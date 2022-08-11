ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency to address jail staffing shortages

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ebn2G_0hDYb4tT00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a State of Emergency to address critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency empowers the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel sufficient to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.

During the 2022 Legislative Session, Gov. Justice directed representatives from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (HLS) and Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) to engage with a bipartisan group of legislators in order to sponsor a billthat would have afforded a $10,000 locality pay adjustment for Correctional Officers across the state where locality pay is necessary for maintaining critical missions of safety and security and to preserve the DCR’s ability to recruit and retain employees in a competitive manner.

Unfortunately, that bill was stalled in the House of Delegates, and despite being voted out of the House Finance Committee, the full House never got the opportunity to vote on the bill.

“I was disappointed by the lack of action on this bill during the legislative session,” Gov. Justice said. “Of course, we will continue to work with all stakeholders moving forward to perfect the legislation, get it reintroduced, and, ultimately, get it across the finish line, but we need to do something to address the staffing shortages in our jails right now. These are critical positions and if numbers continue to dip, failure to act could become a safety concern. That’s why I’m taking action and calling this State of Emergency now.”

Locality pay is especially needed in the Eastern Panhandle, where Correctional Officers are able to make substantially more money working as Correctional Officers in Maryland, Virginia, or Pennsylvania. An entry level correctional officer in WV is currently starting at $33,214. That comparable entry level officer is starting at $34,380 in Virginia, $37,630 in Ohio, $40,270, in Pennsylvania, and $43,370 in Maryland. A noncompetitive starting salary coupled with the higher average cost of living in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia makes recruiting to these positions extremely difficult.

Currently, the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Hampshire County has a vacancy rate of 64%. Similarly, the Vicki V. Douglas Juvenile Center in Berkeley County has a vacancy rate of 61%.

These vacancies in the Eastern Panhandle region are overwhelming for the DCR in many aspects. The DCR has been forced to assign non-uniformed support staff to fill mandatory posts to ensure shift minimums are met. While non-uniformed staff are filling these security posts, their duties and responsibilities are delayed or delegated, which leads to delays in programming and services. Additionally, the DCR has also been forced to assign massive amounts of mandatory overtime, along with assigning Correctional Officers from other facilities to be temporarily assigned to the affected facilities to cover required shift staffing minimums. This requires DCR to pay per diem and travel expenses out of budgets that are already stretched thin. Along with budgetary strain, the human factor of Correctional Officers having to work seemingly endless overtime, spending assigned time away from family or their immediate support system, adds additional burden and strain to an employee’s home life. These combining factors contribute to burnout and in return cause additional vacancies in other facilities.

Comments / 14

Petunia Luna
5d ago

We always need more tax money to pay for-profit corporate prisons. But there is never any for training programs, kids activities like after school programs or summer camps. But always more for for-profit corporate prisons, and of course, for the fossil fuel corporations, like Justice's. He even gave away all of our state parks to privatization. A real man of the people, opps, I mean corporations.

Reply(2)
6
Jeff Sandlin
5d ago

Maybe they should not put people in Jail for Misdemeanor Charges Such as Speeding,simple possession,Driving Charges and so many more that house people for Simple Charges that they are not have went to court!

Reply
3
Doug EEE
5d ago

Incarceration of NONVIOLENT DRUG OFFENDERS isn't the answer to our country's drug problems. We have been trying this approach for 50 years and things continue to get worse. We should look at countries like Portugal that have had success in their country's drug problems. Privately owned prisons should be abolished immediately

