Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Marsai Martin's Copper Hair Color Shines on Her 18th Birthday
Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta / Contributor. Marsai Martin celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and of course the mogul gave us a beauty moment to remember. The actor and producer, who threw a "Far Far Away"-themed party, looked every bit like a princess for the occasion — and the unexpected hair color she wore was the icing on the (royal) birthday cake.
Ashley Benson's New Cowboy-Boot Tattoo Holds a Deeply Personal Meaning
Ashley Benson's latest tattoo has a particularly special meaning for the actor. Benson, who has at least 18 known tattoos, added another piece of ink to her collection in memory of a friend. On Aug. 15, she shared the design — which is a portrait of a pair of cowboy...
Lizzo’s "2 Be Loved" Music Video Nails Double as Wedding Beauty Inspiration
Lizzo may have just provided the wedding beauty inspiration you didn't know you needed. The musician has been soft launching the release of her new music video "2 Be Loved," and the premise seems to be her reflecting on whether or not she is ready to be in a committed relationship for the rest of her life. Slight existential crisis aside, the beauty moments in the video — particularly Lizzo's wedding white nails — definitely deserve a spotlight.
Sydney Sweeney Perfectly Deconstructs the "Side-Tip" French Manicure
Sydney Sweeney is continuing to provide the beauty inspiration we need to get us through the rest of the summer — and in a vintage Mugler dress to boot. The "Euphoria" actor attended the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Aug. 13 looking timeless with a chic updo and smoky winged eyeliner, but our favorite part of her entire look was her playful rendition of the "side-tip" french manicure trend.
Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out in a See-Through, Cutout Catsuit
When Megan Thee Stallion visited Sirius XM on Wednesday, she wore one of the most popular trends of the season: the catsuit. Championed by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa, Megan introduced her own interpretation of the trendy silhouette, opting for a one-piece number that featured all-over cutouts along the top and lacy finish throughout. On the bottom, the catsuit was nearly completely sheer, and she slipped into metallic platform heeled sandals to complete the chic ensemble.
Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Welcome a Baby Boy: "He Is Worth Every Tear"
Adrienne Bailon is a mom! On Aug. 16, Bailon, 38, and her husband, Israel Houghton, 51, announced the arrival of their son, Ever James. The couple shared a black-and-white photo of themselves cradling their newborn in an Instagram post. "Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" they wrote in the caption. "If you have followed our love story. . .you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging."
Solange Knowles's Next Musical Project Is a Score For the New York City Ballet
Solange Knowles has announced her next musical project — a collaboration with the New York City Ballet. The artist has written an original score for a work by choreographer Gianna Reisen, which will premiere at the annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. The piece will also be performed in October and May, per The New York Times. Knowles is the first Black woman and the second woman of color to compose a score for the 70-year-old company.
The "Jellyfish" Haircut Is the Latest Trend Making Waves on TikTok
The "jellyfish" haircut is gaining traction on TikTok. This twist on the mullet features two sections of different lengths of hair: short and blunt in the front and longer in the back. The intentionally disconnected layers resemble the outline of a jellyfish. This year's haircut trends are becoming more daring...
Ellen DeGeneres and More React to Anne Heche's Death: "This Is a Sad Day"
In the wake of Anne Heche's death at the age of 53, stars are paying tribute to the "Six Days, Seven Nights" actor. On Aug. 5, Heche was in a car crash in Los Angeles, and on Aug. 12, her rep confirmed to People that although she's still on life support because she wanted to be an organ donor, she is legally dead in the state of California. People went on to share a statement from the actor's family and friends: "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Tiffany Haddish Lived on $500 a Month Before Her "Girls Trip" Check Let Her Pay Off Her House
Tiffany Haddish is opening up about how her previous money struggles still impact her decisions around her career and finances today. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the comedian and actor revealed that she used her "Girls Trip" paycheck to finish paying off her house, even when others told her not to.
Joony on His Rise From Restaurant Employee to Brent Faiyaz Collaborator
Joony is only at the beginning of his career in the music industry, but the artist is already experiencing exponential growth due, in large part, to the company he keeps. He was recently featured on Brent Faiyaz's album "Wasteland" along with other standout collaborators, including Drake, Alicia Keys, and Tyler, the Creator.
Lori Harvey Rocks a Sheer, Tiger-Print Catsuit For a Night Out
Lori Harvey's latest look is a conversation starter. On Sunday, Aug. 14, the model showed off her sultry personal style in a new Instagram post. Styled by Elly Karamoh, she wore a sheer red LaQuan Smith catsuit, imprinted with a striking tiger motif throughout the bodice and down the legs. Dressed for a night out, the Skn by LH founder exuded sensuality and confidence. The long-sleeved, high-neck garment first emerged on Smith's fall 2021 catwalk, presenting a bold trend at a time of comfortable Zoom-era dressing.
Megan Thee Stallion Promotes Her Album in a Crop Top and Short Shorts
Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new album, so a fresh dose of fashion inspiration is naturally part of the mix. Whether it's in the music video for "Her," released on Aug. 15, or on Instagram, a series of interesting costumes are along for the ride. While promoting the sophomore record, titled "Traumazine," the rapper stunned in a printed Jean Paul Gaultier three-piece look. Consisting of a long-sleeve cropped T-shirt, matching booty shorts, and a headscarf, the coordinated outfit boasts the luxury house's signature Billet de Banque motif, giving the vibrant multicolor print an eccentric feel.
A Complete List Of Every Bizarre Thing Dr. Oz Does In This 39-Second Clip Of Him Grocery Shopping
"That's $20 for crudités...and this doesn't include the tequila." —Dr. Mehmet Oz
Amber Midthunder Explains How Billie Eilish and "Breaking Bad" Influenced "Prey"
The director and lead of "Prey" turned to some surprising pop culture staples for inspiration while making the film, which has become Hulu's most successful premiere to date (breaking a record set by "The Kardashians"). Amber Midthunder, who stars in the prequel to the Predator franchise — which follows the seminal alien's arrival on Earth — tells POPSUGAR "Billie Eilish's music was actually "a really big part of this movie for me."
SZA and Chloe Cherry to Star in Hitman Dramedy "Tuna Melt"
SZA is ready to make her big-screen debut in a forthcoming dark comedy. The Grammy-winning singer, alongside "Euphoria" breakout Chloe Cherry, has been tapped to star in "Tuna Melt," an offbeat dramedy written and led by Eddie Huang, Deadline reported on Aug. 15. The outlet describes the film as an "updated 'Pulp Fiction' meets 'High Fidelity,'" in which Huang plays "a hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job."
J Lo Nails Summer's Most Polarizing Shorts Trend
From red carpet premieres to dreamy European honeymoons, no matter the occasion, Jennifer Lopez is a bona fide style star. Even when she's simply out for a day of shopping, her wardrobe frequently serves up fashion inspiration. Take, for instance, her recent take on one of the most polarizing summer trends: biker shorts.
Urban Decay's She-Hulk Makeup Collection Is a Smash
If you're excited about the new "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" TV show that's coming to Disney+ — and also love beauty products — we have just the thing for you. Marvel Studios teamed up with Urban Decay to celebrate the original series with an all-new, on-theme makeup collection.
