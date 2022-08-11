Read full article on original website
Saginaw man accused of barging into apartment, shooting sleeping man in his face pleads as charged
SAGINAW, MI — With his trial a week away, a Saginaw man accused of barging into an apartment and shooting a sleeping man in his face opted to accept a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. As a result, he is facing at least 25 years in prison.
Detroit police officer enters plea in traffic death of well-known attorney
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit police officer who prosecutors say disregarded a red light, causing a crash that killed a well-known attorney, has pleaded no contest to a secondary charge. Teaira Iris Funderburg, 31, pleaded no contest Monday, Aug. 15 to willful neglect of duty and is expected to be...
Decision on whether to charge MSP trooper caught on video punching Saginaw man still in limbo
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a Michigan State Police trooper was recorded repeatedly punching a Saginaw man in his face during a traffic stop-turned-arrest, it remains unclear if the trooper will face criminal charges. While the trooper remains on suspension, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office tasked with deciding whether...
Flint murder suspect awaits judge’s decision on bond
FLINT, MI – A Flint woman charged in the fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old man in December 2020 may have a chance to be released on bond. Jamanda Danette Ross, 33, is charged with open murder in connection with the Dec. 2, 2020, murder of Curtis Flowers of Flint.
Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom
MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
Aubree’s celebrates 50 years as family-friendly staple
YPSILANTI, MI -- In the past 50 years, Aubree’s Pizzeria & Grill in Depot Town has made a name for itself and transformed from being a dangerous restaurant with boarded up windows to a family-friendly staple in Ypsilanti. The pizzeria and grill started in 1972 when its founders, Bill...
UM-Flint police investigating ‘suspicious item’ on campus
FLINT, MI – University of Michigan-Flint police are investigating a suspicious item found at Northbank Center on the university’s campus in Flint, according to a statement released by the university to students and faculty. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate the item, which...
Father who threatened school over mask mandates sentenced to probation
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – A man who pleaded guilty to two lesser misdemeanor charges after being accused of making threats of violence against Whitmore Lake Public Schools has been sentenced to probation and community service. Washtenaw County District Judge Anna Frushour sentenced Brian Scott Soules to one year of...
17-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing death at Belle Isle
DETROIT -- Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man and have a 17-year-old suspect in custody in connection with the incident, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers were dispatched to Belle Isle Friday night after Hamtramck Police contacted MSP regarding the stabbing. Hamtramck Police say the 17-year-old suspect...
Flint police investigate city’s 25th homicide of 2022
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a homicide from early Sunday, Aug. 14. Police responded to the 4000 block of Frazer Street about 8:20 a.m. Sunday following reports of a shooting, according to a Monday, Aug. 15, news release.
Ann Arbor man angry at limo parked in front of house fires gun into the air
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man angry at a limo parked in front of his home faces felony charges after drunkenly firing off a handgun to get the limo to leave, police say. Police were called just after midnight Sunday, Aug. 14, to a home in the 400 block of W. Washington Street for a reported felonious assault that had just occurred, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Flint’s southeast side
FLINT, MI – A 24-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting on Flint’s southeast side. About 1:17 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, Flint police were called to the 2400 block of Trout Drive following reports of a shooting. Police found a 24-year-old man had been shot. The...
Michigan man allegedly fired shots at officers during chase in stolen vehicle
DETROIT – A man who was pulled over in Detroit for improper plates is facing felony charges after allegedly fleeing from police officers and shooting at them, officials announced. Sahr Richardson, 21, of Redford, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and other felonies in...
Man in custody, woman safe after going missing: Burton police
BURTON, MI — A man is in custody and a woman has been found after authorities said she was missing and endangered Sunday, Aug. 14. Burton police on Sunday asked the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who they said was missing and may have been in danger.
Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills
FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks in some parts of southeast Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” said the Great Lakes...
Saginaw man shot on city’s East Side over weekend
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man was hospitalized over the weekend for a gunshot wound. About 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, a 36-year-old man went to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. The man said he was shot while seated in his vehicle, but would not give additional details to police, such as where the shooting occurred or who shot him, Vetter said.
‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ hits Michigan stages with stops planned in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo
In celebration of the 25th anniversary edition of Mitch Albom’s best-selling book “Tuesdays with Morrie,” Michigan’s Water Works Theatre Company is bringing the theatrical adaptation to stages across the state. The play — which tells the story of Albom and his former sociology professor Morrie Schwartz,...
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
Have some old-fashioned fun as the Midland County Fair returns
MIDLAND, MI - August is the time for county fairs here in mid-Michigan. The Bay County Fair just wrapped up last week - now it’s Midland County’s turn to have some late summer fun. The Midland County Fair kicked off on Aug. 14 and it will continue until...
