Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

Football: YSU's Charleston suffers setback

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - YSU football coach Doug Phillips is using this time to find depth at every position. He'll need to find it especially at wide receiver after CJ Charleston went down with what appears to be a serious injury. 'We tell our young men its a violent game and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
d9and10sports.com

Report: Kennedy Catholic Boys’ Basketball Coach Madison Steps Down

HERMITAGE, Pa. – Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM is reporting that Kennedy Catholic boys’ basketball coach Ken Madison has stepped down after one season with the program. Greenburg reports that Madison’s job as Dean of Students at the Hermitage, Pa. private school was eliminated. The school...
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

Free back-to-school haircuts for Campbell students

Campbell students have the chance to get a free haircut before they head back to school later this month. The school district is hosting its students' first free back-to-school haircuts event. On Wednesday, August 17th, students can get their hair cut at 430 Struthers Coitsville Road near the Campbell Library.
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Penguin Hoops: Men's team opens conference on road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Youngstown State men's basketball team opens Horizon League play, Thursday, December 1 at Northern Kentucky. The Penguins then play at Wright State, Sunday December 4. After a few weeks of non conference play, their league home opener is Thursday, December 29 against Cleveland State.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 16th

Vindicator file photo / August 17, 1989 | During a reunion of former employees of the Strouss department store 33 years ago, some of the women paged through a scrapbook that was similar to a family album. From left, Peg Conway, 70, of Youngstown; Martha Weyer Cotiaux, 56, of East Hampton, N.Y., and Mary Jarvis Aey, 55, who hosted the event at her Canfield home.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Family and friends held a pancake breakfast and auction to support a Lisbon student and football player that was seriously injured in a car accident. Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident on July 24.
LISBON, OH
ysnlive.com

IRISH GRAB IMPRESSIVE VICTORY

YOUNGSTOWN OH- The Ursuline girls soccer team got the year off on the right foot on Friday by earning an impressive 2-0 win over Perry. Goals for the Irish were scored by Olivia Puhalla and Lilly Scott. Ursuline will return to action on Saturday August 20th as they host Canfield.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Plant exchange set for Saturday in Canfield

Like gardening and plants, and want to get some new plants by trading yours for another person's plants?. Then join the Master Gardener Volunteers at OSU Extension Mahoning and Columbiana County who have a Bring One, Take One: Plant Exchange set for Saturday, August 20. Check-in begins at the OSU...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hanover HealthCare Center in Massillon, Ohio. Clarence was under the care of Traditions Hospice due to a recent illness. Clarence was born May 6, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Clarence “Pete”...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Work on Front Street to be complete just in time for Panerathon 2022

Panerathon 2022 is fast approaching, and with all the construction going on in downtown Youngstown, event organizers needed to come up with alternate routes to avoid that. Now, those maps have been finalized and revealed. JAC Management Group Marketing Director, Phoebe Breckenridge provided 21 News with the maps for both...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

