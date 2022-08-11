ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Dade City

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Dade City Thursday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they are investigating the Dade City Police Department officer-involved shooting, which occurred near 14th Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.

Dade City Police Chief James Walters said officers attempted to pull over Charnell Tamara Parker for an unregistered vehicle, but she refused to stop.

"Vehicle didn't stop, drove away, ran several stop signs in the process of endangering the public even more," said Chief James Walters.

Chief Walters said Parker did not have a license and also had several warrants in Pasco and Sumter counties for several charges including possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

Dade City Police said Parker eventually pulled over near MLK Blvd. and 14th Street. Officers attempted to make contact with her and that's when she tried running them over with her vehicle.

"It is unconscionable to me that anyone would think they can launch a 4,000 pound missile at police officers and not expect there to be consequences and repercussions," said Chief Walters.

Chief Walters said at least one officer fired his weapon and struck Parker. Parker took off and ended up at a Dollar General on Payne Road and U.S. 301. She was rushed to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

"When officers made contact with her, they found she had be injured and immediately called for fire rescue assistance," said Chief Walters.

Parker remains hospitalized, but is expected to be okay. She faces numerous charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended or revoked and non-registered motor vehicle.

"For some warrant charges, you endanger the lives of multiple police officers, multiple citizens, nothing is worth that," said Chief Walters.

Chief Walters said he cannot recall any other officer-involved shootings involving his police officers.

"I can't recall one. I've been here 27 years."

The officer who fired his weapon is on administrative leave which is standard protocol. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city

PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
PORT RICHEY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

