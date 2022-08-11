Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Football: YSU's Charleston suffers setback
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - YSU football coach Doug Phillips is using this time to find depth at every position. He'll need to find it especially at wide receiver after CJ Charleston went down with what appears to be a serious injury. 'We tell our young men its a violent game and...
WKBN ‘Game of the Week’ set for 22nd season
The 2022 broadcast schedule begins with a week one doubleheader.
d9and10sports.com
Report: Kennedy Catholic Boys’ Basketball Coach Madison Steps Down
HERMITAGE, Pa. – Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM is reporting that Kennedy Catholic boys’ basketball coach Ken Madison has stepped down after one season with the program. Greenburg reports that Madison’s job as Dean of Students at the Hermitage, Pa. private school was eliminated. The school...
WFMJ.com
Free back-to-school haircuts for Campbell students
Campbell students have the chance to get a free haircut before they head back to school later this month. The school district is hosting its students' first free back-to-school haircuts event. On Wednesday, August 17th, students can get their hair cut at 430 Struthers Coitsville Road near the Campbell Library.
WFMJ.com
Penguin Hoops: Men's team opens conference on road
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Youngstown State men's basketball team opens Horizon League play, Thursday, December 1 at Northern Kentucky. The Penguins then play at Wright State, Sunday December 4. After a few weeks of non conference play, their league home opener is Thursday, December 29 against Cleveland State.
Youngstown native creates YSU scholarship in his name
Ketuan Baldwin established the Ketuan Baldwin Legacy Scholarship as a way to help young African American men further their education in business or STEM.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 16th
Vindicator file photo / August 17, 1989 | During a reunion of former employees of the Strouss department store 33 years ago, some of the women paged through a scrapbook that was similar to a family album. From left, Peg Conway, 70, of Youngstown; Martha Weyer Cotiaux, 56, of East Hampton, N.Y., and Mary Jarvis Aey, 55, who hosted the event at her Canfield home.
Marquee matchup headlines Thursday’s Game of the Week
Two of the top programs collide as Ursuline welcomes Brookfield for a special Thursday meeting to kick off the High School Football Game of the Week season.
WFMJ.com
Sweeney Chevrolet honors Stark State student for performance in Automotive Tech Program
Sweeney Chevrolet in Boardman hosted a brief awards ceremony Tuesday morning to honor Stark State student, Nathan Wire, who earned the Stark State / General Motors leadership award for exemplary performance. Wire received this award for graduating in the top of his class in Stark State's Automotive Technology Program. Sweeney...
Playoff powers to collide on Friday’s Game of the Week
Canfield will battle West Branch in the WKBN Game of the Week on Friday night.
WYTV.com
Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Family and friends held a pancake breakfast and auction to support a Lisbon student and football player that was seriously injured in a car accident. Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident on July 24.
ysnlive.com
IRISH GRAB IMPRESSIVE VICTORY
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The Ursuline girls soccer team got the year off on the right foot on Friday by earning an impressive 2-0 win over Perry. Goals for the Irish were scored by Olivia Puhalla and Lilly Scott. Ursuline will return to action on Saturday August 20th as they host Canfield.
Annual bocce ball tournament in Warren brings the community together
A lot of noise could be heard at Courthouse Square in Warren. The Warren Italian Festival has a historical game that represents culture, comradery, and competition within the Italian community.
Youth football coach among 4 indicted by feds on firearms charge
An East Side man who said he is a coach for a youth football team is one of four men whose indictments were unsealed Monday in federal court on gun charges.
YMCA’s 31st Community Cup Event in Youngstown
The YMCA in Youngstown held their opening ceremony for their Community Cup Event.
Blight remediation project begins in East Liverpool
The city of East Liverpool is starting a new blight remediation project. Officials hope this will continue the city's revitalization.
Toney goes the distance in Top Rank Boxing undercard match on national TV
The fight went the distance, going all six rounds and Toney got rave remarks from the broadcast team during the match
WFMJ.com
Plant exchange set for Saturday in Canfield
Like gardening and plants, and want to get some new plants by trading yours for another person's plants?. Then join the Master Gardener Volunteers at OSU Extension Mahoning and Columbiana County who have a Bring One, Take One: Plant Exchange set for Saturday, August 20. Check-in begins at the OSU...
27 First News
Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Kooder” Williams, Jr., passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hanover HealthCare Center in Massillon, Ohio. Clarence was under the care of Traditions Hospice due to a recent illness. Clarence was born May 6, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to parents Clarence “Pete”...
WFMJ.com
Work on Front Street to be complete just in time for Panerathon 2022
Panerathon 2022 is fast approaching, and with all the construction going on in downtown Youngstown, event organizers needed to come up with alternate routes to avoid that. Now, those maps have been finalized and revealed. JAC Management Group Marketing Director, Phoebe Breckenridge provided 21 News with the maps for both...
