Dighton, MA

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
Several injured in fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Several people were injured Sunday in a fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police troopers were called at 8:14 p.m. to the beach. One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was expected to undergo surgery. Several other people were treated...
WINCHESTER, MA
Massachusetts man killed in Providence motorcycle crash, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Providence, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. State police said the crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday on I-95 south near the I-195 interchange. Investigators determined that 58-year-old Michael...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight

A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
BOSTON, MA
Here are some ways to get around Boston during MBTA Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — The countdown is on for people in Massachusetts to find alternate transportation during a monthlong MBTA Orange Line shutdown. The 30-day closure of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line starts at 9 p.m. Friday. The transit authority said shuttle buses and enhanced Commuter Rail train service will be offered for Orange Line riders.
BOSTON, MA
Man killed during head-on crash in Windham

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening. State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road. According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota. The driver […]
WINDHAM, CT
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA

