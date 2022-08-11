ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma County officials announce three-pronged program to increase school safety

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced a three-pronged program to increase school safety. The office partnered with local police departments to unify as one team. Part of the initiative brought law enforcement to Choctaw High School on Tuesday, where tactical teams, police officers and sheriff’s deputies memorized the ins and outs of the school in case of an emergency.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OU Health, United Health Care agree to start processing claims again

OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care have reached an agreement to start processing claims again after services were terminated on May 1. Over the weekend, OU Health and United Health Care announced they agreed to go back to when services were terminated. They say all claims between then and now will be retroactively processed as in-network.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

City council revises implementation plan for MAPS 4 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The city council has revised its implementation plan for MAPS 4 in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, council members learned the estimated revenue from the MAPS 4 temporary sales tax will be $100 million higher, at almost $1.1 billion. KOCO 5 was told it’s because of a strong sales tax revenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Seminole County impacted by statewide need for ambulance, EMS staff

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Seminole County has been impacted by the statewide need for more ambulance and EMS staff. Fielding Lucas, the Seminole fire chief, explained why that need is urgent. He said there are times when he doesn’t have enough ambulances and paramedics to handle emergency calls, and that can come with some deadly consequences.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Agency called to help investigate fire involving hand sanitizer in Oklahoma

CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency has been called in to help investigate fires that involved massive amounts of hand sanitizer in Oklahoma. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order to a man in Grady County to stop receiving, transporting and storing hand sanitizer. They said he was doing it wrong.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Norman leaders seek solution for multi-million-dollar affordable housing

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman leaders are back to the drawing board to come up with a multi-million-dollar affordable housing solution. One week ago, the city council rejected a proposal. The Norman Housing Authority is meeting with city council on Tuesday night to clear the air on any questions about low-income housing.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.

