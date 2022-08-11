ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wnewsj.com

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Political Action Committee (PAC) formation meeting for Blanchester school tax at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, Blanchester Municipal Building (cafeteria in back). • Blanchester community blood drive 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug....
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend

FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton.com

Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington High School Class of ’82 reunites

The Wilmington High School Class of 1982 celebrated the 40th anniversary of their graduation with a get-together at Roosters in Wilmington on Friday, August 5, 2022. The class composite was displayed along with a black cap and gown, orange and black 1982 numbers, and lighted up ’82 numbers. On the tables were vases with the class senior pictures on them. The vases were made by Shelly Conner Williamson.
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube

A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
wnewsj.com

Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes 20 beds Saturday in Wilmington

The combined sounds of multiple sanders resembled the sound a swarm of bees makes during a Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Build Day on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. About 30 volunteers showed up to measure, cut, sand, drill and otherwise produce bed components for 20 beds which will be assembled in the recipient kids bedrooms. Work was conducted in assembly line fashion, with various stations performing a piece of the process. The event was sponsored by Doug Little and First Financial Bank which provided its parking lot for space. SHP of Clinton County is an organization that builds and delivers beds to local children who do not have a bed. For more information, visit their Facebook page @SHPClintonCo.
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival

EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

School’s cool as new year set to start at Wilmington schools

Wilmington, Clinton-Massie and Blanchester school districts held open houses Monday leading up to the first day of the school year for students on Wednesday. Shown are students at the open house at Holmes Elementary in Wilmington. Check the News Journal’s Facebook page beginning Wednesday morning to post your kids’ first...
WILMINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Carnival ride stolen after event in Moraine

"It's a pretty substantial loss if we don't recover it," said Anthony Best with Bluegrass Rides. "This is not just the theft of today, but each day it is on a schedule... It has places to be where people have rented or booked it for their event."
MORAINE, OH
dayton.com

Kettering native, Grammy nominee dies after brief illness

Morgan Taylor was a star of ‘kindie rock’ with his Gustafer Yellowgold albums and art. Kettering native musician and cartoonist Morgan Taylor, known for his kid-centric art and music creations, has died following a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a GoFundMe created in his honor.
KETTERING, OH
momswhothink.com

Halloween at Kings Island: What to Expect

MASON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington’s Murphy tops SBAAC girls golf field

GOSHEN — Wilmington’s Katie Murphy was the medalist Monday in the SBAAC girls golf outing at Deer Track Golf Course. Murphy shot a 49 to top the field and cut two strokes off Julia Allgeyer’s SBAAC lead, 192 to 199. Wilmington was third as a team. “Katie...
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

SICSA working to find animals forever homes

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH

