Philadelphia, PA

Diner en Blanc, Heinz Refuge turns 50 and cute adoptable dogs | FYI Philly Aug. 13 show

6abc Action News
 5 days ago
'Theater with a View' welcomes 'The Grown-Up's'

Theater with a View is bringing 'The Grown-Ups' to their outdoor venue in Pottstown.

'The Grown-Ups' is centered around summer camp and is about the relationship dynamics between six counselors when an outside threat creeps in.

The audience will be sitting with the actors around a real campfire and in camp chairs. There will be smores activities and beer!

Co-Writers Skylar Fox and Simon Henriques of Nightdrive co-wrote and the play during the height of the pandemic.

It's the ninth year for Theater With a View in what now has become a tradition.

The outdoor theater is a multi-acre estate named Sycamore Hill.

It's also Nina's big sister's backyard.

Each year, they incorporate a different section of the yard and say it's an experience like you haven't had before.

There are 10 performances in all, Aug. 17-21 and Aug. 23-27. It's pay what you can sliding scale for tickets.

Theater With a View | Facebook | Instagram

481 Ebelhare Road, Pottstown, PA 19465

The Grown-Ups, August 17th-21st, 23rd-27th

Longwood Gardens has 2 magical light shows to end the summer

Longwood Gardens is beautiful during the day, and it's now magical at night.

When the sun sets over Longwood Gardens, Light: Installations by Bruce Munro puts on an incredible show.

He made his Longwood debut a decade ago and is now known worldwide.

"The largest installation here has 18,000 bulbs. It's breathtaking," says Tom Warner, Director of Performing Arts at Longwood Gardens.

There are eight large installations in all, both inside and out.

At C-Scales in the Exhibition Hall, he created a film that's projected onto over 9,000 CDs.

Green Flash in the East Conservancy is named for the mythical green flash that can happen when the sun hits the horizon.

Outdoors at Ramada's table, a thousand color-changing flamingos wade in the water under the Carillon Tower.

And At S-O-S, the sound of morse code mixes with music.

The exhibition runs Thursday through Sunday starting at dusk.

Tickets for Lights are timed and the exhibit runs through October 30th. And there are special activities the second Friday of September and October

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348

New Philly restaurants spots created by culinary couples

These three new spots in Philly come to the food scene from couples who all met and fell in love doing their culinary careers together over the years.

At Wilder , Brett Naylor and Nicole Barrick say the name can mean anything to anyone. Brett has a background helming kitchens, even though he hands the reins for this spot over to New York City veteran chef Bob Truitt.

Nicole handles front of house and all things design, for an engaging experience in a unique space.

At Southwark , chef Chris D'Ambro and front of house Marina de Oliveira give fine dining a casual touch, and add a new element called 'The Kitchen Table Experience' at their adjoining space, Amaro.

Guests get a front row seat -- literally, in the kitchen -- for about three hours, complete with a surprise menu and wine pairings through the meal.

At Las Bugambilias , Old City is a new location for this outpost specializing in traditional Mexican fare from the chef's coastal Mexican roots.

Moving from South Street brings a larger space and an expanded menu, with a Mexican brunch on tap for the fall.

Wilder | Instagram

2009 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-309-2149

Las Bugambilias | Facebook |
Instagram

15 S. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-239-5673

Southwark | Facebook | Instagram

Ambra | Facebook | Instagram

701 & 704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

267-930-8538/267-858-9232

See 'Dreamgirls' at Malcolm X park for FREE

The hit movie "Dreamgirls" is being staged in a new way, with a West Philadelphia theater company putting on the musical production for free in an iconic outdoor park.

Karen Rogers has the story in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.

Just like the movie, Theater in the X's "Dreamgirls" follows a trio of Black female singers, as they sing and dance their way to R& B superstardom in the 1960s and 70s.

"But this is actually Dreamgirls like you have never seen it before. The music and the movement are completely new, completely unique," says LaNeshe Miller-White, Executive Director of Theater in the X.

You will hear some classics.

"But the rest are original compositions by Will Brock, and it spans many decades," says Miller-White.

The story is loosely based on The Supremes

"It's a coming-of-age story. You have to come to grips with deception," says Carlo Campbell, Co-Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Theater in the X.

The outdoor show takes place at Malcolm X Park.

"It's just a hub for culture," says Miller-White.

And it's homebase for Theater in the X.

"This is our ninth year," says Miller-White.

"Bringing theater to the community, to the hood, and making it accessible," says Walter DeShields, Co-Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Theater in the X.

"As well as providing opportunities for artists of color," says Miller-White.

It's why Theater in the 'X' adopted that name.

"We are the 'X' Factor," says Campbell.

The company is headquartered and rehearses at the Painted Bride's new location in West Philadelphia.

"It's an art sanctuary of sorts," says Campbell.

Both organizations have a mission to bring the arts into neighborhoods. And with "Dreamgirls", you'll get a powerful story.

"It speaks to all of us in chasing this dream, that sometimes seems impossible but not impossible," says DeShields.

And an incredible show.

"You're gonna see the hottest dance moves that you might see on Tik Tok today," says Miller-White.

"Come out enjoy the show. You are going to be blown away," says DeShields.

"Dreamgirls" is playing August 18-21 at Malcolm X Park. The show is free but donations to Theater in the X are much needed and appreciated.

Theater in the X | Facebook | Instagram

Dreamgirls at Malcolm X Park, Free; donations accepted, August 18th-21st, 2022

5100 Pine Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19143

6abc Action News

