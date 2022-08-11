Saguache County Sheriff’s Office launches new app

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is excited to announce the launch of its new phone app.

The app is free and allows users to submit tips, search records and more. Users can also look up information on inmates or sex offenders residing within the county.

The Sheriff’s Office says the app “will offer a lot more opportunities to help the community with us.”

The Sheriff’s Office says you can go to Google Play or the App Store to download it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.