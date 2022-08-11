Read full article on original website
Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted for street racing back in mid-July. The initial response was in the area of Williams Road and Old Stage Road after a man complained of a group street racing. When deputies arrived, they began chasing a blue Ford Mustang, but he The post Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Car Week Traffic: Pacific Grove to shut down Lighthouse Ave.
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Two events will be affecting traffic in Seaside and in Pacific Grove, on Tuesday. KSBW 8's Traffic Anchor Jaclyn Dunn has the latest on what you can expect for Monday. Watch the video above for the full traffic report. Tuesday Events. Classic Motorsports Kick-Off Car...
KSBW.com
Monterey Car Week Traffic Report: Monday, August 15
SEASIDE, Calif. — On Monday, the Monterey Car Week has two major events, both of which are in Seaside. KSBW 8's Traffic Anchor Jaclyn Dunn has the latest on what you can expect for Monday. Watch the video above for the full traffic report. The Porsche Monterey Classic, hosted...
KSBW.com
3 people killed in 3 separate car crashes in Monterey County over 35 hours: CHP
SALINAS, Calif. — Three people died in three separate crashes in Monterey County over a 35-hour period, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to investigators, the first crash happened Saturday evening, the second Sunday morning, and the third was on Monday morning. A 48-year-old Salinas man, an unidentified woman...
KSBW.com
4 people killed in Hollister crash between a Tesla and a tractor-trailer
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Four people were killed in a crash in Hollister Sunday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver in a Tesla vehicle headed east on Highway 156 near Fairview veered into oncoming traffic. The Tesla crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer. The four passengers of the...
Three women and male killed in Tesla versus tractor-trailer crash in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Three women and male killed in Tesla versus tractor-trailer crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
SCPD: 2 people shot in gang violence in Beach Flats neighborhood
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating a gang shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday night. According to police, a drive-by-style shooting is responsible for sending a 26 and a 28-year-old to the hospital. Both victims suffered a single gunshot wound. The...
20-year-old arrested with 500 fentanyl pills and revolver in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Salinas Police said they arrested a man on North Main Street and Rossi for possessing a gun and fentanyl pills. A traffic stop was made, the car was searched, as was a bag belonging to the suspect, 20-year-old Jekiah Price. K9 Oakley found an unregistered .45 long colt revolver, over 500 The post 20-year-old arrested with 500 fentanyl pills and revolver in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
One person is dead after car crash on along Highway 1
The CHP confirms that one person is dead after a car crash on Highway One The post One person is dead after car crash on along Highway 1 appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Salinas police investigating fatal shooting at homeless camp
SALINAS, Calif. — Police in Salinas are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a homeless camp Saturday night. According to officers, it happened around 7:30 p.m. on East Laurel Drive near Carr Lake. When police arrived on scene they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. Officers tried to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries.
KSBW.com
Hunter dies in Jeep rollover accident in south Monterey county
JOLON, Calif. — A hunter died on the first day of rifle deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area of southern Monterey county. According to investigators, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. while he was out hunting with friends.
benitolink.com
Illegal weapon stockpile found in Hollister
Weapons seized in Hollister area by Hollister Police Department. Photo published on Facebook by Hollister Police Department. The following information was published on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. No formal news release has been provided to local media about this possible arrest. Hollister Police Department published the following information...
KSBW.com
Monterey Car Week 2022 kicked off Friday on Alvarado Street
MONTEREY, Calif. — Hundreds of people took to Alvarado Street Friday to kick off Car Week and see some historic cars. Car lovers like Mitch Mccollough are passionate about cars and can’t wait for the week’s festivities to begin. Mccollough owns a historic car that won its class at the 1964 La Man.
KSBW.com
'Huge problem': Fine for illegal camping in Big Sur goes up to $1,000
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The fine for illegal camping alongCalifornia's Big Sur coastline quintupled last month, as local officials hope to crack down on the people who set up tents and sleep in cars on pullouts along Highway 1. Renegade campers leave behind trails of trash and feces after...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
California wildfire, high temps prompt Bay Area Spare the Air Alert
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area as smoke filters down from an 8-day-old wildfire in Northern California. Warmer, drier weather is expected to increase fire activity over the weekend.
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm
State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
kion546.com
Sand City police arrest three for over $11,560 in stolen perfume
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Officers said they arrested three people with over $11,565 of stolen perfume. Sand City officers were dispatched to the Ulta for reports of three suspects wearing ski masks and stuffing bags full of bottled fragrances, said police. They then drove off in a dark vehicle. CHP...
crimevoice.com
Gang Member Found with Guns and Drugs
Photo: (suspect) Jorge Cisneros; (in story photo 1) Evidence Collected; (in story photo 2) Dog Searching Cisneros Car. Originally Published By: Monterey County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “Last week, detectives with MADCAT & PCU were following up on information regarding the criminal activity of 36-year-old Jorge Cisneros of Chualar. Cisneros...