Reply
3
Related
Lootpress

Capito Makes Stops in Kanawha, Braxton Counties

KANAWHA/BRAXTON COUNTIES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today traveled to Kanawha and Braxton counties where she met with higher-education leaders and visited a local food bank. First, Senator Capito visited the University of Charleston (UC) where she met with President Marty Roth and Vice President...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor says Voters shouldn’t decide abortion law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scoffed Monday at a suggestion by Democratic lawmakers to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The Republican governor said the state’s abortion law falls under the scrutiny of the Legislature and the attorney general. During a legislative special session […]
POLITICS
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Join Colleagues in Pressing ONDCP on Grant Assistance for High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Yesterday, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), along with Senators Mark Warner (D-Va.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), sent a letter to Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), pressing for additional assistance to combat drug-trafficking in the Appalachian region.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley County, WV
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Charleston, WV
State
Maryland State
County
Berkeley County, WV
Local
Virginia Government
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
City
Justice, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
WBOY 12 News

Judge says plea deal was ‘strikingly deficient’ for couple arrested in West Virginia after trying to sell nuclear secrets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty in February […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers want to have voters decide abortion law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Democrats want voters to be able to decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The call comes after residents in Kansas, another state with a GOP-controlled Legislature, rejected a ballot measure earlier this month that would have allowed lawmakers to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright. […]
POLITICS
Lootpress

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to flooding

Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to excessive rainfall that occurred overnight on Monday, August 15, 2022, which caused significant flooding that damaged over 100 homes, bridges, and roads throughout the counties. The storm also resulted in downed trees, power outages, and disruption to potable water systems. Over 20 people had to be rescued from their homes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Trending on Reddit

'Parents are very outraged': Virginia Gov. Youngkin's new 9-member BOE to meet this week - he fired a number of former members, extraordinary

This is the lady who pitched a shitfit when her son didn't get into TJ, right? > "Most parents realize that the Constitution of the United States grants them certain rights. The First Amendment, no compelled speech. And so, I think there should be a boundary between what sexual content schools are able to give." ...welp, looks like reading comprehension is not her strong suit. That ain't what the First is about and the Constitution doesn't even mention education.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
natureworldnews.com

Raging Flood Inundates Towns in West Virginia; State of Emergency Declared

Flood due to heavy rain once again submerged several towns in West Virginia from Sunday evening to Monday morning, August 14 to August 15. While there were no immediate reports of casualties, the floodwaters affected around hundreds of homes in at least two counties. Furthermore, it also damaged or destroyed...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
REAL ESTATE
virginialegacy.com

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

(VM) – Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Facilities#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#The State Of Emergency#Dcr#The House Of Delegates#House
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Announces Completion of $25 Million Upgrade to Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today the completion of a $25 million upgrade to its Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant in Charleston. The treatment plant, which serves approximately 85,000 customers in parts of Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan, Lincoln, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Roane, Jackson, and Mason counties, now provides ultra-violet (UV) disinfection and utilizes sodium hypochlorite in lieu of gaseous chlorine.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Structuring Financial Transactions

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man pleaded guilty today to structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements. According to court documents and statements made in court, Gary McComas, 26, of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted that he obtained multiple money orders in the Huntington, West Virginia area to help an individual in California evade financial reporting requirements. Federal law requires financial institutions to report certain information to the Department of the Treasury whenever a person exchanges cash for a money order in the amount of $3,000 in one transaction or a series of transactions. On June 28, 2018, McComas obtained six money orders, each for $500, from three different Huntington businesses for the purpose of evading financial reporting requirements. McComas further admitted to conducting approximately 200 money order transactions totaling $99,400 in and around Huntington for the same purpose between June 28, 2018, and January 13, 2019.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

2023 State Historic Preservation Annual Work Program Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) announces the proposed Annual Work Program for the 2022-2023 Historic Preservation Program is now available for review and comment. The work program describes the activities and programs the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will undertake as part of its continuing efforts to assist communities and residents of the state in preserving the physical evidence of our history.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Drive High, Get a DUI. Drug-Impaired Driving is Illegal and Deadly.

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Leading to and including Labor Day weekend, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and West Virginia law enforcement agencies for the annual If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI high visibility enforcement mobilization. From August 17 through September 5, law enforcement agencies across West Virginia will be emphasizing dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities to take drug-impaired drivers off the road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jails under a state of emergency

WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
POLITICS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy