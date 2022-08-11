Read full article on original website
Play That Funky Music: Dayton Funk Festival kicks off this afternoon
DAYTON — Grab your bell-bottoms and put on on your most colorful shirt, It’s time to get funky!. From 1-9 p.m. the Levitt Pavilion will be filled with live entertainment and local food vendors as part of the Dayton Funk Festival. The event is free, no coolers or...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Political Action Committee (PAC) formation meeting for Blanchester school tax at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Blanchester Municipal Building (cafeteria in back). • Blanchester community blood drive 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug....
Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend
FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School Class of ’82 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1982 celebrated the 40th anniversary of their graduation with a get-together at Roosters in Wilmington on Friday, August 5, 2022. The class composite was displayed along with a black cap and gown, orange and black 1982 numbers, and lighted up ’82 numbers. On the tables were vases with the class senior pictures on them. The vases were made by Shelly Conner Williamson.
dayton.com
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
wnewsj.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes 20 beds Saturday in Wilmington
The combined sounds of multiple sanders resembled the sound a swarm of bees makes during a Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Build Day on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. About 30 volunteers showed up to measure, cut, sand, drill and otherwise produce bed components for 20 beds which will be assembled in the recipient kids bedrooms. Work was conducted in assembly line fashion, with various stations performing a piece of the process. The event was sponsored by Doug Little and First Financial Bank which provided its parking lot for space. SHP of Clinton County is an organization that builds and delivers beds to local children who do not have a bed. For more information, visit their Facebook page @SHPClintonCo.
Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival
EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
wnewsj.com
School’s cool as new year set to start at Wilmington schools
Wilmington, Clinton-Massie and Blanchester school districts held open houses Monday leading up to the first day of the school year for students on Wednesday. Shown are students at the open house at Holmes Elementary in Wilmington. Check the News Journal’s Facebook page beginning Wednesday morning to post your kids’ first...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Carnival ride stolen after event in Moraine
"It's a pretty substantial loss if we don't recover it," said Anthony Best with Bluegrass Rides. "This is not just the theft of today, but each day it is on a schedule... It has places to be where people have rented or booked it for their event."
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Networking/resource event upcoming at senior center; E. Dalton Road closing; board of health to meet
Clinton County Community Action will be sponsoring a Networking/Resource Breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave. The purpose of this event is to bring agencies together who provide needed services for the community or are...
dayton.com
Kettering native, Grammy nominee dies after brief illness
Morgan Taylor was a star of ‘kindie rock’ with his Gustafer Yellowgold albums and art. Kettering native musician and cartoonist Morgan Taylor, known for his kid-centric art and music creations, has died following a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a GoFundMe created in his honor.
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
momswhothink.com
Halloween at Kings Island: What to Expect
Halloween at Kings Island: What to Expect
Volunteer event to honor Clark County Deputy Yates
On Monday, August 29, people will meet at Central Christian Church at 1504 Villa Road to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees. According to a release, the goal is to pack 1,000 meals for each of Deputy Yates' 15 years of service.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington’s Murphy tops SBAAC girls golf field
GOSHEN — Wilmington’s Katie Murphy was the medalist Monday in the SBAAC girls golf outing at Deer Track Golf Course. Murphy shot a 49 to top the field and cut two strokes off Julia Allgeyer’s SBAAC lead, 192 to 199. Wilmington was third as a team. “Katie...
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Wilmington school board sets next meeting; CCCAP meeting upcoming
A graduation ceremony honoring the newest graduates of the You-Turn Recovery Drug Court Docket will be held 7 p.m. Friday, August 19 at the Dove Church, 1499 Rombach Avenue in Wilmington. Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck and the You-Turn Recovery Treatment Team cordially invite the public to the ceremony....
SICSA working to find animals forever homes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
