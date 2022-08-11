HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Three women and male killed in Tesla versus tractor-trailer crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO