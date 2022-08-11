Read full article on original website
Oklahoma County officials announce three-pronged program to increase school safety
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced a three-pronged program to increase school safety. The office partnered with local police departments to unify as one team. Part of the initiative brought law enforcement to Choctaw High School on Tuesday, where tactical teams, police officers and sheriff’s deputies memorized the ins and outs of the school in case of an emergency.
Oklahoma City voters to decide whether to send $955 million to school district
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City voters will decide whether to send nearly a billion dollars to the school district. The school board approved the bond on Monday for the Nov. 8 ballot. The bond approved by the board is now moving one step closer to becoming reality. Oklahoma City...
Oklahoma church hosts block party to help parents, students before school
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma church hosted a block party to help parents and students get set before school. Many Oklahoma students went back to school this past week. For those who get some extra time, the starting line is almost here. The Immanuel Baptist Church celebrated back to...
OCCC president to be inducted into Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame
OKLAHOMA CITY — The president of Oklahoma City Community College is about to receive a new honor. Dr. Mautra Staley Jones will be one of 11 named into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame. "This honor is particularly special as I want to live my life as...
OKCPS school board expected to finalize details of upcoming bond election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Public Schools leaders are expected to finalize details for an upcoming bond election that would let voters decide on how the district should spend $900 million. Capitol Hill, John Marshall and Taft are just some schools in serious need of upgrades. They would be...
Gov. Stitt hosts ceremonial signing for new opportunity educational for Oklahoma troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill signed into law provides an educational opportunity for Oklahoma state troopers. Senate Bill 338 strips away some barriers to education for Oklahoma law enforcement officers. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the new law that allows Oklahoma state troopers to get required college credits while...
OU Health, United Health Care agree to start processing claims again
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care have reached an agreement to start processing claims again after services were terminated on May 1. Over the weekend, OU Health and United Health Care announced they agreed to go back to when services were terminated. They say all claims between then and now will be retroactively processed as in-network.
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
People near a Chickasha warehouse filled with hand sanitizer want safety assurance
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The people who live near a Chickasha warehouse filled with hand sanitizer want more assurance their community is safe. The warehouse and another facility burned earlier this month. A mile from the facility that burned, there are boxes of hand sanitizers stacked high on a property.
City council revises implementation plan for MAPS 4 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The city council has revised its implementation plan for MAPS 4 in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, council members learned the estimated revenue from the MAPS 4 temporary sales tax will be $100 million higher, at almost $1.1 billion. KOCO 5 was told it’s because of a strong sales tax revenue.
Seminole County impacted by statewide need for ambulance, EMS staff
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Seminole County has been impacted by the statewide need for more ambulance and EMS staff. Fielding Lucas, the Seminole fire chief, explained why that need is urgent. He said there are times when he doesn’t have enough ambulances and paramedics to handle emergency calls, and that can come with some deadly consequences.
Law enforcement involved in tense situations over weekend in central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are expected to release more details after a tense few days for law enforcement in central Oklahoma. A woman shot a Grady County deputy responding to a welfare check on Friday. Then, on Saturday, a man held a woman and a child hostage in Oklahoma City.
OU Health, United Health Care come to agreement after terminating some services
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care finally came to a resolution after terminating some services. The two organizations have been going back and forth on their contract since last fall. This heavily impacted hospital and clinic facility services. UHC has agreed to process out-of-network claims that...
Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
Lee Roy Smith, R.W. McQuarters among latest to be inducted into Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some of the best athletes in the state were inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. KOCO 5 Sports Director Bryan Keating was at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in OKC where six people were honored. Watch the video player above for the...
Agency called to help investigate fire involving hand sanitizer in Oklahoma
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency has been called in to help investigate fires that involved massive amounts of hand sanitizer in Oklahoma. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order to a man in Grady County to stop receiving, transporting and storing hand sanitizer. They said he was doing it wrong.
Norman leaders seek solution for multi-million-dollar affordable housing
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman leaders are back to the drawing board to come up with a multi-million-dollar affordable housing solution. One week ago, the city council rejected a proposal. The Norman Housing Authority is meeting with city council on Tuesday night to clear the air on any questions about low-income housing.
Notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
Police investigate after gunshot victim transported by friends to hospital in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was transported by friends to a hospital in Oklahoma City. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call about a gunshot victim at OU Med in Oklahoma City. The victim was transported to OU Med in an unknown car by friends.
