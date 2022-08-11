ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

MLive

UM-Flint police investigating ‘suspicious item’ on campus

FLINT, MI – University of Michigan-Flint police are investigating a suspicious item found at Northbank Center on the university’s campus in Flint, according to a statement released by the university to students and faculty. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate the item, which...
FLINT, MI
MLive

17-year-old arrested in connection with stabbing death at Belle Isle

DETROIT -- Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man and have a 17-year-old suspect in custody in connection with the incident, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers were dispatched to Belle Isle Friday night after Hamtramck Police contacted MSP regarding the stabbing. Hamtramck Police say the 17-year-old suspect...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor man angry at limo parked in front of house fires gun into the air

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man angry at a limo parked in front of his home faces felony charges after drunkenly firing off a handgun to get the limo to leave, police say. Police were called just after midnight Sunday, Aug. 14, to a home in the 400 block of W. Washington Street for a reported felonious assault that had just occurred, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Voters won’t decide whether they want Flint Township renamed as Oak Hills

FLINT TWP., MI -- Voters won’t be asked to weigh in on changing their collective Flint Township identity in the November election. The township Board of Trustees voted 4-2 on Monday, Aug. 15, against a resolution to place a non-binding question on the fall ballot that would have asked voters if they support changing the township’s name to Oak Hills.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man shot on city’s East Side over weekend

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man was hospitalized over the weekend for a gunshot wound. About 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, a 36-year-old man went to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter. The man said he was shot while seated in his vehicle, but would not give additional details to police, such as where the shooting occurred or who shot him, Vetter said.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

MLive

