Update: Bibb County ends alert for missing teen
BIBB COUNTY – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a young woman who is missing. Camya Shamir Toby, age 18, was last seen around Duff Acres Lane in Brent, Alabama on August 13. She was wearing grey sweatpants with a grey or white t-shirt.
Damaged graves in Tuscaloosa cemetery getting repaired
It’s been nearly half a year since more than a dozen graves and monuments were vandalized at Tuscaloosa’s Evergreen Cemetery near the University of Alabama. District 4 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Lee Busby said whoever’s responsible must have spent time planning and used a lot of muscle or equipment to commit the crime.
Bright Spots: LuLu is the bomb dog
There are hundreds of new faces this school year at Demopolis Middle School in Marengo County. Among them is one who’s a little different. She’s got massive ears, plenty of fur and one super important job. LuLu is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in explosive device detection, but...
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death...
Tuscaloosa City Council debating medical marijuana dispensiaries
Medical marijuana could soon be legal in Tuscaloosa. “First of all, it was passed by the Alabama legislature a little over a year ago, and now it is up to each individual municipality to license them,” Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner said. Tyner said he’s all for the...
Fundraiser Thursday focused on fashion, cancer research
Calling all fashion lovers: Local event planner Keely Duke is putting on her second annual fashion show called The Runway on Thursday, Aug. 18. The event is happening at at 7:30 p.m.the Tuscaloosa River Market on Jack Warner Parkway. Local models will walk the runway wearing the latest fashions from...
Big Dogs, Big Hearts event sees several adoptions, more awareness
The mother of prisoner of war Alex Drueke and the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter partnered together Saturday to host an adoption event geared toward the big dogs Drueke favored. Drueke adopted his 100-pound mastiff mix Diesel from TMAS two years ago. Currently, Drueke’s mother Bunny Drueke is caring for Diesel....
Little Lambs consignment sale happening this week
If you’re in the market for anything children-related, consider visiting the Little Lambs Consignment Sale, happening Thursday through Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa. The semi-annual sale features gently used infant and children’s clothes and shoes, nursery items, toys, books and accessories. “The Little Lambs Consignment...
Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges from 2020
A 23-year-old man accused of animal cruelty in 2020 pleaded guilty last week. Blane Colburn pleaded guilty to first-degree animal cruelty after a video widely shared on social media showed Colburn dumping three young dogs from a crate and throwing two against the wall was reported to police two years ago.
Gas prices fall another 8.9 cents over past week
Average gas prices in Alabama fell 8.9 cents in the past week, down to an average of $2.59 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,358 gas stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabam are 60.1 cents per gallon lower than this time last month, but remain 69.4 cents a gallon higher than this time last year.
