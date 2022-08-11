Read full article on original website
EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November
EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
PC Game Pass Tease Prompts Death Stranding Speculation
The official PC Games Pass Twitter account changed its profile picture to something that looks an awful lot like Death Stranding's Icelandic American vistas, prompting speculation that the package delivery game would be coming to Game Pass. The account changed its profile to the image above and then tweeted "sometimes...
Overwatch 2 Will Launch With Cross-Progression, Here's How To Make Sure Your Account Is Ready
After years of fans longing for a way to merge their Overwatch profiles across various consoles, Blizzard is finally adding cross-progression to the popular first-person hero shooter. With the addition of this feature, players will gain access to all their in-game cosmetics and statistics regardless of what platform they are playing on. The merge will officially go into effect on October 4--the same day Overwatch 2 launches--though those looking to take advantage of cross-progression can enable the feature starting today.
Astro's Playroom Devs Team Asobi Says Its Next Project Is Its "Biggest To Date"
In a new interview, Astro's Playroom developer Team Asobi said that it's next title will be its "biggest to date." Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Team Asobi's creative and studio director Nicolas Doucet said that the team's as-of-yet unnamed project will be a full-blown commercial title, but didn't go into any details about what it might be like apart from that. Though with the team's previous focus on unique hardware features working in tandem with gameplay mechanics, it's likely we'll see something similar with the next project.
QuakeCon 2022 Sales Are Live With Deals On Great Bethesda Games
QuakeCon 2022 kicks off on August 18, but ahead of the event, you’ll find tons of great Bethesda games available with steep discounts. PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC are all represented in the savings, with hit games like Deathloop, Fallout 4, and plenty of retro hits on sale for low prices. Below you’ll find a breakout of some of the best deals.
Final Fantasy XIV Director Wants To Make "One More MMORPG From Scratch" Before He Dies
Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida wants to make one more MMORPG "from scratch" before he dies. "I am a game designer, so I always have several ideas for games," Yoshida said in a recent interview with Inverse. "I can't talk about them here, but I think that goes for any game designer. I am the kind of person who's happy as long as they can make games, so while there isn't anything in particular, I occasionally think that I would like to make one more MMORPG title, from scratch, before I die."
Pokemon Unite: Basics Of Boost Emblems
Pokemon Unite had its one-year anniversary a few weeks ago and featured celebratory login rewards, new commemorative skins, discounts, anniversary missions, and bonuses for players returning after a long enough hiatus. Glaceon alongside Buzzwole released, and Tyranitar is approaching soon. The game has not slowed down with new content released each month from its initial release.
PUBG Servers Going Down For 8 Hours Tomorrow Ahead Of Assassin's Creed Update
PUBG: Battleground will be going under maintenance for a total eight hours tomorrow, August 17. The server downtime will start from August 17, 9 PM PT / midnight ET, and as mentioned in the tweet announcing the server maintenance, once it is complete, update 19.1 will be available on live servers. Though patch notes for update 19.1 were released last week, which will bring in a new weapon, vehicle, and the Assassin's Creed collaboration.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates, Early Access, And Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, rebooting the title in 2022 and reuniting players with the series' iconic characters from Task Force 141. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with the game before launch. Modern Warfare 2 MP beta...
Wave Race 64 Joins Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Catalog This Week
The next N64 title to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online free game catalog has been revealed. Wave Race 64, which was originally released all the way back in 1996, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription offering from this Friday, August 19. Below is...
Diablo Immortal Will Soon Have 4 Limited-Time Events Happening All At Once
Diablo Immortal's next "mini-update" is set to introduce a slew of limited-time events into Blizzard's free-to-play mobile game, but it may be changes to multiplayer requirements for high-difficulty dungeons that will interest players the most. Headlining the new update, which goes live August 17, is the new Fractured Plane limited-time...
Xbox Game Pass Titles For Second Half Of August 2022 Include Four Day-One New Releases
The next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have been announced, the the list includes one title launching today, August 16, and four additional day-one new releases by the end of the month. Eight titles in all are headed to Game Pass before the month is out, barring any additional surprises.
Explore And Command An Army Of Wyverns In Upcoming Strategy Game Call Of Dragons
Farlight Games, the publisher behind Dislyte, has announced a new medieval fantasy RTS mobile game: Call of Dragons. In Call of Dragons, players will lead an army of wyverns and dragons across what Farlight refers to as a "massive, infinitely zoomable battlefield." Along with real-time strategy mechanics, players will also...
Disney And Marvel Games Showcase - What To Expect | GameSpot News
Disney's D23 expo kicks off in September, and this year there'll be a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr., and livestreamed through its social channels. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game. Described as a Marvel ensemble game, the game was officially confirmed in October last year and development is being led by Uncharted writer and director Amy Hennig. Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed to next year and the Firaxis-developed tactical turn-based RPG will now release before the end of Take-Two's fiscal year, which concludes on March 2023.
Untitled Crossing Record
Untitled Crossing Record
New Lord Of The Rings Game Coming From Private Division And Weta Workshop
Private Division has announced that it will be publishing a game set in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth universe developed by the Weta Workshop, a company best known for their VFX and prop work in the cinematic adaptations of both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed...
The Xbox Store Is Hosting Multiple Big Sales Right Now
Several new sales are now live on the Xbox Store, making it easy to save on hit titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. A bunch of older games are discounted too, including Rayman Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Elder Scrolls Online. If you’ve missed out...
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2, WoW: Dragonflight Release Dates Might Have Just Leaked
Release dates for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may have leaked, if an image that circulated on the WoW subreddit which reportedly showed global release times for a number of Activision Blizzard products is to be believed. The since deleted image appeared to show internal...
Fortnite Dragon Ball Challenges: All Quests, Rewards, And Guides
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super have officially crossed over for one of the video game's biggest collaborations in its nearly five-year history. The event is packed with new things to see and do. You can visit several Dragon Ball maps in Creative mode, find new weapons and items around the island in battle royale, purchase one of four new character skins, and more. For most people, the big draw is going to be the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed Quests, or likely better known simply as the Fortnite Dragon Ball challenges. There's a ton already in the game with many more to come over the course of the two-week event. Here's all you need to know about these new Dragon Ball challenges in Fortnite.
The Perfect Garden
Sign In to follow. Follow The Perfect Garden, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
