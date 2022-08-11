Do you have any LEGOs in your home that your children have outgrown? You certainly don't want to step on them!. The MDI YMCA is starting an afternoon LEGO Club and would greatly appreciate the donation of any legos! The new LEGO Club will run Tuesdays from September 6th through October 25th from 4 p.m to 5:15 p.m. and is open for children in Grades 3-5. There is a fee to participate and if you are interested in having your child participate you should call the MDI YMCA at (207) 288-3511.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO