at Chariho, when she died suddenly on the soccer field from an aneurism, back in 2017. The field house in Wood River Junction officially opened during a ceremony at 10:30 […]
Valley Breeze
Barbara L. Bowes – Smithfield
Mrs. Barbara L. Bowes, 94, died Friday, Aug. 12, at the Village at Waterman Lake in Smithfield, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Born in Haverhill, Mass., to Eugene and Mary Lawler, Barbara was the older sister of the late Gene Lawler Jr.
Valley Breeze
Dale N. Payson – Cumberland
Dale N. Payson, 76, passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 14, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Diane (Gladu) Payson. They have been married for the past 56 years. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Harold and Mildred (Roberts) Payson....
Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed
Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawtucket stadium developer’s Arizona team may leave newly built facility there
Phoenix Rising is often touted as evidence that developer Brett Johnson will have the experience to make a soccer stadium work in Rhode Island.
ecori.org
Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River
Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
tornadopix.com
The architect’s legacy gracefully dominates the tip of Fishers Island – FishersIsland.net
Buried in Stonington Cemetery is another treasure trove of tale, this one that links the beautyrest royalty, Kennedy heraldry (and the Skakel scandal), and rock ‘n’ roll kings themselves, one of the Beatles. The link is an architect named Eric Keppon, who died in 1964 at the age...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Dale Earnhardt raced at Stafford Motor Speedway
(WTNH) – In our flashback this week, Connecticut is best known for basketball, pro hockey, even Olympic athletes who grew up in many of our cities and towns, but the state has also played host to several notable sporting events. That includes in the realm of racing. In the...
independentri.com
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
Valley Breeze
RIDOH recommends closing Slacks Pond Beach due to high bacteria
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended, on Friday, closing Slacks Pond Beach in Smithfield for swimming due to high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line at 401-222-2751. A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
Warwick City Council discusses license plate recognition cameras
The cameras have been causing a lot of controversy in Rhode Island but police departments say they are part of a plan aimed at fighting crime.
Drought Is Better Than You Think for SouthCoast Apple Season
We've all heard a lot about this summer's serious drought and all the things it is affecting. From super-low water levels in area lakes and ponds to reduced usage of town water, the drought has certainly taken its toll locally. Just last week we learned that our usually gorgeous fall...
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The mysteries of life in Connecticut as an English colony is continuing to be unearthed at a 17th century farm in South Glastonbury. The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time.
Car fire ties up traffic on East Providence bridge
Traffic was at a standstill while crews worked to put the fire out.
U.S. Coast Guard cutter Barque Eagle returns to home port in CT
(WTNH) – After making stops all summer, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Barque Eagle is back in its home port in Connecticut tonight. Known as America’s Tall Ship, it has served as a classroom at sea for future cadets since 1946. Photojournalist Ryan Bernat was on board as the ship arrived in New London on […]
consultant360.com
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla
1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
iheart.com
Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
Comments / 0