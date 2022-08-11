ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead

Any MLB fan outside of Atlanta could easily forget the Braves were the 2021 World Series champions. One of the league’s best players, Ronald Acuña Jr., was not even present in the Braves’ run because of a knee injury. Surprising the baseball world and going back-to-back as World Series champions should be enough to immortalize […] The post 3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees

The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Steve Cohen
Jacob Degrom
Buster Olney
Freddie Freeman
Carlos Correa
Alex Anthopoulos
Greg Maddux
John Smoltz
Tom Glavine
Yardbarker

In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year

Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Padres switch Tatis bobblehead giveaway to Soto shirt night

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have replaced a planned Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead night with a Juan Soto T-shirt giveaway after the superstar shortstop was banned 80 games Friday following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis, a 23-year-old sensation and one of the brightest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was on the cusp of returning to the Padres from a broken wrist that had sidelined him all season. He was on track to rejoin the team well before the Sept. 7 bobblehead night — until the positive test. Instead, the Padres will offer fans shirts in the club’s City Connect color scheme with Soto’s name and No. 22 on the back before they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team announced the change Tuesday. Soto, also 23 and one of baseball’s most well-known young faces, was acquired from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deadline deal Aug. 2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Ravens Cutting RB Corey Clement & DB Robert Jackson

Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season. The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned...
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Jacksonville Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The AFC South franchise has reportedly cut third-year NFL quarterback Jake Luton. Luton, a former sixth-round pick out of Oregon State, had been battling for the team's backup quarterback role behind Trevor Lawrence. It appears...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."

The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Will Dejounte Murray's summer shenanigans continue into NBA season?

Dejounte Murray likes to bop guys on the head. Guys who are lesser basketball players than he is, specifically. When he goes up against such amateurs, as an All-Star professional, in Pro-Am games that happen during the basketball desert of August, he waits while he plays. What he is waiting for is a moment of such profound advantage that he can use it to take the ball in his hands and demonstrate, with a bop to the head, how out of position or athletically behind him his less physically gifted opponents are.
NBA
Yardbarker

LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram

View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
CLEVELAND, OH

