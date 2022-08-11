ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

‘She didn’t stand a chance’: Witness recounts moments before, after Richmond police officer’s shooting

By Matt Adams
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOO0e_0hDYatLi00

RICHMOND, Ind. – Michelle Partin will never forget it.

She remembers the traffic stop. A man pulling a gun. The sound of gunfire.

That man, police said, was Phillip M. Lee, the suspect accused of shooting Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton.

What we know about suspect in Richmond officer shooting: A look at his nearly 30-year criminal history

Partin described herself as Lee’s neighbor. She noticed a large police presence near her home Wednesday night and took a peek outside. From her doorway, she saw Lee pull a gun.

“The officer that was shot had a K9 unit,” Partin said. “As she tried to approach him to let the dog do its job, he just pulled the gun and fired. Whatever that dog was gonna find, he did not want it to find.”

Lee didn’t appear to be frightened in the least, she said.

“You could just see it all over his face. He was not afraid to get shot, he was not afraid to be wounded and survive. He just wasn’t… he wasn’t afraid of anything. That’s the scariest part,” she said.

When it was over, both the officer and the suspect had been shot. Burton was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Dayton facility. Lee was transported to a Richmond hospital.

It’s unclear how many times Burton and Lee were shot.

According to Partin, the area where it happened is “not the greatest neighborhood.” Still, violent crime isn’t common.

“It’s more drug use and stand in the middle of the road and do stupid stuff,” she said.

“That kind of violence is definitely devastating. There’s tons of kids at that house, tons of kids at this house, my daughter upstairs. We’re good people, we try to work together and protect each other, but then we get guys like this,” she said of Lee.

Burton’s shooting happened in the blink of an eye.

“She didn’t stand a chance. It was a split second. Bam, it’s over,” Partin said, adding that the officer didn’t have any time to react.

“You heard the gunfire from him, pop, then there was a slight pause, then there was pop, pop, pop, pop, where RPD returned fire in that direction. Which happens to be my yard,” Partin said.

“[Police] obviously took [Lee] down, they took him down quick. Got it over with,” she said. “He wasn’t going to hurt nobody else. He was taken off the streets. And that’s exactly what we need.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Police: 14-year-old male shot in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Richmond Hospital#Violent Crime#K9
Fox 19

Parents located after child found walking alone in Lockland

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland officers said the parents of a girl who was found walking alone have been located. Officers said the child was walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments. About an hour after asking for the public’s help to identify the...
LOCKLAND, OH
WTHR

Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'

RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
RICHMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Indiana cop

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday filed two attempted murder charges and four other counts against a man accused of shooting an eastern Indiana police officer in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office also has charged Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, with three drug possession counts for methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. A judge set Lee’s bond at $1 million. Richmond police Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following Wednesday’s shooting. Richmond police Chief Michael Britt said Burton was in “extremely critical” condition and has not regained consciousness. Britt told WTHR-TV that Burton was back on a ventilator after breathing on her own Thursday night. Lee’s moped was stopped by officers and Burton was called in to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics. The stop was being recorded on video by another officer.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"

(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
DAYTON, OH
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy