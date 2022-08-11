SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man was hospitalized over the weekend for a gunshot wound. About 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, a 36-year-old man went to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. The man said he was shot while seated in his vehicle, but would not give additional details to police, such as where the shooting occurred or who shot him, Vetter said.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO