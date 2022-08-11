ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing police officers participate in annual Thin Blue Shoreline Ride

By Larry Wallace
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388n5I_0hDYafEm00

Three Lansing Police Department officers are participating in a statewide event to help raise money for a cause that they said hits close to home.

“A lot of us got gyms in our basements and try and train over the winter, and we try and get practice rides in together,” said Lt. Sean Mills with the Lansing Police Department.

Mills said it typically takes months of training to prepare for the Thin Blue Shoreline Ride. It’s A 392 mile, 4-day bike ride that officers from all across the state participate in to raise money for fallen officers’ families.

“The idea is to raise as much as we possibly can, so we can be able to donate to a couple different organizations that help these families, so those officers will never be forgotten,” Mills said.

The bike ride started in 2018, and if you want to find out more information on how you can donate, click here .

