5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
WCVB
Taking care of furry friends at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo; the broad responsibilities of a zookeeper
Zookeepers live very busy lives, just having to feed the animals alone. Giraffes eat about 13 pounds of grain a day and up to three bags of tree branches. On this visit, Erika Tarantal is in charge of feeding time at the Franklin Park Zoo.
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
WCVB
Search resumes for missing brother after 4 jump off 'Jaws' bridge on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — The search resumed Tuesday for a missing swimmer who jumped off the "Jaws" bridge on Martha's Vineyard late Sunday night with three other people, including his brother who was missing and later found dead. Officials said four people jumped off the bridge in Edgartown at...
WCVB
Several injured in fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Several people were injured Sunday in a fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police troopers were called at 8:14 p.m. to the beach. One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was expected to undergo surgery. Several other people were treated...
WCVB
Gloucester's firefighters: A look into the daily preparation and dedication needed to protect the community
Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith says about 70% of incoming calls are non-fire-related emergencies, but the department is always preparing for the worst. Erika Tarantal joins Gloucester firefighters as they train for emergencies and respond to calls.
WCVB
SoulCycle to close several locations, including one in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — Indoor cycling studio SoulCycle is closing about a quarter of its locations across the country, including the one in Dedham, Massachusetts, according to Business Insider. The fitness company will shutter about 20 of its 83 studios, the majority in New York and California. The company's CEO...
WCVB
Massachusetts teen, 15, seriously hurt in ATV crash in New Hampshire, officials say
A 15-year-old from Massachusetts has serious injuries after an all-terrain-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cambridge, New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the boy was traveling with eight other riders when he failed to navigate part of the trail and was thrown off his ATV as it started to roll downhill.
Search paused for missing swimmer off Martha’s Vineyard
The Coast Guard says the search is focused around Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in Providence motorcycle crash, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Providence, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. State police said the crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday on I-95 south near the I-195 interchange. Investigators determined that 58-year-old Michael...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
WCVB
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu seeks to ban fossil fuel use in future buildings
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is seeking to have the city join several smaller Massachusetts communities in banning the use of fossil fuels for new developments and major renovations. Wu announced Tuesday that she plans to file a home rule petition to establish the standards in Boston, joining...
ABC6.com
‘She saved my boys’: Grandmother dies after pushing grandchildren to safety during house fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Maria Cadenas is being remembered as a hero after a fire tore through her home while her and her grandchildren were asleep earlier this week. Family said the grandmother, 71, broke a window and pushed her 12 and 15-year-old grandsons out. She died of her injuries a day later.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight
A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
WCVB
Here are some ways to get around Boston during MBTA Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — The countdown is on for people in Massachusetts to find alternate transportation during a monthlong MBTA Orange Line shutdown. The 30-day closure of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line starts at 9 p.m. Friday. The transit authority said shuttle buses and enhanced Commuter Rail train service will be offered for Orange Line riders.
Man killed during head-on crash in Windham
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening. State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road. According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota. The driver […]
Massachusetts man struck by 'multiple vehicles,' none of which stopped, police say
Massachusetts State Police say they are investigating a traffic death in which a 27-year-old man was "struck by multiple vehicles," none of which stopped. The fatal hit-and-run happened late Saturday night along Interstate 290 in Worcester. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly...
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
WCVB
Massachusetts Army National Guard soldiers spend each day with grit and determination
Massachusetts Army National Guard soldiers develop physical prowess and true grit on Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne. Anthony Everett takes on training like a National Guard member. https://www.massnationalguard.org/
