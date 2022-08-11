Read full article on original website
Catanese Family Benefit Saturday August 20th in Trenton
You're invited this Saturday to the Beacon Bar and Grill in Trenton for a benefit for the family of Andrew Catanese. The event takes place from Noon to 4 p.m. On May 14th, the world changed suddenly for the Catanese Family. Andrew has been going through some significant medical issues. He has been unable to work which has put extra stress on an already stressful situation.
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported one traffic infraction July 31 - Aug. 10, for failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the single citation, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered...
3rd Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Blueberry Pancake Breakfast is Saturday, August 20th
I hope you are hungry! The 3rd Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Blueberry Pancake Breakfast of the year is this Saturday, August 20th! And 2022 is special because it marks the 30th Anniversary since the crew has been serving! That's right, these started back in 1992!. The remaining dates for the...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
MDI YMCA Needs Your Spare LEGOs
Do you have any LEGOs in your home that your children have outgrown? You certainly don't want to step on them!. The MDI YMCA is starting an afternoon LEGO Club and would greatly appreciate the donation of any legos! The new LEGO Club will run Tuesdays from September 6th through October 25th from 4 p.m to 5:15 p.m. and is open for children in Grades 3-5. There is a fee to participate and if you are interested in having your child participate you should call the MDI YMCA at (207) 288-3511.
21st Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening Saturday August 13, 2022 [PHOTOS]
The 21st Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening was held on the Village Green in Bar Harbor on Saturday, August 13th. Carol Dyer was the beloved children's librarian at the Jesup Memorial Library, who passed away many years ago from brain cancer. It's been my pleasure and honor to be...
Charming Coast Of Maine Cottage Has A Lobster Boat Lounge
Yes, we've officially entered fall, but that doesn't mean you should rule out a weekend getaway on Maine's coast. If you're looking for a unique place to spend a few nights with your special someone, this could be the perfect place. You can rent this charming Machiasport cottage from Airbnb....
Cool Off at Glen Mary in Bar Harbor
The Glen Mary Wading Pool in Bar Harbor hasn't been open this year because of plumbing issues but kudos to the Public Works Department and others who are trying to make the best of a bad situation. They have now set up sprinklers at Glen Mary!. Bethany Leavitt the Public...
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development
Maine was recently awarded nine grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to be used towards rural health facilities in Maine. The grants total $3.49 million, and they are funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.
Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station
Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
Deadly Stonington house fire still underdetermined at this point
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Investigators have completed their work at the scene of a deadly house fire in Stonington. We’re told the cause is still underdetermined, but investigators say an explosion occurred before the fire. Officials say emergency responders received a call shortly before 9 a.m., Sunday reporting explosions...
Residents displaced after fire at Glenburn senior living facility
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Officials say more than two dozen people are accounted for after a fire at an apartment building in Glenburn Friday night. Crews responded to the Sunny Gables Senior Citizen’s Home on the Hudson Road around 11 p.m. to find fire on the second floor. Glenburn...
Remains recovered following massive house fire in Stonington
STONINGTON, Maine — The remains of a man believed to be the owner of a home, which caught fire in Stonington, were recovered following a massive fire Sunday. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, it is believed the remains are of David Crutcher, 71, who lived alone in the home on Fifield Road.
Learn to identity Maine’s most common birds
BAR HARBOR — Maine is a birder’s paradise. Join birder, conservationist and author Nick Lund for an author talk about his book “American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Jesup Memorial Library. Lund’s book is written for...
Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine
Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
Multiple Bangor road work projects
BANGOR– There are several road projects around Bangor the next couple of days. Tuesday August 16th, York Street will be down to one lane as crews will be working at the intersection of York Street and Essex Street. Use caution and avoid this area if possible. In addition, paving...
Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!
Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
3rd Earthquake in Washington County in 2 Days All Within 10 Miles of Each Other
For the 3rd time in 2 days the Earth rumbled in Washington County Maine, with another earthquake! The latest earthquake occurred on Saturday, August 13th at 7:35 a.m. Saturday's earthquake registered 2.1 on the Richter Scale. It was located 2 miles east-southeast of Centerville. This is almost exactly where the 2nd earthquake on Thursday August 11th was located.
Camden’s Fall Harbor Arts and Books Fair seeks artists and makers
CAMDEN — “Following the success of this Summer’s Harbor Arts & Books Fair, the Camden Public Library is excited to begin planning the Fall edition of the event,” said the Library, in a news release. The Fall Harbor Arts & Books Fair is slated to be...
Belfast Police seek information following vehicle v. bicycle hit and run
BELFAST — Belfast Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run Friday, Aug. 12. The collision resulted in personal injury. Belfast Police responded to the report of a personal injury accident in the area of 238 Belmont Ave, around 8:51...
