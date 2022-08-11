Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
Yardbarker
Braves receive a boatload of positive injury news ahead of Mets series
Who knows how this upcoming series with the Mets will go, but no matter the result, the Braves will at least be a much healthier team this week than they were last week. First and foremost, Mike Soroka is set to begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday in High-A Rome.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds, pick – 8/15/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Carlos Carrasco goes to the mound for the Mets, while Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves. Carlos Carrasco had a 4.85 ERA for the season at...
3 Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three St. Louis Cardinals players are the ones most likely to be gone from the roster by September 1. The St. Louis Cardinals don’t plan to settle for a wild card spot. They have their eye on the National League Central prize. Unfortunately, not everyone will remain with...
3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead
Any MLB fan outside of Atlanta could easily forget the Braves were the 2021 World Series champions. One of the league’s best players, Ronald Acuña Jr., was not even present in the Braves’ run because of a knee injury. Surprising the baseball world and going back-to-back as World Series champions should be enough to immortalize […] The post 3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
NFL・
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees
The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a season to remember. The MLB slugger is on pace to have one of the greatest hitting seasons in recent league history. He's already slugged more than 40 home runs and driven in 100 runs. Judge, who is set to become a...
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
Yardbarker
In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
NBA・
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Padres switch Tatis bobblehead giveaway to Soto shirt night
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have replaced a planned Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead night with a Juan Soto T-shirt giveaway after the superstar shortstop was banned 80 games Friday following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis, a 23-year-old sensation and one of the brightest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was on the cusp of returning to the Padres from a broken wrist that had sidelined him all season. He was on track to rejoin the team well before the Sept. 7 bobblehead night — until the positive test. Instead, the Padres will offer fans shirts in the club’s City Connect color scheme with Soto’s name and No. 22 on the back before they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team announced the change Tuesday. Soto, also 23 and one of baseball’s most well-known young faces, was acquired from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deadline deal Aug. 2.
Yardbarker
Ravens Cutting RB Corey Clement & DB Robert Jackson
Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season. The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned...
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
AthlonSports.com
Jacksonville Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Monday
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The AFC South franchise has reportedly cut third-year NFL quarterback Jake Luton. Luton, a former sixth-round pick out of Oregon State, had been battling for the team's backup quarterback role behind Trevor Lawrence. It appears...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."
The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
Yardbarker
Will Dejounte Murray's summer shenanigans continue into NBA season?
Dejounte Murray likes to bop guys on the head. Guys who are lesser basketball players than he is, specifically. When he goes up against such amateurs, as an All-Star professional, in Pro-Am games that happen during the basketball desert of August, he waits while he plays. What he is waiting for is a moment of such profound advantage that he can use it to take the ball in his hands and demonstrate, with a bop to the head, how out of position or athletically behind him his less physically gifted opponents are.
NBA・
Yardbarker
LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram
View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
Braves score three in ninth to complete sweep of Marlins
Michael Harris II homered and Vaughn Grissom scored from second on an infield single as the Atlanta Braves scored all
Comments / 0