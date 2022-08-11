Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Is Available For $105 (Open Box)
The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is discounted to just $105, down from its usual list price of $180. These are "Open Box" controllers, which means they should arrive in brand-new condition. Limited quantities are available, although the seller on eBay is highly trusted and is offering free three-day shipping with your purchase. If you’ve been considering upgrading your gamepad, this is a great way to do so without making your wallet angry.
Gamespot
This Switch OLED Bundle Includes 11 Accessories And Switch Online
Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the Switch. Offering a larger, more vibrant screen, an improved dock (with ethernet), and a better kickstand, the Switch OLED is definitely the model we'd recommend for new customers. And if you play your Switch in handheld mode frequently, it also might be worth buying as an upgrade. Right now, you can snag a Switch OLED, 12-month Switch Online family subscription, and a bundle of useful accessories for just $389.
Gamespot
QuakeCon 2022 Sales Are Live With Deals On Great Bethesda Games
QuakeCon 2022 kicks off on August 18, but ahead of the event, you’ll find tons of great Bethesda games available with steep discounts. PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC are all represented in the savings, with hit games like Deathloop, Fallout 4, and plenty of retro hits on sale for low prices. Below you’ll find a breakout of some of the best deals.
Gamespot
The Xbox Store Is Hosting Multiple Big Sales Right Now
Several new sales are now live on the Xbox Store, making it easy to save on hit titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. A bunch of older games are discounted too, including Rayman Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Elder Scrolls Online. If you’ve missed out...
Gamespot
Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window
Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Will Launch With Cross-Progression, Here's How To Make Sure Your Account Is Ready
After years of fans longing for a way to merge their Overwatch profiles across various consoles, Blizzard is finally adding cross-progression to the popular first-person hero shooter. With the addition of this feature, players will gain access to all their in-game cosmetics and statistics regardless of what platform they are playing on. The merge will officially go into effect on October 4--the same day Overwatch 2 launches--though those looking to take advantage of cross-progression can enable the feature starting today.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Live Now
The latest batch of free PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games is going live now. These free games include three Yakuza titles, a Mana remake, one of the latest Ghost Recon games, and many more. They're available in all PlayStation Plus subscriptions above the Essential line. To start, you can...
Gamespot
Pokemon Unite: Basics Of Boost Emblems
Pokemon Unite had its one-year anniversary a few weeks ago and featured celebratory login rewards, new commemorative skins, discounts, anniversary missions, and bonuses for players returning after a long enough hiatus. Glaceon alongside Buzzwole released, and Tyranitar is approaching soon. The game has not slowed down with new content released each month from its initial release.
Gamespot
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More
After leaks, rumors, and one official teaser last week, the Fortnite Dragon Ball Super collaboration is officially underway, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Bulma features a Lab Coat alt style, Vegeta sports base level, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Super Saiyan Blue Evolved styles, and Goku brings his base level, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct looks.
Gamespot
Fortnite Dragon Ball: Where To Find Kamehameha, Nimbus Cloud, And Capsules
Fortnite's long-awaited Dragon Ball crossover is now underway with a massive event absolutely packed full of new POIs, skins and cosmetics to snag, and a fresh batch of utility items to check out. Those looking to find the brand new Dragon Ball-themed items to use on the battle royale island should look no further, as we'll tell you all about where you can score Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud below.
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Will Soon Have 4 Limited-Time Events Happening All At Once
Diablo Immortal's next "mini-update" is set to introduce a slew of limited-time events into Blizzard's free-to-play mobile game, but it may be changes to multiplayer requirements for high-difficulty dungeons that will interest players the most. Headlining the new update, which goes live August 17, is the new Fractured Plane limited-time...
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Titles For Second Half Of August 2022 Include Four Day-One New Releases
The next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have been announced, the the list includes one title launching today, August 16, and four additional day-one new releases by the end of the month. Eight titles in all are headed to Game Pass before the month is out, barring any additional surprises.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates, Early Access, And Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, rebooting the title in 2022 and reuniting players with the series' iconic characters from Task Force 141. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with the game before launch. Modern Warfare 2 MP beta...
Gamespot
Jeff Bezos Says LOTR: The Rings Of Power Is A "Responsibility," Not All About Making Money
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has commented on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, saying in a new interview that he hopes the show does J.R.R. Tolkien's work justice. It's not all about making money, he said. "Middle-earth is such a beloved world, and telling the story of...
Gamespot
References To PlayStation PC Launcher Found In Marvel's Spider-Man's PC Release
Based on some files found within the recent PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man, it looks like Sony might be planning a PlayStation PC launcher. Sony looks like it's going all in on PC, as references to a PlayStation PC launcher have been found within the files of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, as reported and verified by VGC. At this point in time, there's no way to connect your PSN account to first-party PlayStation titles. Spider-Man's files make references to things like "PSNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements."
Gamespot
All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving August 31
It's another great month for new titles on Xbox Game Pass, but to make room for all that new content, a few other games are being rotated out of the subscription service. August 31 will see a sizable chunk of games exit, so if you haven't played space-faring sim Elite Dangerous, the award-winning roguelike Hades, or the satisfyingly grisly zombie shooter World War Z, you only have a few days left to do so. You can also expect to say goodbye to Two Point Hospital, but seeing as how its successor Two Point Campus was recently added to Game Pass, it won't be too bittersweet a farewell.
Gamespot
Untitled Crossing Record
Sign In to follow. Follow Untitled Crossing Record, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
PC Game Pass Tease Prompts Death Stranding Speculation
The official PC Games Pass Twitter account changed its profile picture to something that looks an awful lot like Death Stranding's Icelandic American vistas, prompting speculation that the package delivery game would be coming to Game Pass. The account changed its profile to the image above and then tweeted "sometimes...
Gamespot
Pokemon Is Back At McDonald's With More Cards To Collect
Pokemon is back at McDonald's once more, offering Happy Meal customers some themed-goodies. Those that opt for the toy option will get a packet of four Pokemon cards, a coin, and a colorful spin top too. McDonald's no longer features plastic toys in its Happy Meals anymore, so everything included will likely be made of paper or cardboard. Alternatively, there are a couple of Pokemon Essential Handbooks up for groups that dive into the collectable critters, alongside some activities, too.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2, WoW: Dragonflight Release Dates Might Have Just Leaked
Release dates for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may have leaked, if an image that circulated on the WoW subreddit which reportedly showed global release times for a number of Activision Blizzard products is to be believed. The since deleted image appeared to show internal...
